President Donald Trump officially nominated crypto friendly Kevin Warsh as the next Fed chair. Yet the Senate may not confirm the nomination to preserve the independence of the Federal Reserve. At the same time, the crypto market is recovering from the hawkish March 18 decision that sent BTC tumbling to $69,248 and pushed the xrp price prediction into uncertain territory.

With markets posting a significant recovery attempt, traders are looking for the strongest entries before the next leg up starts. Despite some established tokens being viable choices, Pepeto represents both a long term play and, with exchange listings approaching at $0.000000186, could lead to the kind of returns that create millionaires. The presale has raised $8.1 million and the opportunity is ending soon.

Will the new Fed chair be crypto friendly?

On March 4, President Trump sent Kevin Warsh’s nomination as Federal Reserve chair to the Senate. If approved, Warsh will replace Jerome Powell, whose term ends on May 15. Warsh has shown favorable views of Bitcoin, describing it as an important asset. Yet the Senate may not confirm the nomination, with concerns about Fed integrity being raised by minority leaders.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin fell to $69,248 on March 19 after OGs dumped $117 million in BTC following the hawkish Fed decision. The dot plot signaled only one cut in 2026.

Fortune reported that Bitcoin was at $69,370 on March 19. Ethereum dropped 6.1% to $2,172 and now on 20 March Bitcoin is trading around $70,270 and Ethereum sits at $2,137.

Top performing crypto assets in 2026

Pepeto: Exchange ecosystem positions as the strongest presale entry available

Pepeto is highlighted as a solid presale play for long term wealth building. Yet the exchange ecosystem itself is aimed at millions of active traders, and since the presale sits at just $0.000000186 with exchange listings approaching, it is also the single most explosive entry available in the market today. People who hesitate for even a few hours risk missing the kind of opportunity that creates millionaires in every cycle.

At its core, Pepeto is a unified exchange ecosystem powered by three products close to launch. PepetoSwap handles cross chain token swaps, Pepeto Bridge moves your assets between blockchains, and Pepeto Exchange provides the complete trading platform. No more bouncing between five different apps to manage your crypto portfolio.

Raising $8.1 million during the presale at an entry price of $0.000000186 is an extraordinary achievement and is the biggest proof that the Pepeto community is in maximum conviction mode. The smart contract is audited by SolidProof, staking runs at 195% APY, and the PEPE cofounder behind this already built PEPE Coin to a $7 billion market cap. Over 4 billion tokens have been burned to tighten supply permanently.

Hyperliquid: Is HYPE about to go vertical?

HYPE crawled back to $31 on March 19 and now on 20 March HYPE trades around $39.52 as buyers stayed on top of recent dips. The next hurdle is the $45 resistance where sellers will likely start dumping. If momentum sticks, targets at $43.50 and $50 come into view. If the market rejects the push, HYPE stays locked in the $20.80 to $41 range. The xrp price prediction alongside HYPE both show moderate upside, nothing close to what Pepeto at presale pricing can deliver.

Cardano: What comes next for ADA?

ADA went to $0.27 on March 19, and now on 20 March ADA trades around $26, as the broader correction dragged altcoins lower. Buyers believe the low price makes ADA a likely candidate for a recovery trade. If the price holds, ADA could reach the downtrend line of its channel. If bulls lock it down, sentiment flips bullish and ADA could push toward $0.43. But the xrp price prediction alongside Cardano both require massive capital to deliver meaningful percentage returns. Pepeto at $0.000000186 is where the real upside sits.

Final thoughts: Act before the window closes

Throughout every cycle, the people who built generational wealth were the ones who found the right project before the crowd showed up. They did not wait for the xrp price prediction to confirm what they already saw. They acted. The market is giving you one more chance right now. Pepeto has $8.1 million raised, a PEPE cofounder, SolidProof audit, 195% APY staking, over 4 billion tokens burned, and three products close to launch at $0.000000186. This is the ground floor that early investors will talk about for years to come, and the presale is ending soon.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the xrp price prediction after the Fed decision? XRP holds near $1.45 but needs billions to move. Pepeto at $0.000000186 offers stronger upside.

What did Trump announce about the Fed chair? Trump nominated crypto friendly Kevin Warsh. A dovish Fed could boost all crypto including Pepeto.

Is Pepeto the best presale right now? With $8.1M raised, a PEPE cofounder, and three products at presale pricing, many investors say yes.