USDC has overtaken USDT in real transaction volume, capturing 64% market share year to date. Regulated, US compliant stablecoins are winning the real economy, and that shift has major implications for everything from Circle’s IPO plans to the future of global crypto liquidity.

That volume shift confirms one thing: real on chain activity is accelerating, and the projects that serve traders in this environment matter more than ever. Pepeto is the exchange ecosystem built for exactly this moment. The presale has raised $8.1 million at $0.000000186, and with three products close to launch and exchange listings approaching, the bitcoin price prediction conversation keeps circling back to where the real upside sits.

USDC overtakes USDT as Fed holds rates and Bitcoin dumps

The Federal Reserve held interest rates at 3.5% to 3.75% on March 18 as expected, but the hawkish tone sent risk assets tumbling. Bitcoin fell 4% to $69,248 on March 19 as Bitcoin OGs dumped over $117 million worth of BTC after the decision. February PPI came in scorching hot at 0.7% versus 0.3% expected, and oil prices near $97 per barrel are feeding directly into the inflation outlook.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin OGs sold over 1,650 BTC worth $117 million after the hawkish Fed decision. BTC dropped from $74,500 to $69,248 on March 19 as rate cut hopes faded.

Fortune reported that Bitcoin was at $69,370 on March 19. Ethereum dropped 6.1% to $2,172 and now on 20 March Bitcoin is trading around $70,270 and Ethereum sits at $2,137

while the bitcoin price prediction depends on whether Powell’s inflation warnings prove temporary.

Top 3 cryptocurrencies to own right now

Pepeto

Pepeto has held up through a brutal market cycle, with the presale drawing $8.1 million from thousands of early wallets while three exchange products move closer to public launch every week.

The reason is straightforward: this is a real exchange ecosystem, not a whitepaper full of promises. PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange are all close to ready, built by the PEPE cofounder who already created a $7 billion coin. The smart contract is audited by SolidProof, staking runs at 195% APY, and over 4 billion tokens have been burned.

After the presale closes, Pepeto moves to exchange listings that expose the token to millions of new buyers. Holders get access to a full cross chain swap platform, an asset bridge, and a complete trading exchange. This is the kind of entry that disappears overnight.

While everyone debates whether BTC can reclaim $74,000, the Pepeto community grows more confident that this presale will outperform every large cap target, and the window at $0.000000186 is vanishing fast.

Cardano price prediction: Will ADA break above $0.29?

Cardano is trading at $0.26 on March 20, struggling below its descending trendline. ADA sits below key moving averages at $0.26 to $0.29. A close above $0.29 earns the recovery some credibility. Losing $0.24 brings deeper losses. ADA at a multi billion dollar market cap cannot deliver the returns Pepeto at $0.000000186 offers.

Sui surges on security infrastructure expansion

Sui surged to test the upper boundary of a consolidation range after a major security library launched on its network. A confirmed break above $1.05 targets $1.60 first then $2.00. Rising daily activity adds substance. But Sui and the bitcoin price prediction both show moderate upside, while Pepeto’s presale pricing offers a completely different return profile.

The bottom line

The bitcoin price prediction needs billions in fresh capital just to push BTC 10% higher from $69,248. Cardano needs a treasury buyback just to move 5%. Pepeto has $8.1 million raised and has not even listed on exchanges yet. Exchange listings are approaching and presale pricing will not survive them. Staking at 195% APY and over 4 billion tokens burned signal that early holders already know what is coming. The countdown is running and every hour you wait is an hour closer to this price disappearing permanently.

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FAQs

What is the bitcoin price prediction after the hawkish Fed? BTC faces resistance near $74,000 with rate cuts pushed to late 2026. Pepeto at $0.000000186 offers far greater upside.

How does the Cardano price prediction compare to Pepeto? ADA needs $0.29 to break out. Pepeto offers ground floor pricing with exchange listings approaching.

Is Pepeto a good investment during market volatility? With $8.1M raised, SolidProof audit, and a PEPE cofounder, Pepeto offers conviction backed by real products.