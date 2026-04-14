Ethereum Price Holds $2,300 as EtherFi Deploys $25M and Pepeto Opens Faster Upside

EtherFi deployed $25 million into Plume’s RWA protocol, connecting $6 billion in user deposits to institutional yield strategies, and that move tells anyone watching the ethereum price that real capital is building on ETH infrastructure. The ethereum price trades near $2,337with $2,400 as the next resistance level. Pepeto has a token hub with a cross chain bridge and contract reviewer, assembled by a trained Binance expert on the dev team, with more than $9 million deposited before a confirmed Binance listing.

Ethereum Price Stays Firm as EtherFi Puts $25 Million Into Plume RWA Yield Protocol

EtherFi allocated $25 million into Plume’s RWA protocol Nest, connecting its $6 billion in user deposits to institutional yield strategies combining crypto basis trades, staking rewards, and government securities, according to CoinDesk and CoinGecko. Plume registered as a transfer agent with the SEC, signaling serious traditional finance integration. The ethereum price benefits from this infrastructure growth, but ETH at $2,337on an $84 billion cap still sits 55% below its $4,878 all time high, and the RWA expansion has not yet translated into a sustained breakout past $2,400 resistance.

ETH Infrastructure and the Presale Delivering What $2,400 Resistance Cannot

Pepeto

The EtherFi deployment confirms the market has real infrastructure building on top of it, but ETH at $2,337on an $84 billion cap needs $2,400 to break before the next leg opens. Pepeto sits at a different starting point because the distance between presale and exchange listing is where every dollar of return concentrates.

Most presales try to sell a roadmap instead of a real product, but Pepeto delivered products holders already access. The cross chain bridge and contract reviewer are not concepts: they operate right now, and presale holders access them without waiting for a future release date.

That kind of live infrastructure draws serious capital during fear. When products prove themselves during a downturn, committed wallets follow, and Pepeto has drawn more than $9 million while sentiment sat at rock bottom.

Delivering a working product before the listing is what gives Pepeto its edge. At $0.000000186 the entry has not moved past presale levels, and forecasts point to 100x to 300x when the confirmed listing brings real volume. The 183% APY staking is live, pulling tokens out of circulation and tying early wallets to the listing result.

If adoption keeps building while each stage fills faster, the pricing could reset dramatically once the Binance listing activates. The same cofounder built original Pepe to $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply, and matching that price is 150x, this time with a working exchange behind it. For anyone watching the ethereum price but wanting what $2,400 resistance takes months to deliver, Pepeto is the pattern that already proved itself once and is repeating with more behind it.

Ethereum Price Outlook

ETH trades at $2,337with an $84 billion cap and EtherFi deploying $25 million into RWA yield according to CoinGecko. On chain activity jumped 41% last week. Resistance sits at $2,400 and $2,700, with $2,300 support holding. The ethereum price targets $3,000 if ETF flows sustain. Changelly targets $2,150 to $2,380 for April. The outlook has strong fundamentals and institutional building, but from an $84 billion cap even $3,000 delivers 36% over months while a presale to listing event compresses the full return into one move for wallets that entered early.

Conclusion

The same cofounder built original Pepe to $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply, and matching that price is 150x with a working exchange behind Pepeto this time. The market has EtherFi deploying $25 million into RWA, but the cofounder’s proven track record is why entering Pepeto is betting on a pattern that already worked, not a guess.

More than $9 million deposited at the Pepeto official website while sentiment sat at rock bottom proves the math already attracted the capital that sees it. Every contract passed SolidProof review. The market will track $2,400 while presale holders discover what the cofounder’s proven formula delivered on listing day.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the ethereum price outlook for 2026?

ETH targets $2,400 to $3,000 with EtherFi deploying $25 million into RWA, but the ethereum price delivers 36% over months while Pepeto from presale pricing targets 100x from one confirmed listing.

Why does the EtherFi deployment matter alongside Pepeto?

EtherFi connecting $6 billion in deposits to RWA yield proves ETH infrastructure keeps growing, but the ethereum price offers limited returns while Pepeto at presale pricing hands wallets the full return when the Binance listing opens.

Is Pepeto worth entering now?

Holders on the Pepeto official website secure the ground floor position, and the Binance listing replaces this presale price with open market pricing the moment volume begins.