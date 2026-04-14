Bhutan sold 70% of its national Bitcoin reserve, dumping 9,046 coins worth $215 million through its sovereign fund, and that news tells anyone searching for the top 3 cryptos to buy now that even sovereign holders are rotating capital. SOL holds near $85 and BNB near $616, but the real multiplication sits where a shipped exchange approaches its first listing. Pepeto has a live protocol with a contract scanner and zero fee swaps, created by the founder who turned original Pepe into an $11 billion phenomenon, with over $9 million gathered before a confirmed Binance listing.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now Gets Clearer as Bhutan Sells 9,046 BTC From National Reserve

Bhutan’s sovereign fund Druk Holding sold 9,046 BTC from its national reserve, reducing holdings from 13,000 to 3,954 coins and exporting $215.7 million in 2026, according to CoinDesk and Bloomberg. The sell off came as post halving economics made small scale sovereign mining unviable. When a nation dumps 70% of its BTC, the conversation shifts toward entries where the listing has not opened and the gains is widest.

Sovereign Rotation and the Presale Already Ahead of the Curve

Pepeto

Bhutan dumping BTC proves that even sovereign holders rotate when the math shifts, and the top 3 cryptos to buy now for this cycle’s returns is the entry where the product shipped and the listing is confirmed. Pepeto fills that because the protocol works today and the Binance listing approaches.

Most tokens sell future plans, but Pepeto shipped tools holders already use. The risk scorer grades every contract before a single trade clears, and PepetoSwap runs every swap at zero cost, placing verified screening between capital and the market.

That kind of shipped infrastructure draws committed wallets. When products work before the listing, adoption builds naturally, and Pepeto has gathered over $9 million while fear dominated the market.

Shipping tools before the listing is what gives the presale its conviction. At $0.000000186 the price has not left early stage conditions, and market watchers target 100x to 300x once the Binance debut introduces real demand. The 183% APY staking removes tokens from tradeable supply, so the earliest depositors face lighter selling pressure when volume begins.

If the exchange keeps adding wallets while every stage fills faster, the pricing could reset sharply once the Binance listing goes live. The last presale stage sold out ahead of schedule and this one fills while the market watches, so getting in now means being on the winning side when the listing delivers. For anyone searching for the top 3 cryptos to buy now, Pepeto is the entry that turns into the return everyone dreams about.

SOL

SOL trades around $85 with a $42 billion valuation and the most active builder community in crypto according to CoinGecko. The $290 peak sits 70% above current levels. SOL ranks among the strongest picks for ecosystem strength, but from $42 billion even the bull case takes quarters.

BNB

BNB trades near $616 with an $84 billion cap and 4.5 million daily active users according to CoinDesk. The token sits 55% below its $1,370 all time high. BNB ranks as a top 3 cryptos to buy now pick for ecosystem depth, but from an $84 billion base the return that reshapes a portfolio takes months of patience while a presale delivers in one listing event.

Conclusion

The last presale stage sold out ahead of schedule and this one fills as the market watches, and the top 3 cryptos to buy now includes the entry where the presale price turns into the return the listing delivers. Bhutan dumping 70% of its BTC proves sovereign capital rotates, but over $9 million gathered on the Pepeto official website during heavy fear proves the winning side already drew committed wallets. A SolidProof audit verified every contract. Getting in now means being on the side that collects when the Binance listing opens, and the top 3 cryptos to buy now will keep shifting while presale holders already captured what the listing confirmed.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now in April 2026?

SOL and BNB offer large cap stability, but the top 3 cryptos to buy now for the widest return includes Pepeto at presale pricing with a confirmed Binance listing approaching.

Why does Bhutan selling BTC matter?

Sovereign capital rotating proves that even nations adjust positions, and the conversation shifts toward entries with shipped products and confirmed listings like Pepeto.

How does the presale compare to SOL or BNB?

SOL and BNB deliver returns over quarters from massive caps, but wallets on the Pepeto official website carry a presale entry the Binance listing turns into open market value in one event.