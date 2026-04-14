Strategy purchased 13,927 BTC for $1 billion last week bringing its total holdings to 780,897 coins, and that bitcoin price news proves the largest corporate buyer keeps adding while the market hesitates. BTC jumped to $74,700 today as oil dropped below $100, and Morgan Stanley launched its spot BTC ETF with $34 million in first day inflows.

Pepeto has a live exchange with zero fee swaps and a cross chain bridge, built by the visionary who grew original Pepe into a project worth $11 billion, with above $9 million raised before a confirmed Binance listing.

Bitcoin Price News Turns Bullish as Strategy Adds $1 Billion in BTC and Morgan Stanley ETF Debuts

Strategy acquired 13,927 BTC for $1 billion funded entirely through STRC preferred stock issuance, expanding its treasury to 780,897 coins worth $54.6 billion, according to CoinDesk and The Block. Morgan Stanley’s MSBT spot Bitcoin ETF launched with 1.6 million shares traded on day one. The data confirms institutional demand keeps growing, but BTC at $74,700 on a $1.4 trillion cap still sits 41% below its $126,198 all time high, and the corporate buying has not yet closed that gap.

BTC Jump and the Presale Where One Listing Delivers What $126K Takes Years to Reach

Pepeto

The Strategy purchase proves what the market has been confirming: institutional capital treats BTC as a core asset. But BTC at $74,700 on a $1.4 trillion cap targets $80,000 to $90,000 over months. Pepeto answers a completely different equation because the gap from presale to listing is where multiplication lives.

Most new tokens focus on hype alone, but Pepeto shipped something holders already use. PepetoSwap processes trades at zero fees, and the cross chain bridge carries tokens across networks at no cost, both active today.

That kind of working infrastructure draws committed capital during uncertainty. When an exchange operates before the listing, wallets follow, and Pepeto has attracted above $9 million while the market sat in fear.

That track record of delivering before listing is what separates Pepeto from empty promises. At $0.000000186 the token remains at presale conditions, and projections range from 100x to 300x when the Binance listing opens exchange volume. The 183% APY staking withdraws tokens from sellable supply, giving the first wallets lighter pressure when trading begins.

If adoption keeps building while new wallets enter each stage, the price could jump fast once the listing opens the order book. Early BTC holders who followed whale movements all say they almost missed it and wish they committed more, and the same signal is flashing now with verified tools behind Pepeto and above $9 million deposited during fear. For anyone tracking the bitcoin price news but wanting what $80,000 resistance takes months to deliver, Pepeto is where those wallets are gathering.

Bitcoin Price News Outlook

BTC trades at $74,700 after jumping 4.79% today as oil fell below $100, according to CoinDesk. Strategy holds 780,897 coins worth $54.6 billion. Resistance sits at $76,000 and $77,600, with $71,700 as support. Morgan Stanley’s MSBT ETF added institutional access. The bitcoin price news points toward $80,000 if the ceasefire holds, but from a $1.4 trillion cap even the bull case delivers roughly a 2x over months. The bitcoin price news rewards patient holders, but the percentage math that reshapes a portfolio from a $1.4 trillion cap needs years to build what a presale to listing event hands early wallets in one moment.

Conclusion

Early BTC holders who followed whale movements all say they almost missed it and all wish they committed more, and above $9 million raised on the Pepeto official website during the deepest fear of 2026 proves the same whale signal is flashing right now with verified exchange tools behind it. The bitcoin price news shows Strategy adding $1 billion in BTC, but following those same wallets into the presale is how the returns those early holders built get captured again before the listing opens.

A SolidProof audit cleared every contract. Entering the presale now means following the signal that made every early holder wish they committed more, and the bitcoin price news will keep tracking $80,000 while presale holders discover what their entry delivered on listing day.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What bitcoin price news matters most this week?

Strategy buying 13,927 BTC for $1 billion and Morgan Stanley’s ETF launch are the top bitcoin price news because they confirm institutional demand keeps growing at scale.

Why are BTC holders watching Pepeto?

Pepeto runs a live exchange with zero fee swaps and a cross chain bridge verified by SolidProof, with above $9 million raised confirming real wallets committed before the Binance listing.

Is Pepeto worth entering right now?

Early holders on the Pepeto official website lock in the cheapest entry this token will ever carry, and the Binance listing permanently removes this floor once trading begins.