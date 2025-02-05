DeSpeed, a Leading Internet Performance-based DePIN Project, Secures Investment from Async Capital

As the demand for reliable and transparent internet performance data grows, the existing platforms still suffer from centralization and lack of accountability. Many of these platforms rely on proprietary data and methods that make it difficult for users and enterprises to trust their results. DeSpeed, on the other hand, offers a decentralized solution to provide real-time, verifiable internet performance data users and ISPs can rely on.

Recognizing DeSpeed’s disruptive potential, Async Capital, a prominent Web3 venture firm, has made a strategic investment in DeSpeed, the world’s first decentralized internet speed verification network. Async Capital has a track record of backing leading Web3 projects such as CertiK, Chingari, Mythical Games, Berachain, Blockaid, and Pirate Nation, and their investment in DeSpeed solidifies its position as a game-changer in the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) sector.

Unlike traditional platforms, DeSpeed leverages blockchain technology to cryptographically verify speed test results, ensuring that all data is tamper-proof, transparent, and accessible to users, enterprises, and ISPs. Within just one month of launch, over 250,000 users worldwide have joined the network and actively contributing to DeSpeed, fueling the creation of the most accurate, unbiased, and decentralized global internet speed map. This growing participation enables real-time ISP rankings, network performance monitoring, and hyperlocal internet performance assessments through DeSpeed’s innovative honeycomb mapping model.

Async Capital’s backing will accelerate DeSpeed’s expansion across Asia, strengthening its decentralized infrastructure, growing its contributor base, and driving further Web3 integrations. As demand for verifiable, trustless data solutions rises, this investment connects more ISPs to position DeSpeed as the go-to network for enterprises, policymakers and users seeking accurate, blockchain-validated internet performance insights.

In addition to its transparency, DeSpeed introduced an incentivized model that rewards network contributors for their valuable participation. Users earn DeSpeed Bytes—the network’s native reward points—by actively sharing their internet speed data with DeSpeed, helping to power the global internet performance data map. Users can also earn additional rewards by inviting others to join the network, expanding the ecosystem.



With Async Capital’s strategic investment, DeSpeed is set to revolutionize the internet speed data economy, merging DePIN principles, blockchain-backed transparency, and incentives to create a future where internet performance data is decentralized, verifiable, and accessible to all.

