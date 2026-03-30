Crypto Market Update: Investors Track This Cheap Altcoin Over XRP and SOL

Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) remain among the most followed altcoins in the crypto market, but recent price behavior shows a more stable and slower phase for both assets. As market momentum shifts, investors are beginning to look beyond established networks for new crypto opportunities within the DeFi sector.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an emerging Ethereum-based lending protocol, is gaining attention as it progresses through its presale and V1 development. With growing participation and ongoing system rollout, MUTM is increasingly being tracked alongside XRP and SOL in the current crypto market landscape.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP) is trading at approximately $1.42, showing a modest recovery of 3% over the last 24 hours. The asset currently maintains a market capitalization of roughly $88 billion. This recent price action follows a major regulatory milestone on March 17, where a joint classification by the SEC and CFTC officially labeled XRP as a commodity. While this news has triggered over $1.4 billion in institutional inflows, the price remains heavily suppressed by long-term technical barriers.

Analysts have identified the $1.45 to $1.60 range as a dense thicket of resistance that has capped multiple rally attempts. Despite the legal clarity, XRP is currently trading nearly 61% below its all-time high.

Some bearish price predictions suggest that if the current support at $1.28 fails to hold, the asset could see a deep flush toward the $1.12 level. Because of its massive market size, XRP now requires an immense influx of new capital just to move the price significantly, leading some traders to look for lower cost alternatives with more room for movement.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is currently trading at $88.85, with a market capitalization of approximately $50.76 billion. The network remains a primary anchor for decentralized finance, processing nearly 3,600 transactions per second. However, like other major assets, SOL has entered a high-stakes consolidation phase. The price is currently battling a critical supply wall between $94 and $100. This zone represents a heavy cluster of sell orders that have prevented a full recovery throughout the first quarter of 2026.

While Solana continues to attract major partners like Visa and PayPal, its large market cap limits its ability to replicate the exponential surges of its early years. Some bearish forecasts for the 2026-2027 period suggest that if the $80 support level is lost, SOL could slide back toward the $59 zone. This potential for low relative growth is causing a shift in investor focus. Many participants are maintaining their core SOL positions but are rotating their profits into newer utility protocols that have not yet reached their peak valuation.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently constructing a professional hub for non-custodial capital management on the Ethereum network. The project is building a high-tech environment for borrowing and lending that prioritizes speed and automated security.

Instead of following the standard path of launching a token based only on a roadmap, the team focused on building a functional engine first. The financial progress of this project reflects deep trust, as it has already secured over $21 million in funding from more than 19,200 individual holders.

The distribution of the native MUTM token follows a disciplined model. Out of a fixed total supply of 4 billion tokens, a significant 45.5% is dedicated to early community phases. Currently in Phase 7, the token is priced at $0.04, which is a steady climb from its $0.01 start in early 2025.

This phase is moving toward a total sell out as participants look to secure a position before the confirmed official launch price of $0.06. By allowing a large number of individual participants to enter at an early stage, the protocol ensures a decentralized foundation.

The V1 Protocol: mtTokens and Debt Mechanics

A major milestone for Mutuum Finance is the activation of its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This version has already handled nearly $300 million in simulated volume, proving that the lending engine is hardened and ready for heavy usage. The system operates through a specialized dual-token engine.

When a participant supplies an asset, they receive mtTokens as a digital receipt. These receipts grow in value automatically as the protocol collects fees. For example, a user who deposits 10,000 USDT at an 8% APY would see their mtUSDT balance represent 10,800 USDT after one year.

To facilitate borrowing, the protocol issues debt tokens that track liabilities against a specific Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio. A user providing $1,000 in ETH as collateral with an 80% LTV can instantly generate up to $800 in liquidity. High speed oracles are integrated to ensure accurate pricing of collateral, which is essential for maintaining borrowing limits.

Based on these technical layers, market analysts suggest that Mutuum Finance (MUTM) could see its valuation reach a target of $0.35, representing a 8x growth potential from the current phase price.

Liquidity Pools and Automated Liquidation Safety

The V1 environment features several high volume liquidity pools, including USDT, ETH, WBTC, and LINK. These pools serve as the primary reservoir for the protocol’s automated lending engine. To protect the solvency of these pools during market volatility, Mutuum Finance has integrated a sophisticated liquidation bot.

This system constantly monitors the Stability Factor of every active loan. If a borrower’s collateral value drops below the required LTV threshold, the bot automatically triggers a partial liquidation to repay the debt and stabilize the pool.

This automated safety mechanism ensures that the protocol remains over-collateralized at all times without the need for manual intervention. By delivering these features in a test environment first, the project has demonstrated a level of technical maturity often missing in newer projects.

As Phase 7 moves toward completion, the transition from a testnet to a live revenue generating hub is expected to be the primary driver for future valuations. For those tracking the decentralized markets, this is the exact stage where a protocol moves from its development phase into its most aggressive expansion phase.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance