Crypto Market Slided 10% Last Week, Why This Cheap Altcoin Is Still Up 300%

The crypto market recorded a noticeable pullback last week, with total market value declining by around 10% as expensive altcoins moved into short-term correction phases. Bitcoin and Ethereum both showed reduced momentum, while several altcoins followed with broader declines.

During these periods, market behavior often changes. Instead of focusing only on large-cap movements, attention begins to shift toward projects that are still progressing through earlier stages. These projects are often evaluated based on development activity, participation levels, and how close they are to delivering functional systems. One project that continues to stand out during this period is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which has maintained a 300% increase from its initial presale stage.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is a new DeFi crypto protocol focused on building a lending system that supports different types of liquidity and borrowing interactions. Rather than relying on a single model, the protocol is structured to handle both pooled liquidity and more flexible lending environments.

The system is divided into two key developing components. The Peer-to-Contract (P2C) market is designed for widely used assets such as USDT, ETH, WBTC, and LINK, where users deposit funds into liquidity pools. These pools provide instant access to liquidity for borrowers, while suppliers earn yield generated from borrowing activity.

The Peer-to-Peer (P2P) market, which is under development, introduces a more flexible structure where users can define lending conditions directly. This includes parameters such as collateral type, duration, and borrowing limits. By combining these two models, the protocol is designed to support both predictable lending flows and customized financial interactions.

Presale Growth and 300% Price Progression

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 7 of its presale, with the token priced at $0.04. The presale began at $0.01 in early 2025 and has progressed through structured pricing stages, reflecting a 300% increase. The official launch price is set at $0.06.

The project has raised over $20.9 million and attracted more than 19,100 participants. Out of the total 4 billion token supply, 45.5% has been allocated to the presale, which equals 1.82 billion tokens. Approximately 855 million tokens have already been distributed, showing steady progression as the presale continues.

The platform also includes a 24 hour leaderboard that tracks participation activity. Every 24 hours, the top depositor receives $500 in MUTM, highlighting ongoing engagement and larger contributions. Card payment options are also available, making participation more accessible.

V1 Protocol and Live Testnet Activity

A major factor contributing to the project’s visibility is the activation of its V1 protocol, which has been deployed on the Sepolia testnet and announced by the official team on X. This allows users to interact with the system in a live environment rather than relying only on projected features.

Within V1, users can supply assets into liquidity pools and receive mtTokens, which represent their position and increase in value as interest is generated. For example, depositing 3,600 USDT into a pool would return 3,600 mtUSDT. If the pool generates a 6% return, that position could grow to approximately 3,816 USDT over time.

Borrowing is managed through collateralized positions tracked by debt tokens. For instance, borrowing 2,000 USDT would generate 2,000 debt tokens, with the repayment amount gradually increasing as interest accrues.

Loan-to-Value ratios define borrowing limits. A user depositing $16,000 worth of ETH could borrow up to $12,000 at a 75% LTV. This structure allows users to access liquidity while maintaining exposure to their collateral.

The system also includes an automated liquidation mechanism that monitors collateral levels using oracle price feeds. If a position exceeds its risk threshold, it can be closed to maintain stability within the protocol.

Recent updates have also introduced one-click borrowing, simplifying how users open positions, and real-time notifications, which help users monitor collateral levels and manage risk more efficiently.

Buy-and-Distribute Mechanism and Internal Activity

Mutuum Finance is developing a buy-and-distribute mechanism, which is designed to connect platform activity with token circulation. This system uses a portion of generated fees to acquire MUTM tokens and distribute them to participants.

For example, if the protocol generates $90,000 in fees from borrowing activity, part of that could be used to purchase MUTM tokens. These tokens would then be distributed to users staking mtTokens, creating an additional layer of rewards linked to system usage. This approach introduces a model where activity within the protocol contributes to both yield generation and token flow, supporting internal engagement as participation grows.

Positioning During Market Volatility

While the broader crypto market experienced a 10% decline last week, Mutuum Finance continues to be observed as a project progressing through its early stages with active development and participation.

With a 300% increase from its initial presale phase, over $20.9 million raised, and more than 19,100 participants, the project reflects steady growth alongside its infrastructure rollout. The activation of its V1 protocol and the introduction of new features further contribute to its current positioning within the DeFi crypto sector.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance