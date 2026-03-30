Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $68K While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) V1 Protocol Surpasses $260M TVL

Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped below the $68,000 level, reflecting renewed pressure across the crypto market as short-term volatility returns. As major assets enter a consolidation phase, attention is gradually shifting toward emerging DeFi crypto protocols that are showing active development and measurable usage.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an Ethereum-based lending protocol, is gaining visibility during this period as its V1 testnet continues to expand, with Total Value Locked approaching $260 million. As market conditions evolve, MUTM is increasingly being monitored alongside Bitcoin within the broader crypto market.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is currently trading at approximately $68,150, following a sharp intraday decline that saw it slip below the psychological $68,000 level several times. The total market capitalization of the asset remains massive at roughly $1.34 trillion, yet it is currently facing a difficult technical environment.

Analysts have identified the $70,500 to $72,500 range as a major resistance cluster. This “supply wall” has repeatedly capped recovery attempts throughout the month, leaving the price vulnerable to further downside as institutional momentum begins to fade.

The current technical setup has led to a series of conservative price predictions that offer a less attractive outlook for the remainder of the year. Some technical models suggest that if Bitcoin fails to reclaim the $72,500 level with strong buying volume, it could see a prolonged correction toward the $50,000 floor.

This would represent a potential drop of nearly 26% from current levels. For many participants, a predicted increase of only 8% to 12% by the end of Q2 makes the “Crypto King” a slower choice compared to emerging protocols that are just beginning their utility-driven growth phase.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

While the broader market consolidates, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is following a different trajectory. The project is currently constructing a professional hub for non-custodial capital management on the Ethereum network. The goal is to build a high-tech environment for borrowing and lending that prioritizes speed and automated safety.

According to an official statement shared on X, the project has successfully activated its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This version has already surpassed a major milestone, with the total value of simulated assets flowing through the protocol exceeding $260 million.

The V1 launch allows users to interact with a functional lending and borrowing engine before it moves to the main Ethereum network. Overall, the project is preparing a dual-market architecture that supports both Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending. This would allow for a flexible range of financial interactions, from high-volume automated pools to custom debt terms between individual parties. By delivering a working product during its early stages, Mutuum Finance is demonstrating a level of technical maturity that is often missing in newer projects.

Community Rollout and Engagement

The project is currently in Phase 7 of its structured community distribution, with the MUTM token priced at $0.04. This follows a steady increase from its initial price of $0.01 in early 2025, representing a 300% increase for the earliest supporters.

The funding metrics show a strong foundation, with over $21 million raised from a global base of more than 19,200 individual holders. Out of the 4 billion total tokens, the project has allocated 45.5% or 1.82 billion tokens specifically for these community stages to ensure the network remains decentralized from the start.

To keep the community active, the platform features a 24-hour leaderboard that tracks the most active participants. The top daily contributor earns a $500 bonus in tokens every single day, creating a high level of engagement and rewarding those who help the network grow.

Joining the project is designed to be straightforward for a global audience, as the secure portal supports various cryptocurrencies and direct card payment options. This allows for instant participation without needing to navigate complex external systems, making the protocol accessible to everyone before it reaches its confirmed official launch price of $0.06.

Stablecoin Architecture and Hardened Security

The official Mutuum Finance (MUTM) roadmap includes the launch of a native over-collateralized stablecoin. This asset will be minted directly against the interest-bearing tokens held in the protocol, allowing users to unlock spending power without needing to sell their primary holdings.

To maintain accurate pricing for all collateral, the system integrates high-speed oracles that provide real-time data feeds. These oracles are essential for the protocol’s Automated Liquidator Bot, which monitors the safety level of every loan and triggers protection measures if market volatility puts the lenders’ funds at risk.

Security remains the primary pillar of the Mutuum Finance strategy. The protocol has completed a full manual code review by Halborn Security, a firm famous for testing the most complex financial architectures in the industry. This manual review ensures that the lending logic is hardened against technical risks before the system moves to the main network.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance