CrypFine Partners with Elliptic to Strengthen Blockchain Analytics and AML Compliance

New York, NY – March 31, 2026 – CrypFine, a global digital asset exchange, today announced a strategic partnership with Elliptic, a leading provider of blockchain analytics and crypto compliance solutions. This collaboration aims to further strengthen CrypFine’s anti-money laundering (AML) framework and enhance its ability to detect and prevent illicit financial activities.

As regulatory expectations continue to evolve globally, digital asset platforms are required to implement more sophisticated monitoring systems. By integrating Elliptic’s advanced blockchain intelligence tools, CrypFine enhances its transaction monitoring capabilities, enabling real-time risk assessment and deeper visibility into on-chain activities.

Elliptic is widely recognized for its comprehensive coverage of blockchain networks and its ability to identify high-risk wallets, suspicious transaction patterns, and exposure to sanctioned entities. Through this integration, CrypFine can proactively assess transaction risks, screen wallet addresses, and ensure compliance with international regulatory standards.

The integration supports multiple compliance functions, including:

Real-time transaction monitoring

Wallet risk scoring and screening

Source-of-funds analysis

Detection of suspicious transaction patterns

These capabilities are aligned with the guidelines set by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and play a critical role in supporting Travel Rule compliance and cross-border asset transfers.

“Partnering with Elliptic allows us to significantly enhance our risk detection capabilities and reinforces our commitment to global compliance standards,” said Mando, CMO at CrypFine. “As we continue to expand internationally, maintaining a robust and scalable compliance infrastructure remains a top priority.”

The collaboration also strengthens CrypFine’s ability to build trusted relationships with institutional partners and other virtual asset service providers (VASPs), particularly in jurisdictions with strict regulatory requirements.

CrypFine has been actively developing a compliance-driven ecosystem, including integrations with Travel Rule networks such as VerifyVASP and participation in the CODE Alliance. The addition of Elliptic further enhances its comprehensive compliance infrastructure.

About CrypFine

CrypFine is a global cryptocurrency exchange focused on delivering secure, compliant, and high-performance digital asset trading services. The platform supports both spot and perpetual futures trading and is designed to meet the evolving needs of global users and institutional partners.

With a strong emphasis on regulatory alignment, CrypFine operates under internationally recognized compliance frameworks and continues to expand its global footprint while maintaining high standards in security, risk management, and operational reliability.

For more information, visit: www.crypfine.com