CrypFine Integrates Shufti Pro to Enhance KYC and Identity Verification

New York, NY – April 1, 2026 — CrypFine, a global digital asset exchange, today announced the integration of Shufti Pro, a leading identity verification provider, to enhance its Know Your Customer (KYC) processes and strengthen platform security.

As part of its ongoing commitment to regulatory compliance and user protection, CrypFine has implemented Shufti Pro’s advanced identity verification technology to streamline onboarding while ensuring strict adherence to global KYC and AML standards.

Shufti Pro offers AI-powered identity verification solutions, including document authentication, biometric verification, and real-time identity checks. By integrating these capabilities, CrypFine enhances its ability to verify user identities accurately and efficiently, reducing the risk of fraud and unauthorized access.

The integration supports:

Automated identity verification during user onboarding

Document validation and authenticity checks

Biometric facial recognition

Detection of fraudulent or high-risk accounts

This implementation enables CrypFine to maintain a secure trading environment while improving the overall user experience through faster and more seamless onboarding processes.

“With the integration of Shufti Pro, we are strengthening both security and usability on our platform,” said Kim, Product Director at CrypFine. “This partnership allows us to deliver a safer trading environment while ensuring compliance with evolving global regulations.”

The enhanced KYC framework complements CrypFine’s broader compliance infrastructure, which includes AML monitoring, sanctions screening, and transaction surveillance aligned with guidelines set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

By leveraging Shufti Pro’s technology, CrypFine is further positioned to support institutional-grade compliance standards and expand its global footprint, particularly in regulated markets.

About CrypFine

CrypFine is a global cryptocurrency exchange focused on delivering secure, compliant, and high-performance digital asset trading services. The platform supports both spot and perpetual futures trading and is designed to meet the evolving needs of global users and institutional partners.

With a strong emphasis on regulatory alignment, CrypFine operates under internationally recognized compliance frameworks and continues to expand its global footprint while maintaining high standards in security, risk management, and operational reliability.

For more information, visit: www.crypfine.com