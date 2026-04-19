Charles Schwab just announced spot BTC and ETH trading for its retail clients. This opens a $12 trillion brokerage to direct crypto ownership for the first time. The move confirms that institutional money is no longer watching from the sidelines. Now, the best crypto to buy depends on whether buyers want slow large cap gains or the kind of entry that only exists before a listing.

With a confirmed Binance listing closing in, Pepeto, a zero fee trading hub with contract scanning built in, has collected more than $9 million as buyers rush to lock their position before public trading begins.

Best Crypto to Buy Now After Schwab Opens $12 Trillion to Direct Ownership

Charles Schwab launched Schwab Crypto on April 16. It gives retail clients direct access to spot BTC and ETH trading through the same accounts they use for stocks and bonds, according to The Defiant. The $12 trillion brokerage partnered with Paxos for custody and execution. Additionally, it plans to add more tokens over time, as confirmed by CoinDesk. The launch matters because millions of traditional investors can now hold crypto inside a regulated brokerage. That kind of access has pushed prices higher within weeks every time it happened before.

Which Tokens and Which Presale Entry Deserve Attention Right Now

Pepeto: The Zero Fee Trading Hub That Collected $9 million Before the Binance Launch

The Schwab launch proves that demand for crypto ownership keeps growing. However, buying ETH or BNB at current prices means competing against a ceiling that years of history already set. Pepeto offers a different entry. Here, the gap between presale and listing is where the return lives.

Pepeto has attracted attention since its early rounds, collecting more than $9 million. It keeps building strong demand, and earning 100x projections from analysts who track presale entries. With the broader market turning green and buyer conviction rising, the confirmed Binance listing stands out as one of the most watched token events of this cycle.

Why is capital flowing into this single presale at this pace? The answer sits in three places: live trading tools, a team built by the same developer who created the original Pepe coin and a former Binance pro, and timing that places the entry right where the market turns bullish.

For capital safety, Pepeto shields buyer funds at a time when scam tokens and failed contracts keep draining wallets before anyone can check. The risk scorer flags unsafe projects before a single dollar enters. Furthermore, the bridge moves value across chains at zero cost, which means buyers never pay hidden fees on transfers or trades.

Staking adds to the conviction, with 181% APY pulling in wallets that see the presale as a position to build on and not a token to dump. That kind of commitment from early money proves the capital inside is staying for what comes after the Binance listing delivers.

Timing matters most, because the best crypto to buy now is the one that still sits at ground level while the market climbs. Currently, Pepeto is priced at $0.000000186. SolidProof cleared every contract on the trading hub. Additionally, the 100x to 300x targets that analysts see carry real weight, backed by the same 420 trillion supply that pushed the original Pepe coin past billions without any products behind it.

ETH: Can Ethereum Keep Climbing After the Schwab Boost

ETH trades near $2,320 after a 4% weekly gain, according to CoinGecko. The Glamsterdam upgrade devnet launched on April 10 with a focus on scaling and lower fees, and Schwab’s direct trading access brings millions of new potential buyers. A move above $2,500 targets the $2,800 resistance, while a rejection could pull the token back toward $2,200. From $2,320, a return to the $4,878 all time high would deliver about 100%. This is solid but far from what a presale entry offers before a listing opens.

BNB: Binance Coin Holds Steady Near $620

BNB sits at $620 with a 1.7% weekly gain, according to CoinMarketCap. The token continues trading in a tight range as the exchange burns supply and expands its product lineup. Resistance sits near $680, with support at $600 holding firm through the April recovery. From this level, a move to the $793 all time high means roughly 23% returns. This highlights the ceiling that large caps face compared to presale entries priced at fractions of a cent.

Conclusion

The best crypto to buy now depends on one question: does the buyer want 23% from BNB, 100% from ETH, or the kind of return that only a presale before a confirmed Binance listing can deliver. Pepeto answers that with real exchange tools that work today. Schwab opening spot trading confirms the market is expanding. Also, meme energy plus working exchange tools plus a Binance listing is the rarest combination crypto produces in a single cycle. The wallets flowing through the Pepeto official website know what the listing delivers. The entry is still open. Missing this window means watching the listing price replace the presale price, and wishing that entry was yours is the feeling no large cap return can fix.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What makes Pepeto the best crypto to buy now over large caps?

Pepeto offers a ground floor presale entry with a confirmed Binance listing, SolidProof audit, and 181% staking rewards, giving buyers the kind of return distance that ETH and BNB at current prices cannot match.

How does the Schwab Crypto launch affect the market?

Charles Schwab opened spot BTC and ETH trading to its $12 trillion client base, bringing millions of traditional investors into direct crypto ownership for the first time through a regulated brokerage.

Is Pepeto a safe presale to enter before listing?

SolidProof audited every contract, the team includes the Pepe coin creator and a former Binance expert, and more than $9 million collected during fear confirms buyer conviction. Visit the Pepeto official website for details.