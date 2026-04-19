A $593 million short squeeze just ripped through the market on Friday, the largest of 2026. BTC touched $75,200 before pulling back. This happened as Iran reversed the Strait of Hormuz reopening. Moreover, the bitcoin price prediction shifted overnight. This was because 46 days of negative funding rates and crowded bearish bets just got flushed.

With the recovery unfolding, Pepeto, a zero fee network with cross chain trading tools, has stacked more than $9 million as wallets move capital into the one entry that the listing will price permanently higher.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Shifts After the Largest Short Squeeze of 2026

BTC climbed to $78,300 on Friday before pulling back to $75,200 after Iran reversed the Hormuz reopening. Furthermore, this move triggered $762 million in forced closures. From that, $593 million was wiped from the short side, according to CoinDesk.

Funding rates on BTC futures stayed negative for 46 straight days before the squeeze, the longest stretch since the FTX collapse. K33 Research confirmed that comparable conditions have marked attractive entry points for BTC, as reported by CoinGlass. The bitcoin price prediction now hinges on whether BTC holds $76,000 as support. BTC now needs to convert it from a ceiling into a floor.

How the BTC Outlook and the Fastest Growing Presale Compare This Week

Pepeto: The Zero Fee Network That Stacked $9 million, While BTC Shorts Got Crushed

The short squeeze proves what experienced wallets already know: the market punishes the crowded side and rewards the early movers. Pepeto sits on that same principle, giving buyers a presale entry. Furthermore, the confirmed Binance listing turns the position into the return.

Pepeto has drawn serious capital since its first round, stacking more than $9 million. It is generating real conviction across the space. It is also pulling 100x forecasts from those who study presale entries and listing returns. With BTC clearing its most crowded resistance zone and the broader market waking up, the approaching Binance listing looks like the one presale event that defines this part of the cycle.

What gives buyers this level of confidence in a single token? Three things stand out: live trading tools on the network, a founding team led by one of the original Pepe creators and an ex Binance trading authority. In addition, timing puts the presale right at the start of the recovery.

The tools speak for themselves, because Pepeto keeps buyer capital safe in a market where scam tokens and broken contracts keep costing people money every single day. The swap lets buyers trade tokens across networks without paying a cent in fees. In addition, the bridge connects chains so capital moves freely between ecosystems at zero cost. This means every dollar stays working instead of getting lost to transfer charges.

Staking rounds out the picture, with 181% APY locking in wallets that view the presale as a position to compound and not a trade to exit. That depth of commitment from early capital shows the money inside expects the Binance listing to deliver returns well beyond the entry. It also plans to collect.

The timing could not be better, because the bitcoin price prediction turning bullish after the squeeze pushes fresh money into early stage entries, and Pepeto sits at $0.000000186 while the window stays open. SolidProof audited every contract on the network, and the 100x to 300x window that analysts track looks supported by the same 420 trillion supply that took the first Pepe coin past billions in market cap with nothing but meme energy behind it.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Key Levels After the $593 Million Squeeze

According to CoinDesk, BTC trades near $75,200 after pulling back from the $75,200 high set on Friday. The key level is $76,000, which acted as resistance for two months and must flip to support for the rally to continue. Roughly $200 million in remaining short positions face forced selling if BTC closes above $75,500. This could speed up any breakout.

On the weekly chart, the $75,200 to $80,000 zone is the next barrier. A clean move through it opens the path toward $100,000. Support sits at $70,000 if the bounce fails. The all time high of $126,210 remains the target. However, from $75,200 that ceiling offers 67% returns, far below what a presale entry delivers when a listing opens, according to Coinbase.

Conclusion

The bitcoin price prediction flipped bullish the moment $593 million in shorts got wiped and BTC touched $75,200. This proves that the crowded bearish bet was the wrong side of the trade. Pepeto sits on the right side. Additionally, the pace of capital flowing in during peak fear is the clearest confirmation buyers can see. The wallets inside the Pepeto official website keep growing while large cap holders wait for a 2x that could take months. Entering now means joining what the capital already confirmed. Indeed, the presale targets 100x from one listing while BTC targets single digit multiples over the rest of the year. The Binance listing will close this presale permanently. The wallets that stacked early will hold the entry that turns into the return everyone else missed.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What changed in the bitcoin price prediction after the short squeeze?

A $593 million short liquidation on Friday, the largest of 2026, flushed 46 days of negative funding and pushed BTC to $75,200. K33 Research says these conditions have marked major bottoms historically.

What are the key BTC levels to watch after the squeeze?

BTC trades near $75,200 with $76,000 as the critical flip zone. A hold above that level targets $75,200 to $80,000, while a failure reopens the $70,000 support.

Why is Pepeto gaining attention during the BTC recovery?

Pepeto stacked more than $9 million during extreme fear, holds a SolidProof audit, and carries a confirmed Binance listing with 100x projections from analysts. Visit the Pepeto official website for details.