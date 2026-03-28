ConfluxCapital Launches Mobile App Aimed at Generating Income for BTC and XRP Investors

UK-based ConfluxCapital recently launched a new mobile application designed for users of quantitative strategies. The platform focuses on providing quantitative strategy services for major crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple (XRP), and SOL.

With the launch of the new application, users no longer need to be confined to a computer; they can view strategy progress, profit status, and adjust parameters in real time via their mobile phones, significantly improving trading flexibility and ease of use.

ConfluxCapital stated that it hopes to lower the barrier to entry, allowing more users to participate easily and thus promoting the popularization of cryptocurrency quantitative arbitrage. Currently, ConfluxCapital has over 3 million users in more than 195 countries and regions worldwide.

Key Advantages of the Mobile App

Real-time Strategy Status Tracking: The new mobile app features a user-friendly interface, allowing users to easily view the operational status of quantitative strategies, track daily performance, and manage investments.

Upgraded Security Protection: The app integrates top-tier security protection systems from McAfee® and Cloudflare®, providing 24/7 security for digital assets.

Instant Bonus:New users receive an instant $20 Bonus upon registration through the app, with an additional $0.80 for daily logins.

Flexible Strategy Options:The platform offers a variety of strategy options, from daily strategy packages starting at $20 to long-term investment plans, to meet different budgets and investment goals.

Multi-Asset Settlement Support: Supports settlement with major digital assets such as XRP, DOGE, SOL, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, and BCH.

24/7 System Reliability: The platform maintains 100% system stability and is equipped with 24/7 technical support, ensuring uninterrupted returns through the mobile app.

24/7 System Reliability: The platform maintains 100% system stability and is equipped with 24/7 technical support, ensuring uninterrupted returns through the mobile app. As the crypto asset market matures, ConfluxCapital launched this mobile application to lower the barrier to entry, enabling ordinary users to participate in AI-driven quantitative arbitrage with just a mobile phone, without the need for complex equipment or professional technical background.

Start earning income with ConfluxCapital in just a few easy steps:

Step 1: Choose ConfluxCapital as your quantitative strategy service provider.

ConfluxCapital offers clear and easy-to-understand quantitative strategy solutions, allowing users to quickly get started using only their mobile phones. The platform displays transparent daily returns and provides flexible withdrawal methods, lowering the barrier to entry and making it convenient for more users to access.

Step 2: Register an account.

Visit the ConfluxCapital official website https://confluxcapital.com and create an account using your email address. After logging in, you can access the control panel and start using quantitative arbitrage services.

New users receive a $20 bonus upon registration.

Step 3: Choose a suitable quantitative strategy package.

ConfluxCapital offers a variety of quantitative strategy packages covering different budgets and investment goals. Users can flexibly choose according to their own circumstances and start earning arbitrage profits.

Available packages include:

After purchasing a strategy package, earnings will be automatically credited to your account the following day. When your account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your cryptocurrency wallet or continue purchasing strategy packages to earn more earnings.

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Abstract

ConfluxCapital offers diversified quantitative strategy solutions covering different investment experience levels.

ConfluxCapital provides diversified quantitative strategy solutions for users with varying investment experience.

Current Promotion: New users receive a $20 bonus upon registration to start experiencing quantitative strategy services.

More information:

Visit the official website:https://confluxcapital.com

Download the application:https://confluxcapital.com/download/

Email:info@confluxcapital.com