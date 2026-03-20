Brooks Manley Marketing Officially Rebrands as Trellis Marketing 

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Digital marketing agency Brooks Manley Marketing has officially rebranded as Trellis Marketing, marking a new chapter for the growing firm as it continues helping businesses expand through search engine optimization (SEO), web design, and digital advertising.

Founded nearly five years ago by Brooks Manley, the company began by offering SEO services to small businesses across Louisiana and the Southeast. What started as a solo effort has since grown into a multi-service digital marketing agency serving a diverse client base across multiple industries.

“Like a lot of small businesses, this started pretty simply,” said Brook. “I was helping companies rank higher in search results and figure out their digital strategy, while also figuring out the business side as I went. Over time, it grew into something bigger than I initially expected.”

As the agency expanded, it broadened its services to include website design and digital advertising to better support their clients.

The new name reflects the company’s long-term vision and philosophy.

“A trellis supports growth, which is exactly what we want to do for our clients. Our goal is to help good businesses grow through smart digital marketing. When those businesses succeed, they strengthen the communities around them.”

The rebrand also reflects the agency’s continued development and future plans.

“As our work and client base grew, it felt like the right time to move away from a personal-name brand and toward something that represents what we’re building,” Manley said. “Trellis Marketing better captures the idea of creating structure and support so businesses can grow.”

Along with the new name, the company recently launched a redesigned website.

About Trellis Marketing

Trellis Marketing works with businesses throughout the Southeast, providing SEO, website design, and digital advertising campaigns aimed at helping small businesses grow and reach more customers.

More information about the agency and its services can be found at https://trellismktg.com.

Contact Information:

Business: Trellis Marketing

Contact Name: Brooks Manley

Email: brooks@trellismktg.com

Website: trellismktg.com

Country: United States

Trellis Marketing works with businesses throughout the Southeast, offering a full range of digital services designed to help small and growing companies expand their reach. By combining expertise in search engine optimization (SEO), website design, and digital advertising, the company focuses on delivering practical solutions that drive measurable results. Their approach is centered on understanding each client’s unique goals and tailoring strategies that align with their brand, audience, and industry.

Through SEO, Trellis Marketing helps businesses improve their visibility on search engines, making it easier for potential customers to find them online. Their website design services ensure that clients have modern, user-friendly, and mobile-responsive websites that not only look professional but also convert visitors into customers. In addition, their digital advertising campaigns—ranging from pay-per-click ads to social media promotions—are crafted to maximize return on investment and generate quality leads.

What sets Trellis Marketing apart is its commitment to supporting small businesses with personalized attention and data-driven strategies. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions, they continuously monitor performance and refine campaigns to achieve better outcomes. As a result, businesses partnering with Trellis Marketing are better equipped to grow, compete, and succeed in an increasingly digital marketplace.