Breaking Barriers in Tech Leadership: The Story of Ahmed Abdullah

The global software industry has witnessed substantial growth in recent years. In 2022, the market was valued at approximately USD 583.47 billion and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030 as per grandviewresearch.com

In the United States, the software market has also demonstrated significant expansion. In 2023, it was estimated at USD 194.17 billion, with projections indicating it could reach around USD 676.46 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 12% from 2024 to 2034 as per the stats from precedenceresearch.com

Several factors contribute to this growth, including the increasing volume of enterprise data, the rising automation of business processes, and the growing digitization across various industries. However, the industry faces challenges such as a competitive job market influenced by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and economic shifts. Recent reports indicate a decline in tech job postings and significant layoffs, with companies focusing on essential roles like AI and seeking versatile employees with a wider skill set.

Overall, the software industry remains a dynamic and integral part of the global and U.S. economies, continually evolving to meet the demands of technological advancements and market needs.

Today we have Mr. Ahmed Abdullah with us, the CEO of Sitka.ai, to share with us how he has broken the barrier to entry and built a successful IT company.

Q1: Welcome Ahmed, lets start off by what truly inspired you to enter the tech industry, what was the turning point that made you choose entrepreneurship over a traditional job?

Thank you for having me, The turning point came during my web development course at UET Taxila. Initially, I saw coding as just another skill to learn, but as I delved deeper, I realized it was a powerful tool for creating solutions and bringing ideas to life. That realization changed everything for me.

Instead of just completing assignments, I started building small projects, experimenting with ideas, and collaborating with fellow students. I saw firsthand how technology could solve real-world problems, and that sparked my entrepreneurial drive. I didn’t want to follow the conventional path of securing a job after graduation, I wanted to create opportunities, not just for myself but for others as well.

This mindset led me to launch my first venture, a small web development company focused on accounting software and web applications. It wasn’t easy, but it reinforced my belief that I was meant to build something bigger. That early experience laid the foundation for everything that followed, from Appliconic to Mobinspire and now Sitka.ai a global AI solution company.

That’s amazing, you also took a bold step by founding Appliconic back in 2009, just as smartphones were becoming mainstream. What inspired you to focus on mobile app development at such an early stage, and how did you foresee its impact on the world?

Well in 2009, smartphones were beginning to transform how people interacted with technology, and I saw the potential for this shift. As platforms like Android and iPhone grew, I realized mobile apps would play a crucial role in changing how businesses and individuals operate. It wasn’t just about creating apps, it was about tapping into new possibilities that could reach millions globally.

Starting Appliconic allowed me to focus on building mobile solutions that could make a real impact. We aimed to create tools that connected people and streamlined services, helping businesses thrive in a mobile-first world. Looking back, our early foresight into the mobile revolution was key to Appliconic’s success and laid the foundation for future growth.

One of your standout projects was developing a ride-hailing solution with BYKEA in 2016, which became a game-changer in Pakistan. What were the key challenges you faced in building this platform, and how did it transform transportation for the lower-middle and rural classes in Pakistan?

I am also the founder of cabstartup, We build worldclass ride hailing applications. Building the ride-hailing platform with BYKEA was a truly transformative project, especially considering the unique challenges we faced in Pakistan’s market. One of the biggest obstacles was adapting the model to suit the local infrastructure and the needs of the lower-middle and rural classes. In many areas, access to affordable transportation was limited, and traditional ride-hailing services like Uber and Careem were out of reach for a significant portion of the population.

The key challenge was making the platform affordable while still providing quality service. We had to design a system that worked well with the local economic conditions, and that meant focusing on motorcycles as the primary mode of transportation rather than cars. Motorbikes are cheaper to operate, and they’re better suited for navigating the often congested and narrow streets of many Pakistani cities.

BYKEA was a game-changer because it made transportation accessible to a demographic that had long been underserved. It wasn’t just about providing a ride, it was about creating new opportunities for people who had limited access to affordable mobility. The platform helped lower-income families get around more efficiently, while also opening up a source of income for drivers. Seeing how much it improved lives, especially in rural and lower-middle-class communities, was incredibly rewarding. I believe the significance of impact is far more valuable for me than anything else.

In 2022, you founded Sitka.ai, focusing on advanced technologies like AI, predictive analytics, and data science. What inspired this shift to cutting-edge technology, and how has Sitka started creating ripples internationally?

Founding Sitka.ai in 2022 was a natural progression after years in mobile platform innovation and disruption space. I saw the immense potential of AI, predictive analytics, and data science to solve complex problems and drive change. The goal was to create smarter systems that could transform industries.

Sitka.ai has quickly gained traction, working with global organizations to provide innovative AI solutions that improve decision-making and streamline operations. The response has been positive, and it’s rewarding to see our work making an international impact. We’re just getting started, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.

As someone who has built successful businesses from the ground up, what advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs looking to make an impact in today’s rapidly changing tech landscape?

My advice would be to stay curious, embrace innovation, and never be afraid to take risks. “The biggest risk is not taking any risk”. The tech world is constantly evolving, and the most successful entrepreneurs are those who are adaptable and willing to learn new things. Start small, but think big, build something that solves real problems and has the potential to scale. Surround yourself with passionate, like-minded individuals who share your vision and never stop pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Most importantly, stay resilient through the challenges and keep your long-term vision in focus. The journey will be tough, but it’s incredibly rewarding when you’re making a difference