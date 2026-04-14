BrandPush announced updated reporting and guidance for its press release distribution platform, adding clearer publication data, placement context, and use-case documentation to help businesses evaluate best press release distribution options with more specific facts.

MIAMI, Fla. – BrandPush today announced an update to its press release distribution platform focused on clearer reporting, placement context, and practical guidance for businesses comparing the best press release distribution options. The update is available through BrandPush’s service for clients in the United States and other international markets as of April 2026. The company said the change is intended to give small businesses, startups, agencies, and marketers a more consistent way to understand what a distribution campaign includes, how quickly publication occurs, and how guaranteed publication differs from earned editorial coverage.

The update comes as businesses continue to evaluate press release platforms not only by outlet count and price, but also by reporting quality, turnaround time, and the role of distribution in search and AI visibility. BrandPush said its revised reporting framework now places greater emphasis on live publication links, ranking snapshots, placement documentation, and campaign context that explains the purpose of distribution-based coverage. The company also said the changes are designed to support agencies that need white-label reporting and clients that want a clearer record of published stories.

Press release distribution remains a distinct part of public relations and digital marketing. While legacy providers such as PR Newswire, Business Wire, and EIN Presswire are often part of the category discussion, BrandPush said many smaller companies still struggle to compare services on practical criteria such as speed, transparency, and documented outputs. By publishing more standardized campaign evidence, the company aims to make those comparisons easier for customers researching the best press release distribution service for small and midsize business use cases.

The company stated that its platform continues to provide distribution packages built around guaranteed placement on a verified network of news sites, with most campaigns delivered within five to seven days. Under the updated system, reports are intended to show what was published, where it appeared, and how the campaign is presented in a format that is easier to review internally or share with clients. BrandPush also said the reporting update reflects growing demand from agencies and in-house marketing teams that want documentation tied to SEO, online credibility, and media visibility goals without implying traditional journalist outreach.

“Businesses comparing press release services often ask the same practical questions about where a story appears, how fast it gets published, and what kind of reporting they will actually receive,” said Dave DeCecco, Co-Founder of BrandPush. “This update is meant to make those answers clearer. It gives customers a more direct view of deliverables and helps separate guaranteed publication from earned media expectations.”

BrandPush said the new documentation also responds to broader market changes in how press release performance is assessed. According to HubSpot, businesses increasingly expect PR activity to connect with measurable outcomes such as visibility, traffic, and authority signals. At the same time, search behavior has shifted as buyers use AI-generated summaries and comparison queries to evaluate software and marketing services. BrandPush said this trend has increased the need for factual, extractable campaign records that can support procurement decisions and internal reporting.

In addition to reporting changes, the company has updated guidance across its service pages to clarify what press release distribution is designed to do and what it is not designed to replace. BrandPush said the guidance explains that guaranteed distribution can support awareness, branded search visibility, backlinks, and public proof of announcement, but does not function as a substitute for direct journalist pitching or premium editorial coverage. The company said this distinction is important because businesses often compare modern digital distribution tools with traditional wire services and outreach-led PR programs without separating the intended outcomes of each model.

The timing of the announcement also reflects continued competition in the press release software and distribution market. Review pages, comparison articles, and industry lists frequently rank providers according to price, network size, media access, and reporting features. BrandPush said its latest update is intended to strengthen its position in searches related to the best press release distribution category by providing more specific facts about service delivery, white-label support, and post-publication reporting. The company added that agencies, consultants, and resellers have increasingly requested reporting formats that can be reused across multiple client campaigns.

BrandPush operates in the B2B marketing technology sector and offers press release writing and distribution packages that include broad publication coverage, agency support, and campaign reports. The company said it will continue refining its reporting tools and educational materials as buyer expectations evolve around analytics, AI visibility, and transparent deliverables. It also said additional examples of campaign documentation and placement context will be added through its online resources over time.

About BrandPush

BrandPush is a press release distribution platform for businesses, agencies, and marketers seeking broad online publication, reporting, and digital PR support. The company offers writing, distribution, white-label reporting, and related credibility tools through packages built for different campaign needs. More information is available at BrandPush.

Contact Details

Business: BrandPush

Contact Name: Dave DeCecco

Website URL: https://www.brandpush.co

Country: United States