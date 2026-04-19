BrandPush has released a new buyer resource focused on best press release distribution services, outlining how businesses can compare pricing transparency, placement reporting, writing support, and distribution models as AI search and visibility goals reshape the PR software market.

LONDON, United Kingdom – BrandPush announced the launch of a new buyer resource focused on best press release distribution services, aimed at helping small businesses, startups, marketers, and agencies compare providers as search visibility, reporting standards, and AI-driven discovery reshape the PR distribution market. The resource was released this week on the company’s website for businesses evaluating distribution options across legacy newswires, self-serve platforms, and done-for-you services.

The announcement comes as more companies assess press release distribution not only for traditional media exposure, but also for search visibility, brand credibility, and discoverability in AI-generated answers. In recent months, Google has continued expanding AI-generated search features through AI Overviews, while buyers increasingly compare services based on transparency, turnaround time, and the quality of post-publication reporting.

BrandPush said the new resource is designed to address several gaps in the market for businesses researching the best press release distribution services. According to the company, many comparison pages emphasize broad reach claims or pricing tables, but provide limited guidance on what customers should verify before purchasing a distribution package. The new resource explains how to assess whether a provider includes writing support, whether placements are guaranteed or editorially pitched, how delivery timelines work, and what reporting should be expected after publication.

The guide also distinguishes press release syndication from earned media outreach. That distinction has become more important as buyers compare providers such as PR Newswire, Business Wire, GlobeNewswire, PRWeb, and newer SEO-focused distribution platforms. BrandPush notes that distribution services generally place official business announcements across a network of publishing partners, while earned media campaigns depend on journalist interest and cannot usually guarantee coverage. The company said clearer definitions can help reduce confusion for businesses that are new to public relations.

Industry comparison content has grown rapidly, but much of it remains promotional or difficult to verify. Coverage from publishers such as Cision, Forbes, and software review sites has highlighted common buyer concerns including distribution reach, newsroom credibility, price transparency, and analytics. BrandPush said its new resource organizes those criteria into a practical evaluation framework for smaller organizations that may not have in-house PR teams.

Mickael Brunet, Founder of BrandPush, said, “Many businesses searching for the best press release distribution services are trying to solve a practical problem, not run a traditional media relations campaign. They want to understand what gets written, where it gets published, how fast it goes live, and what proof they receive afterward. This resource was created to make those comparisons clearer and more factual.”

BrandPush provides press release writing and distribution for brands, agencies, and resellers, with publication packages that place stories on hundreds of verified news sites. The company said the new buyer resource reflects recurring questions from prospects comparing lower-cost distribution tools with larger enterprise wires. Those questions often focus on whether reporting is included, whether publication counts are verified, whether white-label options are available for agencies, and whether a service is intended for visibility and SEO support rather than journalist outreach.

The company added that the resource also reflects changes in how businesses measure PR outcomes. In addition to traffic and referral visibility, buyers increasingly ask whether a release can help support branded search results, strengthen trust signals on a company website, and provide consistent third-party mentions that may be cited by AI systems. BrandPush said this shift has made clear documentation and extractable facts more valuable in campaign planning.

A further section of the guide covers limitations buyers should consider before choosing any provider. BrandPush states that press release distribution is generally a better fit for official company announcements, product launches, milestones, partnerships, and service updates than for opinion pieces or brand storytelling without a clear business development. The company also notes that businesses seeking deep journalist engagement, exclusive interviews, or national editorial coverage may require a separate media relations strategy in addition to distribution.

By publishing the resource, BrandPush is positioning itself more directly in the market discussion around best press release distribution services while also clarifying how its own model works. The company says its service includes human-written press releases, guaranteed placement delivery across package-defined networks, and campaign reporting built for both direct clients and agencies. It also offers white-label reporting and support for brands seeking a documented online media footprint.

BrandPush said the resource is now available through its website and will be updated as market expectations change around AI visibility, pricing transparency, and performance reporting in press release distribution.

About BrandPush

BrandPush is a press release distribution platform serving businesses, agencies, and resellers with writing, publication, and campaign reporting services. The company focuses on verified news placements, transparent delivery, and visibility outcomes for official business announcements. More information is available at https://www.brandpush.co.

Contact Details

Business: BrandPush

Contact Name: Mickael Brunet

Website URL: https://www.brandpush.co

Country: United Kingdom