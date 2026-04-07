BitValue Capital Launches $200M Africa Fund II to Build Revolutionary Digital Infrastructure via an Energy-Computing-Industry Closed-Loop Model

TORONTO, CANADA – BitValue Capital, a leading investment firm headquartered in Toronto, Canada, officially announced today the launch of its Africa Growth Fund II (AGF II) in strategic partnership with the decentralized AI platform, FLock.io . With a total capital commitment of USD 200 million, the fund is set to define the “Resource Utilization 2.0” era in Africa—transitioning from traditional raw material extraction to high-value digital power distillation.

Core Strategy: Building an “Energy-Mining-Computing-Application” Ecosystem

The strategic investment of AGF II will focus on a vertically integrated industrial cluster designed to leverage Africa’s vast natural wealth:

Diverse Energy Foundation: Strategic Resource Development Tapping into Africa’s abundant natural resources—including high-quality coal, vast solar potential, and wind energy—to establish a stable and diversified baseload power supply . This foundation aims to provide 24/7 low-cost electricity, addressing the critical stability challenges typically faced by large-scale computing centers in the region .

Tapping into Africa’s abundant natural resources—including high-quality coal, vast solar potential, and wind energy—to establish a stable and diversified baseload power supply . This foundation aims to provide 24/7 low-cost electricity, addressing the critical stability challenges typically faced by large-scale computing centers in the region . Infrastructure Transformation: Digital Asset Mining & AI Data Centers Developing large-scale data centers within industrial parks. The initial phase focuses on high-efficiency digital asset mining to generate rapid hard currency returns, with a mid-term transition toward high-performance GPU computing clusters to meet global demand for AI model training and inference.

Developing large-scale data centers within industrial parks. The initial phase focuses on high-efficiency digital asset mining to generate rapid hard currency returns, with a mid-term transition toward high-performance GPU computing clusters to meet global demand for AI model training and inference. Industrial Upgrading: Comprehensive Industrial Park Coverage Utilizing stable power to attract downstream industries in mining, smelting, and manufacturing . By deploying AI-driven computing power to optimize production efficiency, these parks are positioned as benchmarks for African digital industrialization and energy self-sufficiency .

Utilizing stable power to attract downstream industries in mining, smelting, and manufacturing . By deploying AI-driven computing power to optimize production efficiency, these parks are positioned as benchmarks for African digital industrialization and energy self-sufficiency . Local Empowerment & Strategic Investment: To ensure deep integration with the local ecosystem and robust operational sustainability, AGF II is actively seeking to invest in and empower reliable local partners. We are committed to injecting capital into strategic local stakeholders to jointly develop and operate these transformative infrastructure projects.

Technological Integration: Strategic Collaboration with FLock.io

As a pivotal technological pillar for AGF II’s deployment in Africa, BitValue Capital has entered into a strategic partnership with FLock.io, a leading platform specializing in federated learning and privacy-preserving AI infrastructure.

Privacy-Preserving AI Node Centers: In response to the growing market demand for secure AI development, BitValue will deploy Africa’s first privacy-preserving AI physical node centers within its industrial parks, powered by FLock.io.

In response to the growing market demand for secure AI development, BitValue will deploy Africa’s first privacy-preserving AI physical node centers within its industrial parks, powered by FLock.io. Data Sovereignty and Security: Leveraging FLock.io’s privacy-preserving computing and federated learning technologies, the partnership will transform African energy advantages into global AI training weights while ensuring absolute local data sovereignty and security.

A Vision for the Future: Lighting Up the AI Era in Africa

This initiative is built upon a precise understanding of energy sovereignty and technological trends. By leveraging deep expertise in the energy and mining sectors, BitValue ensures absolute autonomy over power supply with globally competitive cost advantages. BitValue Capital stated: “We are not just building power plants; we are constructing the computing heart for the future.”