Systems Engineer to CEO: How Vittoria “Vitto” Melloni Built Applevel Turn WhatsApp Into GoHighLevel

For businesses that sell and support customers through WhatsApp, the biggest operational issue is often invisible: the most important conversations happen outside the CRM.

When customer communication lives in personal phone inboxes, teams lose visibility, follow-ups become inconsistent, and message history becomes fragmented—especially when multiple reps handle the same account, when a team member leaves, or when a business is scaling fast. In practice, that can mean missed leads, duplicated outreach, slower response times, and limited reporting on what actually drives revenue.

That gap is exactly what Applevel was built to solve. The platform brings WhatsApp directly into GoHighLevel (HighLevel CRM), allowing teams to manage conversations inside the CRM environment. The result is a more structured workflow: shared inbox visibility, preserved message history, and follow-ups that live where pipelines, tasks, and reporting already happen.

Who is Applevel?

Founded in 2020, Applevel began as an internal solution. Its founders—Joaquín and Vittoria “Vitto” Melloni, a Systems Engineer who later became CEO—were running a marketing agency and spending hours manually messaging every new prospect on WhatsApp. The process was repetitive, time-consuming, and limited to business hours, which meant missed opportunities when leads came in at night, on weekends, or during holidays.

The team noticed a broader pattern: more “real business” was happening inside WhatsApp than inside the CRM. Sales conversations, follow-ups, support questions, and close-related details lived in threads that weren’t captured inside the system where performance was tracked. When the GoHighLevel community began requesting access, the product expanded beyond its original use case.

According to the company, Applevel surpassed 1,000 users within its first few months and later grew to more than 4,500 users.

Why WhatsApp–CRM integration remains a gap for many companies

WhatsApp is the most widely used messaging app globally, and in many markets—especially across Latin America and parts of Europe—it functions as a primary business channel. Yet many CRMs were built in the U.S., where WhatsApp adoption has historically been lower due to free SMS and different consumer habits. As a result, native WhatsApp integration is often limited or absent from CRM stacks used by global teams.

Applevel positions itself as infrastructure for teams operating in “WhatsApp-first” environments while still needing CRM-level organization, measurement, and collaboration.

QR connection model built for flexibility

One differentiator is Applevel’s connectivity model. Instead of relying on complex setups, Applevel connects to WhatsApp via a QR scan through a phone to send messages.

This model supports proactive sales follow-up and weekend lead management without rigid constraints. In practice, teams can continue messaging operations even when leads arrive outside standard business hours—especially useful for agencies, local service providers, and businesses running fast-moving paid acquisition campaigns.

OpenAI integration: AI agents inside the WhatsApp workflow

Applevel also integrates OpenAI to power AI-driven workflows inside GoHighLevel. Businesses can create AI agents that answer customer questions, schedule calls, coordinate appointments (virtual or in-person), and run follow-ups 24/7—through WhatsApp messages and even voice notes.

These agents can be trained using business-specific information so responses align with services, pricing, policies, and operating hours. The intended outcomes include faster response times, improved conversion rates, higher customer satisfaction, and reduced operational workload—especially in high-volume inbox environments.

Importantly, Applevel supports manual replies, automated replies, and AI agent behavior, enabling teams to decide how much automation to apply depending on customer needs and brand voice.

Reliability and support as a business advantage

For many teams, WhatsApp is where revenue happens—so integration stability is not a “nice to have.” Disconnections during a launch or campaign can create direct losses. Applevel emphasizes premium stability and operational support, noting 24/7 customer support availability—including holidays—and reporting an average response time of approximately seven minutes.

A global view of messaging-first business

Applevel’s broader thesis is that WhatsApp isn’t a trend—it’s infrastructure. As more customer journeys happen through messaging, businesses increasingly need CRM-level systems that support and organize those conversations rather than leaving them scattered across individual devices.

Looking forward, the company’s vision is to expand beyond GoHighLevel by bringing its infrastructure approach to additional CRMs and AI tools while maintaining reliability and strong human support standards.

CTA: Learn more at applevel.com or request a demo to connect WhatsApp to GoHighLevel with AI workflows.

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