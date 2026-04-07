How to Choose Pool & Beach Towels for Hotels and Resorts?

Is your competition making more profit off their poolside, and are you lagging behind?

In the hyper-competitive hospitality market, the difference between a great review and a forgettable stay often comes down to the smallest details, like the feel of a towel.

While other hoteliers’ guests are raving about the luxurious pool experience, are yours settling for scratchy, faded linens? Stop leaving money and positive reviews on the table.

The secrets to unlocking higher guest satisfaction, reduced operational costs, and superior towel longevity are not hidden. Everything you need to know to make the definitive, profit-driving choice is laid out for you right here.

Key Factors To Consider Pool & Beach Towels

Before looking at specific products, you must understand the technical specifications that separate a “home towel” from a “hospitality towel.”

1. Material and Fiber Quality

Most hospitality towels are made of 100% Cotton or a Cotton-Polyester blend.

100% Cotton: Offers maximum softness and absorbency.



Cotton-Poly Blend: Increases durability and reduces drying time, which saves on energy costs.

2. GSM (Grams per Square Meter)

GSM measures the density of the towel.

300–400 GSM: Lightweight, thin, and dries very quickly. Good for budget motels.



400–600 GSM: The “sweet spot” for most hotels. It feels plush but is manageable for industrial laundering.



600+ GSM: Ultra-luxury. Heavy, thick, and highly absorbent.

3. Size Matters

Standard bath towels are usually 27″ x 54″. Pool towels should be larger (30″ x 60″ or 35″ x 70″) to allow guests to lounge comfortably on pool chairs without touching the plastic or metal surface.

4. Colorfastness (VAT Dyeing)

Pool towels are exposed to harsh UV rays and high levels of chlorine. Standard dyes will fade within weeks. Look for VAT-dyed towels, which are chemically processed to remain colorfast even after multiple washes and chemical exposure.

The DZEE USA Pool Towel Collection

Every DZEE pool towel is designed with lock-stitched hems to prevent fraying and is tested to withstand double the laundry cycles of retail towels.





1. Blue Center Stripe Pool Towels

Aesthetic: Clean, athletic, and organized.



Composition & Durability: A high-performance 86/14 Cotton-Poly blend. The polyester core ensures the towel dries faster.



Absorbency: Good. The cotton loops provide quick moisture wicking.



Best For: High-traffic athletic clubs, motels, and community pools looking for economy options.



Choose if: You want a towel that is quick-dry, easy to maintain, and budget-friendly.



The Alternative: Horizontal Stripe for a more modern nautical look.

2. Three Striped Pool Towels

The Vibe: Sophisticated boutique luxury.



Composition & Durability: 100% Premium Ring-Spun Cotton. These feature a high GSM for high-absorbency, softness, and a heavy feel.



Absorbency: Ultra-high. The long-staple cotton fibers drink up water instantly.



Best For: Upscale boutique hotels and urban rooftop pools.



Choose if: You want to offer a “designer” look that feels more like a spa amenity.



The Alternative: Cabana Pool Towels if you prefer a bolder, thicker stripe.

3. Horizontal Stripe Pool Towels

The Vibe: Modern, trendy, and expansive.



Composition & Durability: Durable 86/14 Cotton-Poly blend. They are weighted to stay put on a lounger even in windy beachfront conditions.



Absorbency: High performance; designed to dry guests quickly so they can return to the sun.



Best For: Modern resorts and coastal beachfront properties.



Choose if: You want your pool deck to look wider and more contemporary.



The Alternative: Blue Center Stripe for properties with a more conservative aesthetic.

4. Cabana Pool Towels

The Vibe: The quintessential “Vacation Mode” icon.



Composition & Durability: Available in 100% Ring-Spun Cotton. These use VAT-dyed 2-inch wide stripes that won’t bleed or fade.



Absorbency: Exceptionally “thirsty” terry loops that stay soft wash after wash.

Best For: Tropical resorts, water parks, and beach clubs.



Choose if: You want the classic, recognizable “holiday” aesthetic for your guests.



The Alternative: Three Striped Pool Towels for a more subtle, minimalist pattern.

5. Solid Color Economy Pool Towels

The Vibe: Practical, vibrant, and efficient.



Composition & Durability: Sturdy Cotton-Poly blend. These are the workhorses of the industry, designed to withstand frequent, aggressive laundering.



Absorbency: Moderate to high; they get the job done efficiently.



Best For: High-volume public pools, gyms, and budget-friendly motels.



Choose if: You need to maximize your inventory on a budget while hiding sunscreen stains.



The Alternative: Solid Color Luxury if you want more weight and “fluff.”

6. Solid Color Luxury Pool Towels

The Vibe: 5-Star indulgence and rich comfort.



Composition & Durability: 100% Combed Cotton with a high weight per dozen. They offer a premium, “cloud-like” texture.



Absorbency: Maximum. These towels are designed to wrap the guest in a warm, dry embrace.



Best For: Luxury 5-star resorts and high-end spas.



Choose if: Guest comfort and “plushness” are your top brand priorities.



The Alternative: Solid Economy for properties prioritizing low cost-per-wash.

Towel Comparison Table

Product Type Material Weight (lbs/dz) Drying Speed Durability Best Hospitality Use Center Stripe Cotton-Poly 10–12 lbs Fast Extreme Athletic Clubs / High Volume Three Striped 100% Cotton 15+ lbs Moderate High Boutique Hotels / Rooftops Horizontal Cotton-Poly 12–14 lbs Fast Very High Coastal Resorts / Beachfront Cabana Stripe 100% Cotton 15+ lbs Moderate High Tropical Resorts / Water Parks Solid Economy Cotton-Poly 9–11 lbs Very Fast Extreme Gyms / Public Pools / Motels Solid Luxury 100% Cotton 18+ lbs Slow High 5-Star Resorts / Spas

DZEE Textiles: No.1 Wholesale Hotel Supplies in the US

DZEE Textiles is not just a supplier; we are a legacy brand in the hospitality industry. With decades of experience, we have established ourselves as a premier provider of hotel supplies, specializing in high-performance textiles, delivering to 10,000+ hotel chains in the US.





We understand that hotel owners face a unique challenge: providing luxury while maintaining a healthy bottom line. Our products are engineered to provide the “Five-Star Feel” while being optimized for industrial washing, ensuring a lower cost-per-wash and a longer product lifespan. From independent motels to international resort chains, DZEE Textiles remains the trusted name for quality and reliability.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1.What is the best weight for a pool towel?

For hotels, a weight between 10 lbs and 15 lbs per dozen is ideal. This equates to roughly 450–550 GSM, providing a balance of comfort and drying efficiency.

2.How do I keep pool towels from fading?

Always choose towels that are “VAT Dyed.” This specific dyeing process is resistant to chlorine and sunlight, which are the two primary causes of towel fading in resort settings.

3.What is the difference between a beach towel and a pool towel?

Beach towels are typically larger and thinner (to shake off sand easily), while pool towels are often slightly thicker and more focused on absorbing chlorinated water quickly.

4.How often should a hotel replace pool towels?

In a high-traffic resort, pool towels usually last between 50 and 100 wash cycles. If they become frayed or lose their “loft,” it is time to rotate them out.

Final Words

Choosing the right pool and beach towels is about more than just aesthetics; it’s about durability, guest experience, and operational efficiency. Whether you opt for the clean vibe of the centre stripe line or the classic vacation vibes of the Cabana Stripe, DZEE Textiles has the inventory to upgrade your property.

Ready to upgrade your poolside profit? Explore the full DZEE Textiles Pool Towel collection here.