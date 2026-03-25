Bitcoin took a hit over the weekend after Middle East tensions shook global markets. For newer investors, this is a familiar crypto lesson: when fear jumps, prices can fall fast. But experienced buyers are treating the dip as a chance to reposition. The bitcoin price prediction is turning bullish with Strategy filing $42 billion to buy BTC and holding 762,099 coins. One project drawing attention is Pepeto, a meme exchange on the Ethereum blockchain that has raised more than $8 million in its presale with a SolidProof audit, a former Binance expert on the team, and zero fee trading through PepetoSwap already running. The simple appeal is easy to understand: Pepeto aims to make meme trading faster, cheaper, and safer without asking investors to give up the 150x math the bitcoin price prediction at $70,800 cannot deliver.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Confirmeds After Strategy Files $42 Billion Capital Program

Strategy unveiled a $42 billion at the market equity program on March 23, according to CoinDesk. The company bought 1,031 BTC last week, bringing total holdings to 762,099 coins. CryptoTimes confirmed 19 Wall Street agents will execute share sales. The bitcoin price prediction gets its strongest institutional backing yet, and the wallets positioned in presale entries before that capital flows through will profit the most.

Bitcoin Price Prediction and the Exchange Presale Where the Listing Changes Everything

Pepeto

That is where Pepeto enters the picture. For many traders, large caps can feel great for holding but less practical for delivering the multiples that change financial futures. PepetoSwap removes trading fees so your capital stops bleeding on every swap. The risk scorer checks contracts before your money goes near them. The bridge sends tokens across chains at zero cost, so what you send is what arrives.

The cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products is behind Pepeto, and a former Binance expert on the dev team drives the exchange toward its Binance listing. SolidProof completed the audit before the presale opened. After the listing, wallets inside can use the exchange tools, earn staking rewards at 193% APY that compounds daily, and access the zero fee swaps that are much harder to find on any other meme trading platform.

More than $8 million raised during fear. The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and same cofounder but zero exchange tools, and matching that is 150x. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode, and Pepeto holders will be this cycle’s success stories. The BTC forecast points to $200,000 over years. Pepeto’s listing compresses 150x into one event, and the wallets entering today are building the positions the rest of the market will wish they had.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction

Bitcoin trades at $70,800 after bouncing 5% on the Iran ceasefire signal, according to Bloomberg. The CME gap near $70,000 filled on March 23. Strategy holds 762,099 BTC and filed $42 billion to buy more.

Resistance sits at $72,600 with $75,000 as the next level. CoinCodex forecasts $77,000 within a week if buying holds. RSI at 44 confirms neutral with room to run. The bitcoin price prediction for March targets $68,000 to $73,000, with $78,000 to $80,000 if the 50 day EMA breaks. If $67,000 breaks, $62,300 is support. Short term shocks can hurt, but BTC has historically recovered and gone on to make higher highs. Even so, 40% to $100,000 will not make anyone rich. Pepeto’s listing delivers 150x in one event.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Recovery Is Real But Pepeto’s Listing Is Where Wealth Gets Built

The that BTC target is bullish, and analysts project $200,000 as this cycle develops. But the presale window for Pepeto is closing with every hour. The Binance listing approaches and this entry vanishes permanently. The Pepeto official website is where the wallets that understand how rare this setup is are locking in their entries right now, and the ones who wait will spend this cycle watching Pepeto holders celebrate from the entry they chose to skip.

Enter the presale the the BTC outlook cannot match at the official website of Pepeto

FAQs

What is the bitcoin price prediction after Strategy filed $42 billion?

The BTC forecast targets $72,600 near term with $78,000 if the 50 day EMA breaks. Strategy holding 762,099 BTC confirms the recovery.

How does the bitcoin price prediction compare to Pepeto’s presale?

The the BTC forecast targets 40% to $100,000 over months. Pepeto at presale pricing offers 150x with the Binance listing compressing returns into days.

Is Pepeto a strong entry while BTC recovers?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with the cofounder of Pepe and exchange tools running. The Pepeto official website gives presale access before the listing.