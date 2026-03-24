Strategy just confirmed plans to buy more Bitcoin through a $42 billion capital program, managing 762,099 BTC according to CoinDesk. The announcement signals that the largest corporate buyer in history is building full crypto positions in 2026. The bitcoin price prediction is changing fast. As institutional buying expands, retail investors are looking at presale entries for the kind of returns that listed tokens cannot deliver. Pepeto is at the forefront of that search, with more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, a former Binance expert on the team, and exchange tools already running on the Ethereum blockchain.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Gains Foundation After Strategy Files $42 Billion BTC Program

Strategy unveiled a $42 billion at the market equity program on March 23, according to CoinDesk. The company bought 1,031 BTC last week, bringing total holdings to 762,099 coins. CryptoTimes confirmed 19 Wall Street agents will execute share sales. When the biggest corporate BTC buyer reloads with $42 billion, the bitcoin price prediction gets the kind of institutional backing that confirms the bottom is forming.

Bitcoin Price Prediction and the Presale Where Old Meme Coin Math Still Works

Pepeto

The meme coin sector in crypto has been the engine that produces the biggest percentage returns in the entire market. Dogecoin proved it first, reaching an $88 billion market cap on pure community energy with zero products. SHIB followed at six zeros and reached $40 billion with nothing but a swap added after the price had already moved. Pepe hit $11 billion without building a single tool.

Pepeto is building on that same formula but flipping it entirely. Instead of culture first and products never, Pepeto ships exchange tools first. PepetoSwap handles zero fee trading on the Ethereum blockchain. The risk scorer checks contracts for danger before your money goes near them. The bridge sends tokens across chains at zero cost, so what you send is what arrives.

The cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion is behind Pepeto, and a former Binance expert on the dev team drives the exchange toward its Binance listing. SolidProof completed the audit before the presale opened. More than $8 million raised during fear. Staking at 194% APY compounds daily for wallets inside. The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. In this sector, old meme coins proved that six zeros create millionaires. DOGE did it with nothing. SHIB did it with nothing. Pepeto arrives with three exchange tools. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode, and Pepeto holders will be this cycle’s success stories. The bitcoin price prediction will take years to reach $200,000. Pepeto’s listing compresses that return window into days.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction

Bitcoin trades at $70,000 after bouncing 5% on the Iran ceasefire signal, according to Bloomberg. The CME gap near $70,000 filled on March 23. Strategy holds 762,099 BTC and filed $42 billion to buy more.

Resistance sits at $72,600 with $75,000 as the next level. CoinCodex forecasts $77,000 within a week if buying holds. RSI at 44 confirms neutral with room to run. The BTC forecast for March targets $68,000 to $73,000, with $78,000 to $80,000 if the 50 day EMA breaks. If $67,000 breaks, $62,300 is support. Even the most bullish bitcoin price prediction puts $100,000 at roughly 40% from here over months. That is respectable, but 40% will not make anyone rich. Pepeto’s listing delivers 150x in one event.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Points Higher But Pepeto’s Listing Is Where Wealth Gets Built

BTC and DOGE have already made their mark, but they are now too large to deliver the kind of returns Pepeto’s listing will produce. Strategy building $42 billion in BTC infrastructure proves the institutional wave is coming. The tokens that benefit most are the ones at the earliest pricing. The Pepeto official website is where that entry is still open, and the wallets that do not move before the listing will spend this cycle wishing they had secured their positions while the presale was still running.

Enter the presale the the BTC outlook cannot match

FAQs

What is the bitcoin price prediction after Strategy filed $42 billion?

The BTC forecast targets $72,600 near term with $78,000 if the 50 day EMA breaks. Strategy holding 762,099 BTC confirms the recovery is forming.

How does the bitcoin price prediction compare to Pepeto’s presale?

The the BTC forecast targets 40% to $100,000 over months. Pepeto at presale pricing offers 150x with the Binance listing compressing returns into days.

Is Pepeto a strong entry while BTC recovers?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with a SolidProof audit and a former Binance expert. The Pepeto official website gives presale access before the listing closes this window.