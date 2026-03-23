The Bitcoin Lightning Network just crossed $1 billion in monthly transaction volume, processing an estimated 5.2 million transactions in a single month. According to CoinDesk, this milestone marks a clear sign that crypto usage is accelerating again as infrastructure activity climbs. The market is pumping hard with BTC at $70,500 after $400 million in short liquidations. ETH at $2,132 surging with double digit gains. SOL at $90 jumping on institutional demand. XRP at $1.44 holding firm with commodity classification. As infrastructure activity builds and investor interest returns stronger than ever, the best crypto to buy now is the entry that gives you exposure to the biggest upside before the masses arrive. That specific entry where the dollar math works regardless of whether altseason returns or not is Pepeto at $0.000000186.

Pepeto Is the Best Crypto To Buy Now Because It Is Not a Bet on One Coin Pumping but on an Entire Economy Getting Dedicated Infrastructure

Lightning volumes are rising, which shows people are still using crypto infrastructure even when prices swing around. At the same time, you have seen how fast sentiment can flip. One large cap gets pressure one week, and another one runs the next. If you are just holding one token and hoping for the best, you are exposed to those mood swings without any structural advantage. That is why Pepeto is so interesting right now. It is not a bet on one coin pumping. It is a bet on the entire $45 billion meme coin economy getting dedicated infrastructure it has never had before.

The PEPE cofounder who built $7 billion is directing PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange toward that massive gap. The SolidProof audit confirms every contract. Over 4 billion tokens permanently burned create real scarcity. The 194% staking APY compounds daily on every position.

With $8.2 million raised, the presale is attracting investors who understand that if crypto keeps growing, the need for dedicated meme coin infrastructure only grows with it, and the demand for Pepeto grows right alongside. Early participation often presents the greatest opportunity because once confirmed exchange listings arrive, the ground floor entry disappears permanently.

XRP at $1.44 Shows Strength During the Market Pump

According to Bloomberg, XRP at $1.44 with commodity classification has outperformed several major tokens during recent volatility. Social activity around XRP has climbed to multi week highs. Traders have bought dips and treated the pullback as consolidation, not collapse. Analysts point to upside targets between $2 and $3 if the bullish momentum continues. For now, XRP is showing real strength. But the best crypto to buy now is not the token already at $85 billion. It is the one at $0.000000186 where three products and the PEPE cofounder create the kind of returns that $85 billion tokens with measured recovery targets cannot deliver.

Bitcoin at $70,500 Presses Against Resistance as Accumulation Continues

BTC at $70,500 pressing against key resistance as on chain data shows steady accumulation. Wallets holding large amounts of BTC have been adding consistently over the past month. Buyers are absorbing supply in spot markets, not chasing leverage. The bitcoin price shows strong support with institutional backing from $962 million in ETF inflows over six days. A weekly close above $72,000 could open $74,000 to $76,000 territory. But the best crypto to buy now for maximum upside is at $0.000000186 where confirmed listings and three products create the multiplication that $1.37 trillion BTC recovery cannot match.

Crypto Usage Is Surging and the Best Crypto To Buy Now Window at $0.000000186 Is Shrinking With Every Day

Bitcoin Lightning crossing $1 billion in volume proves that crypto usage is growing fast. The market is pumping. Infrastructure is expanding. But the best crypto to buy now barely moved the large caps, and that tells you where the real attention is shifting in 2026. The real upside is flowing into presale entries like Pepeto where three products and the PEPE cofounder create the ground floor opportunity. The SolidProof audit is done. The 194% APY is live. $8.2 million raised. Stages reprice permanently. Confirmed listings approach. The best crypto to buy now window at $0.000000186 is shrinking with every day that passes during this pumping market. Get in before the countdown ends.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

What is the best crypto to buy now?

Pepeto at $0.000000186. Three products for the meme coin economy. PEPE cofounder. $8.2 million raised. Market pumping.

Does Lightning Network growth help Pepeto?

Growing crypto usage increases demand for infrastructure. Pepeto builds dedicated meme coin tools the market needs.

Is the best crypto to buy now window closing?

Yes. Stages reprice permanently. The 194% APY compounds daily. Confirmed listings approach during a pumping market.

Follow Pepeto on X and Telegram for community updates.

Sources: CoinDesk | Bloomberg