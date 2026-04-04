Badrinath Tour Guide 2026 By Manchala Mushafir Pvt Ltd

New Delhi [India], April 03: The Badrinath Temple is one of the most revered Hindu pilgrimage sites in India and a key part of the Char Dham yatra. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu and located in the lap of the Himalayas, the site attracts thousands of devotees every year who travel to this destination to seek the divine blessings of Lord Vishnu and to feel the divine aura of the shrine.

If you are also planning a Badrinath Tour in 2026, here is a complete guide covering the best time to visit, how to reach it, and nearby attractions, with expert tips to help you plan a safe and smooth journey to the sacred Badrinath Temple. So let’s start.

About Badrinath Temple

Situated on the banks of the Alaknanda River, the Badrinath Temple is the revered abode of Lord Vishnu. Located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand at an altitude of 10,279 feet (3,133 meters) and surrounded by Nar-Narayan mountain ranges, the temple holds immense spiritual significance and ties with the legend of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Vishnu, who sat to meditate here for world peace, and is a crucial part of both Bada Char Dham and Chota Char Dham.

The temple showcases a colorful architecture that resembles ancient Garhwali architecture, and the inner sanctum houses a black granite stone of Lord Vishnu in a meditated posture.

How To Reach Badrinath Temple

The Badrinath Temple is easily accessible by air, train, or road, but there is no direct air or train connectivity to the site itself. Pilgrims must travel to Haridwar/Rishikesh or Dehradun via air and train, and from there, complete the remaining distance by road travel.

Below is a brief overview of how to reach the Badrinath Temple.

By Air: Fly to the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, the nearest airport to Badrinath (approx. 317 km away), and having great connectivity to all major Indian cities. From the airport, you can hire a private taxi or take a bus from Dehradun ISBT to reach Badrinath.

By train: No direct connectivity by rail. Haridwar and Rishikesh are the nearest railheads, having great connectivity to all major indian cities. From either of these stations, you can take a shared taxi, a private cab, or take a local bus to Badrinath.

By Road: Badrinath is well-connected by road via the NH-7 route connecting to Haridwar, Rishikesh, Dehradun, and Delhi. You can reach via self drive, by hiring a private car or regular state run to reach Badrinath by road.

Common route to follow:

Haridwar → Rishikesh → Devprayag → Srinagar → Rudraprayag → Karnaprayag →Joshimath → Badrinath.

Pro tip: Drive carefully if you travel by your own vehicle and take necessary breaks if needed.

Best Time For Badrinath Tour In 2026

Since Badrinath is nestled in the extreme Himalayas, the temple is open only for a few months from late April or May to October/early November and remains closed in winter due to heavy snowfall.

Here is a brief overview of the best time to visit Badrinath.

Ideal time to visit

May to June: the most ideal time to visit Badrinath, when the temple is open after its winter closure. Offering stable weather and accessible trails, it’s a good time for pilgrimage and sightseeing.

September to October: Another good time to visit Badrinath after the monsoon, offering fewer crowds and excellent visibility.

Avoidable period

Avoid the monsoon, from July to August, as it brings heavy rain leading to landslides and slippery trails, making travel risky or difficult.

While winter is the closing period of the site, as it experiences heavy snowfall and harsh weather, which makes the temple inaccessible, the idol of Lord Vishnu is shifted to its winter home (Narsingh temple, Joshimath).

Top Places To Visit Near Badrinath

There are several places to visit near Badrinath that you should explore while visiting Badrinath. Here are some offbeat places near Badrinath:

Tapt Kund: A natural hot spring just below the Badrinath Temple, where pilgrims used to take a holy dip before entering the main shrine. Believe in the medicinal properties of its water that purifies the souls and sins of visitors.

Mana Village: Often called the “First Indian Village”, Mana Village Uttarakhand, is a picturesque site located just around 3 km away from the Badrinath Temple. Known for its unique flora and fauna and rich culture, it is ideal for exploration.

Bheem Pul: A natural stone bridge over the roaring Saraswati River, situated just near Mana village. holds great mythological significance and offers the dramatic views of the valleys and peaks.

Vasudhara Falls: A majestic waterfall, located 9 km away from the Badrinath Temple, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty. Vasudhara Waterfall is accessible by a 6 km scenic trek from Mana village, offering panoramic views of Mt. Neelkanth and Chaukhamba.

Charan Paduka: A sacred footstep of Lord Vishnu, located 3 km from the Badrinath Temple. Believed to be a place where the deity placed his first step while descending to earth. Accessible by a scenic and uphill trek of about 3 km.

Suggested Itinerary for Badrinath Tour

Day 1: Haridwar to Joshimath

Day 2: Joshimath to Badrinath. Darshan at Badrinath and stay a night in a hotel.

Day 3: Explore nearby attractions like Mana village and Vasudhara falls.

Day 4: Return to Haridwar

Travel Tips For Visitors

Check the road and weather before travel, as it fluctuates in the mountains.

Carry warm clothes and proper rain gear to protect from cold weather and sudden rain.

Complete your Badrinath Registration first, as without this, you may not be allowed to travel.

Respect the site and follow the guidelines

Avoid overexerting yourself at higher altitudes, and take proper rest.

Manchala Mushafir: Travel Expertise For Badrinath Trip

Choosing a Badrinath tour package with the right travel partner makes your journey smoother and more comfortable. Companies like Manchala Mushafir stand as trusted names in arranging well-organized Himalayan pilgrimages.

They understand the unique needs of travelers and offer a customized Badrinath tour Package. Offering end-to-end travel arrangements and local expertise. So whether you are planning with family or solo, opting for a package ensures a smooth and spiritually enriching experience.

Conclusion

Badrinath is truly a profound travel experience through the majestic Himalayas that stays forever with you. From the divine temple to peaceful surroundings, every moment in Badrinath is unique and special.

With proper planning, you can focus on faith, peace, and connection with divinity. Keep things such as the right time, registration, early booking of stays, and weather precautions in your mind to make your Badrinath Tour a soul-enriching experience.