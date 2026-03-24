ATAMAZE Launches Batana Oil, Butter, Natural Gels, Lash & Brow Enhancer & 24K Gold Soap on Amazon

ATAMAZE is making natural, plant-based, self-care and wellness products available to millions worldwide. The brand is set to launch new natural gels from Cactus, Okra, Flaxseed, and a mixed gel containing four (Aloe Vera, Okra, Flaxseed and Chia) natural plants on Amazon.

Natural Is Best

Research shows that chemicals in cosmetics and personal care products can cause adverse health issues, some of which can be life threatening. Please see the article NIH – National Library of Medicine, National Center for Biotechnology Information, Front Public Health 2024 Aug – The dark side of beauty: an in-depth analysis of the health hazards and toxicological impact of synthetic cosmetics and personal care products. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11381309/

AMAZE Inc distributors of an award-winning natural wellness brand, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its new “slimy” natural gel collection via its online brand on Amazon, ATAMAZE. The collection, which will feature gels from natural mucilage-producing plants like Cactus, Okra, Chia, and Flaxseed, is set to join ATAMAZE’s product lineup on Amazon, giving millions of people access to the hydrating, soothing, and styling benefits of these natural gels.

“We are excited to introduce more natural gels to our product lineup,” said ATAMAZE’s spokesperson. “This collection is the latest expression of our long-standing commitment to natural wellness and self-care for real care, real growth, and real beauty.”

AMAZE is known for offering the finest natural products for personal wellness, including skincare, haircare, and health. Informed by the growing demand for eco-friendly, chemical-free, and nutrient-dense products for hair growth, skin care, eyelash growth, tattoo removal, and other health needs, as people continue to prioritize natural wellness and self-care, AMAZE’s brand ATAMAZE is expanding its product lineup. ATAMAZE’s product range includes Eyelash & Eyebrow Growth Enhancer, Chebe hair growth oil, Chebe hair growth powder, Castor oil, Batana oil, Batana Butter, Vanish Tattoo Removal oil, and other natural oils, powders, moisturizer and gels derived from plants like Aloe Vera. The brand also offers natural soaps, including luxury soaps, 24K gold soaps, probiotic and amino acid soaps that moisturize, cleanse, and beautify the skin gently and naturally, without irritating or drying.

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Since its launch in 2010, AMAZE Inc has been on a mission to redefine the wellness category by providing alternatives to chemical products. The brand is also the distributor for an impressive lineup of safe, natural products, some of which have won the Global Excellence Award. At its recent 15th Anniversary celebrations, the brand restated its commitment to making its natural products accessible to even more people. By expanding its product lineup on Amazon and launching the natural gel collection, ATAMAZE is reinforcing its dedication to natural wellness and accessibility.

“Today, consumers want brands that reflect their values and deliver exceptional quality. For us, that means ensuring that every product is safe, made using natural ingredients, and delivers on every promise,” said the brand’s spokesperson. “Our expansion on Amazon is making it possible for more customers worldwide, who are looking for safe products to use in their hair, skincare, and health journeys, to find our products.”

The new natural gel collection will add to ATAMAZE’s current gel lineup, which features the popular Aloe Vera gel. The upcoming collection will include very slimy gels from Cactus, Okra and Flaxseed. It will also include a mixed gel that will contain four natural gels (Aloe Vera, Okra, Flaxseed and Chia). These gels are designed to provide maximum hydration and soothing properties, and to enable gentle, natural styling when used for haircare. The ATAMAZE gels are excellent for detangling hair, they define and make waves and curls pop, and they also eliminate hair breakage as a result of moisturization, helping people to achieve maximum length retention for longer hair.

The ATAMAZE natural gel collection, Batana Oil, Batana Butter and 24K Gold Soap launch marks a major milestone for the brand as it strives to expand its presence on Amazon, its global reach, and its legacy of trusted natural products for wellness and self-care. These upcoming product launches also enhance the brand’s ongoing efforts, to meet the evolving needs of global consumers for natural products, because ATAMAZE cares about people and their wellbeing.

“Come In And Be Amazed, We Have What You Need”

Visit ATAMAZE on Amazon to browse its full range of natural products and stay up to date on the gel collection launch.

Contact Details:

Business: ATAMAZE

Contact Name: AMAZE INC

Contact Email: info@atamaze.com

Country: United States

Website: https://amzn.to/4bGgUMl