Architecting Trust: How Myroslav Mishov Engineered the Foundations of Sovereign Cloud

Increasingly, companies and government organizations are moving toward locally hosted data infrastructure in order to preserve privacy and reduce operational risks. However, abandoning global cloud services often means losing the advanced functionality and scalability that public cloud platforms provide. As a result, a gap emerges between the need to keep sensitive data within regional control and the desire to maintain the powerful infrastructure capabilities typical of public cloud environments.

As Lead Enterprise Architect at Cloud Carib Limited, Myroslav Mishov developed a proprietary Sovereign Cloud Framework to address this technical gap. His solution, built on a hardened Kubernetes core with a resilient CEPH-based distributed storage backend, enables infrastructure that integrates local control and public-cloud-level functionality at the architectural level. In this article, Myroslav explains how he designed this solution.

From Elite SRE to Kubestronaut-Level Expertise

For more than 16 years, Myroslav Mishov has worked on high-load, mission-critical systems, including government projects. In his work at Cloud Carib Limited, he handles the rollout of complex technical solutions. His deep technical assessments and long-term vision regularly shape the company’s overall strategic direction.

“For me, the priority is building systems that can transparently withstand failures. When I start a new project, I keep the same habit. I design the infrastructure to be prepared for the worst-case scenarios,” Myroslav explains.

Myroslav’s work in cloud architecture and Kubernetes led him to earn the elite Kubestronaut designation — a status held by roughly 3500 professionals out of nearly 30 million in the global cloud community. The program recognizes community leaders who have consistently invested in their professional growth and demonstrated exceptional skill level with Kubernetes and cloud-native technologies.

His accumulated Architecture and seasoned SRE experience, combined with advanced Kubernetes expertise, laid the groundwork for developing his own sovereign infrastructure solution.

While the industry often treats legacy systems and cloud agility as mutually exclusive, Myroslav’s work suggests otherwise. By integrating the reliability of established infrastructure with modern cloud scalability, he addresses a crucial challenge: maintaining state-level data sovereignty in an era of globalized tech. He shared with us his insights on why this technical balance is now a geopolitical necessity

Closing the Compliance Gap in Sovereign Infrastructure

“Working with sovereign architectures is truly complex from both an engineering and compliance perspective, because nearly every jurisdiction has its own rules and nuances, and sometimes they directly contradict one another,” says Myroslav Mishov. “For example, European GDPR regulations and the U.S. CLOUD Act impose specific and strict requirements on developers and enterprises. However, the greater challenge often lies not only in regulatory compliance, but in the technical implementation of these demands.”

Traditional data center architectures were not originally designed to deliver the level of orchestration, automation, and elasticity that hyperscale cloud platforms provide. Yet organizations increasingly want the same level of flexibility in cloud-native infrastructure while retaining full control. As a result, both a compliance and technical gap emerges — one that engineers must work to bridge.

Myroslav Mishov engineered the Government-Grade Sovereign Framework specifically for Cloud Carib’s clients. This project allowed Cloud Carib Limited to offer modern cloud capabilities inside highly regulated environments. This framework helped Cloud Carib secure a leading position in the regional market. The company now routinely manages complex government deployments because it guarantees absolute data sovereignty alongside high system performance and agility.

Designing a Government-Grade Sovereign Cloud Framework

“At the core of the framework I developed is a hardened Kubernetes core combined with a resilient distributed storage system based on CEPH. I followed the Security-by-Design principle from day one, building an architecture that would be compliant with the safety and operational requirements from the outset,” Myroslav explains. By architecting these tools specifically for zero-trust environments, he created a repeatable blueprint for organizations that previously had to develop these systems from scratch.

Myroslav’s framework supports two deployment models. The first is the Local Provider Model, in which the cloud environment is deployed in the team’s own local data centers and provided to clients, with a guarantee that their data remains stored and processed within the same region. The second is the On-Premises Model, a cloud-like environment that is built from scratch, deployed, and fully managed on the client’s side within their own data centers. In both cases, organizations gain the ability to store and manage their data locally in accordance with national policies and regulatory requirements.

To support these environments, Myroslav implemented deep network segmentation and a Zero-Trust security model. This approach isolates workloads within a multi-tenant infrastructure and minimizes the risk of cross-tenant data access. For organizations working with highly sensitive information, it allows them to maintain advanced technical capabilities while preserving strict operational control.

“In the long term, I believe a sovereign cloud framework can be applied in all government institutions, defense systems, and especially in the financial and healthcare sectors. These industries operate under very high infrastructure standards, so local data storage and management must be extremely secure. I hope that more modern organizations will eventually adopt solutions like this soon, because they offer advantages both for security and operational efficiency,” Myroslav concludes.

From Engineering Sovereignty to Mentorship and Industry Leadership

The Government-Grade Sovereign Cloud Framework could help shape a new standard in cloud architecture by addressing several key challenges. First, it closes the technical gap: organizations no longer have to give up performance, scalability, or automation when choosing not to rely on global public clouds. Second, it strengthens data control by ensuring that information remains within the required jurisdiction. Finally, it helps companies reduce regulatory risk by enabling them to meet strict local data processing and security requirements if governments introduce tighter rules.

Mishov also shapes the technical direction of the broader cloud computing field. He served as an expert program committee reviewer for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, the primary global event for cloud-native technologies. In this highly selective role, Mishov evaluated the work of his peers, reviewing advanced technical proposals to determine which presentations will define the industry’s future.

Beyond his hands-on architectural work, Mishov is deeply invested in advancing the broader cloud engineering community. He actively works to shape best practices for secure infrastructure and elevate technical standards across the sector. This sustained dedication to improving the industry has solidified his reputation as a recognized expert and a leading voice in global cloud computing.

“Technology moves fast, and our architecture must anticipate those shifts,” Mishov notes. “My focus now is mentoring the next generation of engineers. We are proving that strict local security doesn’t require sacrificing cloud flexibility, and I want to help new architects build systems where private data is permanently protected.”