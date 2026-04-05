7 Signs Your Google Ads Account Is Wasting Money (And You Don’t Know It)

If you’re a small or mid-sized business running your own Google Ads, there’s a good chance your account is quietly bleeding budget every single month. Not because you’re doing everything wrong—but because Google Ads is a platform designed for specialists, and the default settings are built to maximize Google’s revenue, not yours.

The tricky part? Most of the waste doesn’t look like waste. Campaigns appear to be running. Clicks come in. Maybe even a few leads trickle through. But underneath the surface, there are structural problems silently eating into your margins.

Here are seven of the most common signs that your Google Ads account is wasting money—and what you can do about each one.

1. You’re Running on Broad Match Without Knowing What It’s Actually Matching

Google has been steadily pushing advertisers toward Broad Match keywords. On the surface, the logic sounds reasonable: let the algorithm find relevant searches for you. In practice, Broad Match often matches your ads to queries that have nothing to do with what you sell.

For example, if you’re a local accounting firm bidding on “small business accountant,” Broad Match might trigger your ad for “accounting degree programs near me” or “free bookkeeping templates.” Those clicks cost real money and produce zero leads.

What to check: Open your Search Terms report (under Insights & Reports) and review the actual queries triggering your ads over the past 30 days. If more than 20–25% of those queries are irrelevant, your match types and negative keyword lists need serious attention.

2. Your Negative Keyword List Hasn’t Been Updated in Months

Negative keywords are one of the most powerful budget-protection tools in Google Ads—and also one of the most neglected. They tell Google which searches you don’t want your ads showing for. Without them, your campaigns are essentially open to every tangentially related query Google decides is a match.

The reality for most SMB accounts is that the negative keyword list was either set once during initial setup and never touched again, or it doesn’t exist at all. Meanwhile, search behavior shifts constantly. New irrelevant queries creep in every week.

What to check: Review your negative keyword lists at both the campaign and account level. Then cross-reference them with your Search Terms report. If you’re seeing repeated junk queries that haven’t been excluded yet, you’ve found one of the biggest sources of wasted spend.

3. You’re Paying for Clicks That Will Never Convert

Not every click is a good click. If your campaigns are targeting the wrong geographies, running at the wrong times of day, or showing up on irrelevant Display Network placements, you’re paying for traffic that has almost no chance of converting into a lead or sale.

This is especially common in accounts where the default campaign settings were left untouched. Google’s defaults often include the Display Network (even for Search campaigns), broad geographic targeting, and 24/7 ad scheduling—none of which are necessarily appropriate for a local or niche business.

What to check: Go to your campaign settings and verify three things: that your geographic targeting is limited to the areas you actually serve, that your ad schedule reflects your business hours and peak conversion windows, and that Display Network is turned off in your Search campaigns unless you’ve deliberately opted in.

4. Your Conversion Tracking Is Broken or Missing Entirely

This one is arguably the most damaging issue on this list, because without accurate conversion tracking, every optimization decision you make is based on incomplete data.

It’s more common than you’d think. Google Tag Manager fires incorrectly after a site update. A form plugin changes and breaks the thank-you page redirect. Duplicate conversion actions inflate the numbers. Or worst of all—there’s no conversion tracking set up to begin with, and the account is optimizing for clicks instead of actual leads.

What to check: Navigate to Tools & Settings > Conversions and look at the status of each conversion action. Make sure the ones that matter (form submissions, phone calls, purchases) are showing “Recording conversions” with recent activity. Then test them yourself—submit a form, make a call—and confirm they show up in the data within 24 hours.

5. You’re Bidding the Same Amount on Every Keyword

Not all keywords carry the same intent or value. A search for “best CRM for small business” signals someone in research mode. A search for “CRM software pricing” signals someone much closer to buying. Treating both with the same bid—or letting Smart Bidding handle everything without guardrails—means you’re overpaying for low-intent traffic and underpaying for the queries most likely to convert.

Many SMB accounts rely entirely on automated bidding without setting meaningful targets or bid limits. Google’s algorithm is powerful, but it optimizes based on the goals and constraints you give it. Without those, it will spend your budget wherever it can find the most volume—not necessarily the most value.

What to check: Review your keyword-level performance. Sort by cost and compare against conversions and cost per conversion. If your highest-spend keywords aren’t your highest-converting keywords, there’s a disconnect. Also check whether your automated bidding strategies have realistic target CPAs or ROAS goals.

6. Your Landing Pages Don’t Match Your Ads

You could have the most perfectly structured Google Ads account in the world, and it would still waste money if the pages your traffic lands on aren’t built to convert. This is one of the most overlooked areas for SMBs because it sits at the intersection of ads and web design—and nobody’s quite sure who owns it.

Common problems include sending all ad traffic to your homepage instead of a relevant service page, landing pages that don’t match the promise made in the ad copy, slow load times on mobile, and forms that are buried below the fold or require too many fields.

What to check: Click through each of your active ads as if you were a potential customer. Does the page you land on immediately address what you searched for? Is the call to action clear and easy to find? Does the page load in under three seconds on mobile? If the answer to any of these is no, your landing page experience is likely dragging down both your Quality Score and your conversion rate.

7. Nobody Has Looked at the Account in Over 30 Days

Google Ads is not a set-it-and-forget-it platform. Auction dynamics change weekly. Competitors adjust their bids. Seasonal trends shift. Google rolls out new features and changes default behaviors. If nobody is actively managing and reviewing your account on at least a bi-weekly basis, performance will decay over time—guaranteed.

This doesn’t mean you need to be making changes every day. But at minimum, someone should be reviewing search terms, checking conversion data, monitoring cost-per-lead trends, and adjusting bids and budgets in response to real performance data. If your account has been running on autopilot, the waste has likely been compounding in the background.

What to check: Look at your Change History (under the three-dot menu in your account). If the last meaningful change was more than 30 days ago, your account is overdue for a review.

What to Do If You Spotted More Than One of These Signs

If two or three of these signs sounded familiar, you’re not alone. Most self-managed SMB accounts have at least a few of these issues running at any given time. The challenge is that each one compounds the others—broken tracking makes bid optimization impossible, which makes budget waste invisible, which means the problems never get flagged.

The most efficient way to get a clear picture of where your account stands is to have a structured, line-by-line audit performed by someone who reviews accounts like these every day.

At Demand Mojo, we offer a comprehensive Google Ads audit built specifically for SMBs. It covers every area mentioned in this article—match types, negative keywords, conversion tracking, bidding strategy, landing page alignment, and more—with a detailed report and prioritized action plan delivered within five business days.

If your account hasn’t been professionally reviewed in the past six months, it’s worth finding out what you’re missing. You can learn more about the audit here.

Demand Mojo is a Google Ads management firm that works exclusively with small and mid-sized businesses. Our audits are designed to cut through the noise and give business owners a clear, honest assessment of their account health—with actionable next steps, not a sales pitch. Request your audit today.