What is Google Ads and How Does it Work for Perth Businesses?

Every day, millions of Australians turn to Google to find local services, compare products, and make purchasing decisions. A large slice of those searches come from people right here in Perth, and most of them never scroll past the first few results.

Google Ads puts your business in front of those people at the exact moment they are looking for what you offer. Unlike a billboard or a social media post that interrupts someone’s day, a Google ad appears precisely when someone has already expressed intent by typing in a search. That is a fundamentally different and more powerful kind of advertising. Here is how it works and why it matters for Perth businesses specifically.

What is Google Ads?

Google Ads, formerly known as Google AdWords before its 2018 rebrand, is an online advertising platform that allows businesses to display paid ads across Google’s network. This includes Google Search, the Display Network of partner websites, YouTube, Google Maps, and Google Shopping.

The model is pay-per-click, meaning you only pay when someone actually clicks on your ad. You are not charged for impressions or for people who simply see it and scroll past. This makes it a measurable and relatively low-risk way to drive targeted traffic, especially compared to traditional advertising where you pay regardless of whether anyone responds.

How does Google Ads work?

When someone in Perth searches for a product or service, Google runs an instant auction behind the scenes among all the advertisers bidding on that keyword. The winner is not simply whoever bids the most. Google also factors in a Quality Score, which reflects the relevance of your ad and the quality of the landing page it points to. This means a well-structured campaign with relevant, useful content can outperform a larger budget that is poorly targeted.

Step 1: A Perth user searches for a product or service on Google

Step 2: Google instantly runs an auction among advertisers bidding on that keyword

Step 3: The winner is determined by bid amount combined with Quality Score

Step 4: The winning ad appears at the top of search results

Step 5: The advertiser pays only if the user clicks through to their site

Understanding the mechanics behind the auction helps businesses make smarter decisions about where to invest. If you want a deeper look at the platform’s inner workings, a solid primer on how Google AdWords really works covers the fundamentals well. For Perth businesses ready to explore campaigns tailored to their local market, Google Ads Perth specialists can structure campaigns around the specific suburbs, industries, and search behaviours that matter most here.

Types of Google Ads Campaigns

Google Ads is not a single product. It is a suite of campaign types, each suited to different business goals. Search ads are text-based and appear when someone types a relevant keyword, making them ideal for service-based Perth businesses looking for immediate leads. Display ads use images and appear across thousands of websites in Google’s network, useful for building brand awareness. Shopping ads show product images and prices directly in search results, which is essential for Perth ecommerce stores.

YouTube ads run before or during video content, and remarketing campaigns re-engage people who visited your website but did not convert. Performance Max is Google’s newest AI-driven campaign type that runs across all channels simultaneously, optimising automatically based on your conversion goals.

Why Google Ads Works Especially Well for Perth Businesses

One of the biggest advantages for Perth businesses is geographic targeting. You can set your campaigns to show only to people within specific suburbs, postcodes, or a set radius around your location. If you run a plumbing business in Joondalup or a dental practice in Subiaco, your ads only appear to people in that area who are actively searching for your services. You are not paying to reach people in Melbourne or Brisbane who will never become customers.

Google Ads also delivers results immediately, which sets it apart from organic search. While SEO builds long-term visibility over months, Google Ads can put you at the top of results the same day your campaign goes live. The two strategies work well together rather than in competition with each other. If you are weighing up the difference between the two, understanding SEO vs Google Ads and when to use each is a useful starting point.

What Does Google Ads Cost in Perth?

There is no fixed cost. You set your own daily or monthly budget and can adjust it at any time. Most small to medium Perth businesses spend between $1,000 and $3,000 per month on ad spend, with management fees sitting separately on top of that. The cost per click varies significantly by industry. Competitive sectors like legal services, trades, and healthcare tend to have higher CPCs because more businesses are bidding on the same keywords.

The right way to think about cost is always in relation to what a new customer is worth to your business. If a single job is worth $2,000 and your cost per lead is $80, the maths works strongly in your favour. The goal is never to spend as little as possible but to generate leads at a cost that makes the campaign profitable.

Common Mistakes Perth Businesses Make with Google Ads

The most common and costly mistake is running campaigns without conversion tracking in place. Without it, you have no idea which keywords, ads, or audiences are generating leads, so there is no way to optimise. The second most common issue is broad keyword targeting that attracts clicks from people who are not actually looking for your service. Adding negative keywords, which tell Google which searches to exclude, is one of the fastest ways to reduce wasted spend.

Sending paid traffic to your homepage rather than a dedicated landing page is another frequent problem. A landing page that directly matches the ad’s message and includes a clear call to action will almost always outperform a generic homepage. Campaigns also need ongoing attention. Setting one up and leaving it to run without regular monitoring and optimisation is one of the quickest ways to burn through a budget without results.

Is Google Ads Right For Your Perth Business?

Google Ads works well for most businesses that sell products or services people actively search for. If someone in Perth is likely to Google what you offer before buying, then Google Ads is worth serious consideration. It is measurable, adjustable, and when set up correctly, it delivers a consistent pipeline of leads. The key word is correct. The platform rewards businesses that invest in proper setup, relevant targeting, and ongoing management. Done right, it is one of the most effective paid channels available to Perth businesses of any size.

Not sure if Google Ads is the right fit for your business? A free audit is the best way to find out. You will get an honest assessment of whether the platform suits your goals and what a realistic campaign could look like for your budget.https://aiad.com.au/blog/how-does-google-adwords-really-work/