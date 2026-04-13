Zoonova AI Launches Alpha AI, Bringing Quant-Driven Analytics to Everyday Investors

Salt Lake City, UT – April 13, 2026 – Zoonova AI today announced the launch of Alpha AI, a new investing platform designed to make advanced market intelligence more accessible through a natural-language AI Command Center.

Alpha AI combines quantitative machine learning, technical pattern recognition, sentiment analysis, visual analytics, and guided research workflows in one interface. The platform is designed to help users move from a simple stock question to a more structured view of forecasts, risk, and market context.

At the core of Alpha AI is Zoonova AI’s Quad-Ensemble machine learning framework, which combines XGBoost, Random Forest, CatBoost, and Temporal Fusion Transformer (TFT) models. The framework uses hyperparameter tuning and RMSE-based optimization to support predictive performance across multiple market conditions and time horizons. The system processes more than 150 financial features using approximately 3 to 4 years of daily historical data per stock, with models retrained weekly and core calculations updated twice daily.

Alpha AI also incorporates additional modeling layers. Zoonova AI uses a Birch model for pattern recognition across 200+ charts and technical signals and a VADER-based sentiment engine that processes approximately 3,000 live news feeds to generate stock-level sentiment. Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite helps translate quantitative outputs into clearer natural-language explanations.

Through the AI Command Center, users can ask questions in plain English and generate multi-horizon alpha and price forecasts, tear sheets, Monte Carlo simulations, factor analysis, and stress tests. The platform is designed to present complex analytics in a more approachable format for individual investors, traders, and other market participants.

Alpha AI also places a strong emphasis on usability. The interface can generate up to 23 guided follow-up prompts spanning Deep Research reports, valuation and multiples analysis, comparative analysis, growth and moat analysis, risk registers, peer assessments, EPS forecasting, event calendars, and market-news summaries. Users can also use an “Explain this tear sheet” workflow to translate complex factor-analysis, Monte Carlo, and stress-test outputs into plain-English strategy, while in-line glossaries define technical terms directly inside the experience.

The platform also includes a visual analytics layer with price-by-horizon views, price-versus-alpha charts, alpha probability views, benchmark comparisons, and radar-style risk profiles combining metrics such as volatility, beta, Sharpe ratio, and VaR 99 into at-a-glance visuals. All charts can use Alpha AI to explain them.

“Alpha AI was built to combine a quantitative engine with an interface people can actually use,” said Blaise F. Labriola, Managing Partner of Zoonova AI. “The goal is to give investors access to deeper forecasting, risk analysis, and market intelligence in a format that is faster to interpret and easier to use.”

Pricing and Availability

Alpha AI is available through the Zoonova AI web platform for $240 per year. Core features also remain available through the Zoonova AI mobile app, which is currently free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. More information is available at www.zoonova.com.

About Zoonova AI

Zoonova AI is a Utah-based fintech platform focused on making advanced stock research and market intelligence more accessible. By combining machine learning ensembles, quantitative analytics, technical pattern recognition, sentiment modeling, and conversational AI, Zoonova AI helps investors and traders explore forecasts, risk, and research workflows through web and mobile experiences.

Please check the video to learn more: https://youtu.be/fGHT6XPA-2A?si=SrLjCBdxxUxP-I5t

Media Contact

Blaise F. Labriola

Managing Partner, Zoonova AI

info@altairallc.com

www.zoonova.com