XRP Price Prediction: Pepeto Outpaces Large Caps as Presale Crosses $9M Before Listing

The XRP price prediction debate has shifted as Congress moves closer to passing the CLARITY Act. In addition, seven spot XRP ETFs now hold a combined $1 billion in assets. The token currently trades 61% below its all time high.

XRP carries real weight in the market. However, the returns from an $86 billion cap take months to play out. That timeline is why capital is rotating into entries priced at the ground floor. Pepeto, with $9.2 million raised and a confirmed Binance listing, is drawing the kind of attention that large caps cannot match at this stage of the cycle.

Congress Moves Closer to Regulated Stablecoins as CLARITY Act Advances

The CLARITY Act is approaching a Senate Banking Committee vote. This could give crypto its clearest regulatory framework yet. The bill’s progress has already drawn endorsements from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to CryptoSlate.

XRP recorded $119.6 million in net weekly inflows to investment products for the week ending April 11. This is the strongest figure since December, according to CoinDesk. Regulatory clarity is the catalyst XRP holders have waited years for. Yet for traders looking for the kind of return that changes a portfolio, the window on entering large caps at ground floor pricing closed long ago.

XRP Price Prediction and the Presale Rewriting the Math

Pepeto

The XRP price prediction conversation keeps traders focused on whether the token reclaims old highs. However, the presale market is where the real math happens. The distance between entry and listing is where every multiple gets built. Pepeto was designed to give traders the tools that close the gap between retail and institutional speed. Its cross chain bridge moves assets between networks without friction. Its PepetoAI risk scorer evaluates every position from entry to exit so you see the risk before you take it.

The visionary who crafted the original Pepe token launched Pepeto with a total supply of 420 trillion tokens verified by SolidProof. In addition, a developer who spent years inside Binance now works on Pepeto’s core tools. This means the credibility behind this project comes from people who already built products the market depends on.

The tokenomics are structured for long term value. Staking rewards turn a $50,000 position into $91,000 in yearly returns at 181% APY, which gives holders a reason to stay locked in while the listing approaches.

With $9.2 million raised at $0.0000001865 and the confirmed Binance listing getting closer every day, the numbers prove that serious wallets already moved while the XRP price prediction debate keeps everyone else watching from the sidelines. The Pepeto presale is accepting entries now. However, the listing is confirmed and the entry price at this level will not exist once trading begins.

XRP

The XRP price prediction for April centers on $1.41, with the token ranked number 4 at an $86 billion market cap after recording $119.6 million in net weekly ETF inflows. Seven spot XRP ETFs hold nearly $1 billion in combined assets. Furthermore, the CLARITY Act vote could provide the regulatory clarity that unlocks the next leg higher.

Standard Chartered recently lowered its 2026 target from $8 to $2.80 due to macro headwinds. Meanwhile, Motley Fool projects a drop to $1 by December citing weak ETF flows relative to Bitcoin. XRP sits 61% below its $3.65 all time high, and even the most bullish forecast puts the token at $2.80, roughly a 2x from here. This rewards patience but cannot match the kind of return that presale to listing math delivers in a single move.

Conclusion

The XRP price prediction carries weight because Ripple built real infrastructure and $119.6 million in weekly ETF inflows prove that institutional capital still believes in the thesis. But recovering from a 61% drawdown and building real wealth are two different things. The traders who finish this cycle richest will be the ones who held their blue chips while also locking one early position that nobody else spotted.

Pepeto with $9.2 million raised, working exchange tools, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing is the strongest presale entry of 2026. The traders who moved first will close this cycle with the returns that presales deliver when listing opens to full market demand. The data on how presale entries perform in bull runs speaks for itself, while everyone who waited carries the regret of knowing they saw it and chose not to act.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the XRP price prediction for 2026?

XRP trades at $1.41 with Standard Chartered projecting $2.80 and the CLARITY Act vote as the key catalyst, while support at $1.28 and resistance near $1.60 define the April range.

Why are presale tokens outperforming large caps in 2026?

Presale entries offer the gap between early pricing and exchange listing, which creates multiples that large caps at $86 billion market caps cannot deliver regardless of how strong their fundamentals are.

Is Pepeto still available at presale pricing?

The presale is open with $9.2 million raised, but the confirmed Binance listing is approaching and the presale price disappears permanently the moment public trading begins.