Crypto Market News: Pepeto Crosses $9M as 100x Predictions Build Before Binance Listing

The crypto market news cycle is heating up as Schwab prepares to bring Bitcoin trading to 39 million retail clients. That kind of access changes the math for every trader watching from the sidelines. Meanwhile, Solana spot ETFs crossed $1 billion in assets. Cardano whales added 819 million ADA worth $214 million during the pullback.

While large caps build cases for recovery, a presale with a confirmed Binance listing is where the biggest returns are being locked in. Moreover, Pepeto with $9.2 million raised is leading that race.

Schwab Opens Crypto Access to 39 Million Retail Clients

Charles Schwab announced plans to roll out spot Bitcoin and Ethereum trading for retail investors. This brings $12 trillion in client assets closer to crypto, according to CryptoSlate. The move follows Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin ETF launch on April 8. That launch pulled $30.6 million on day one, according to CoinDesk. When the largest brokerages compete to offer crypto, the capital inflow lifts every asset class. However, the entries with the most room to run are always priced before the crowd arrives.

Crypto Market News and the Presales Drawing Attention

Pepeto

Every cycle produces one breakout presale that traders wish they entered sooner. The crypto market news right now points to Pepeto as the one filling faster than anything else at this stage. The presale was built for traders who want to move first. This is because its zero fee swap engine removes trading costs on every token exchange across any chain. Its cross chain bridge also connects blockchains. As a result, your capital is never stuck on the wrong network when the trade sits on another.

The builder of the original Pepe token created Pepeto with 420 trillion tokens and a full SolidProof audit backing every line of code. Moreover, one of Binance’s former exchange architects contributes to the project. As a result, the team already proved they can build products the market trusts.

What makes this presale different from the noise is that every tool already works, the audit is public, and the Binance listing is confirmed. These factors remove the three biggest risks that kill most presale entries before they reach an exchange.

The raise has crossed $9.2 million at $0.0000001865 because real capital is locking positions before the listing. That traction is what early buyers in every cycle use as their entry signal. The Pepeto presale remains available, but every day that passes is one day closer to the listing. While positions not taken are returns permanently missed.

Solana (SOL)

SOL trades at $85 with a market cap near $49 billion. It is ranked number 7 after recording 167 million unique holders in April. This was an 8% increase from late 2025. Spot Solana ETFs from Bitwise and Fidelity have crossed $1 billion in combined assets. Moreover, Interactive Brokers recently launched SOL trading for European investors. The token sits 70% below its all time high of $293. Changelly forecasts SOL between $88 and $97 for April. This is a solid range for a top 10 asset. However, those are modest returns from a $49 billion base.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA trades at $0.24 with whale wallets holding 10 million or more ADA reaching 424, a four month high. Large holders added 819 million tokens worth $214 million during the recent decline. The $71 million treasury fund for Hydra and Leios scaling is locked in. Meanwhile, the Midnight privacy sidechain went live in March. ADA sits 92% below its all time high of $3.09. Benzinga projects a range of $0.48 to $0.57 for 2026. However, even doubling from here requires months of execution. A broader market recovery is also needed.

Conclusion

Schwab opening crypto to 39 million accounts while Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin ETF sets first day records proves that institutional money is not waiting for permission anymore. The bull signals building across crypto market news mean now is the time to find the presale that delivers when the capital arrives. Every self made crypto millionaire gives the same advice. It is to buy the strongest presale while the market runs on fear. The hours before a listing are the difference between generational returns and permanent regret.

Pepeto is still at presale pricing, but the speed of this raise and the confirmed Binance listing mean the window could close without warning. Knowing about Pepeto this early and choosing to wait is the kind of decision that stays with a trader long after the listing opens. The presale price is gone forever.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto market news right now?

Schwab is preparing to offer spot Bitcoin and Ethereum trading to 39 million clients, following Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin ETF launch that pulled $30.6 million on its first day.

Is Pepeto a legitimate presale project?

Pepeto has raised $9.2 million with a SolidProof audit, working exchange tools, and a confirmed Binance listing, which are the signals that separate credible projects from hype.

Can presale tokens offer bigger returns than large caps?

Presales let investors enter before exchange listing prices, and the gap between presale pricing and listing day is where the largest percentage gains in every crypto cycle get created.