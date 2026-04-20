LINK Price Prediction: Pepeto Presale Gains Ground as Chainlink and AVAX Test Recovery Zones

The LINK price is testing $9.20 resistance after Chainlink partnered with 24 banks to deploy AI powered oracles. AVAX holds above $9.23 as CME Group prepares to launch regulated futures in May. Both tokens carry strong fundamentals. However, returns from large caps sitting 80% below peaks take quarters to unfold.

Pepeto with $9.2 million raised and a confirmed Binance listing is where traders who want ground floor positioning are putting capital right now.

Chainlink Partners With 24 Banks to Deploy AI Powered Oracles

Chainlink expanded its institutional reach by partnering with 24 banks to deploy AI powered oracles that enhance data reliability for financial applications, according to CoinDesk. SIX Group, the operator of Swiss and Spanish national stock exchanges, also integrated Chainlink to bring premium equities data on chain.

This unlocks a $2 trillion European market for tokenization, according to CoinMarketCap. That level of institutional adoption confirms Chainlink as core infrastructure. But for traders looking for multiples rather than slow recovery from a $6.5 billion base the real math sits in presale entries before a listing opens.

LINK Price and the Presales Reshaping Early Portfolios

Pepeto

While the LINK price debate centers on whether Chainlink can reclaim $12 resistance, Pepeto keeps filling rounds at a speed that makes the large cap conversation feel small. This is because the distance between presale pricing and a confirmed Binance listing is where the real multiples get built. The presale gives every trader access to a PepetoAI risk scorer that evaluates trades from entry to exit. It also provides a cross chain bridge that moves assets between networks so capital is never stuck when the opportunity sits on another chain.

The architect of the original Pepe token built Pepeto on a 420 trillion token supply that SolidProof verified from top to bottom. A former Binance specialist works on the dev team. This means the credibility behind this project runs deeper than most tokens that already trade on exchanges.

Pepeto combines the kind of viral energy that drives meme coin runs with exchange tools that actually protect the trader. Moreover, that combination at presale stage is what separates 100x setups from projects that fade within weeks of listing.

The raise has crossed $9.2 million at $0.0000001865 because real capital recognizes the gap between this price and what the first exchange candle will print. That traction at presale stage is the signal early buyers in every cycle look for. The Pepeto presale is where the return gets built. Once the Binance listing opens the presale floor resets permanently and every late arrival pays the open market price.

Chainlink (LINK)

The LINK price sits at $9.20 with a market cap near $6.7 billion, ranked number 20 after CCIP processed $18 billion in cross chain transfers during Q1, up 62% from the prior quarter. Chainlink holds 65.4% market share in price feeds. The Bitwise LINK ETF launched on NYSE Arca opening the token to retirement accounts. Annualized oracle fees crossed $75 million. Coinpedia projects the LINK price between $35 and $55 for 2026. But from a $6.7 billion base 82% below its $52 all time high, even that bullish target needs months of institutional flow to materialize.

Avalanche (AVAX)

AVAX trades at $9.35 with CME Group confirming regulated futures launching May 4, signaling serious institutional interest. The token sits about 97% below its $293 all time high. Support at $9.23 has held through recent corrections while resistance near $10.35 caps short term rallies. InvestingHaven projects AVAX between $40 and $70 in a base case. However, even that range requires a full market cycle. This is the kind of timeline that presale to listing math compresses into weeks.

Conclusion

The LINK price earned its credibility by powering $18 billion in cross chain transfers and partnering with 24 banks. AVAX proved its value by drawing CME futures interest from the largest derivatives exchange in the world. But LINK at $9.20 and AVAX at $9.35 sit so far below their peaks that even the most bullish forecasts deliver gains measured in months, not the kind of return that changes a portfolio in one move.

The confirmed Binance listing means the gap between presale pricing and the first exchange candle is the entire opportunity. Wallets entering now position before that listing turns private pricing into open market demand. After listing day the presale entry is gone permanently. Every trader who waited pays whatever the order book sets while this window is still open and closing with every round that fills.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the LINK price prediction for 2026?

LINK trades at $9.20 with Coinpedia projecting $35 to $55 as CCIP adoption and RWA tokenization drive institutional demand for Chainlink oracle services.

How much has Pepeto raised in its presale?

Pepeto raised $9.2 million with working exchange tools backed by a SolidProof audit and a confirmed Binance listing approaching that will turn presale pricing into the open market entry.

Is Pepeto still available before exchange listing?

The presale is still open, but the Binance listing is approaching and once trading begins the presale entry is gone for good.