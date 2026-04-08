A federal judge just blocked the Pentagon from labeling Anthropic a supply chain risk, ruling the government’s actions appeared designed to cripple the AI company rather than address national security. Additionally, that ruling confirms AI innovation remains legally protected in the United States at exactly the moment AI powered crypto tools are gaining traction.

The xrp price holds steady with regulatory clarity while BlockDAG drowns in broken promises, but the presale drawing the most capital right now combines AI powered exchange tools with a confirmed Binance listing at an entry that exchange trading day permanently removes.

Federal Judge Blocks Pentagon Directive Against Anthropic in AI Protection Ruling

A federal judge in San Francisco ordered a preliminary injunction halting a Pentagon directive that targeted Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI. Bloomberg reported the judge found the government’s actions arbitrary and a potential abuse of discretion.

CoinDesk noted the ruling sends a clear message that AI development in the United States carries legal protection, which benefits every crypto project that builds on AI infrastructure. Moreover, when a federal court protects AI innovation at this level, every AI powered token with confirmed exchange access and working tools gains credibility that policy alone cannot provide.

The XRP Price View and Presale Tokens Capturing Smart Capital

Pepeto

Courts protecting AI innovation reinforces the foundation Pepeto was built on, and above $8.8 million raised proves traders already see where this leads.

A fee free swap engine rotates tokens across chains without costing the wallet a cent. Meanwhile, the PepetoAI risk scorer breaks down token risk using holder concentration and liquidity data so every trade starts with clarity instead of guesswork. Pepeto also operates a bridge linking blockchains so capital reaches the best opportunity in seconds without friction.

The creator who brought the original Pepe token to market designed the supply so each swap generates fresh demand, and a former Binance listing coordinator on the dev team mapped the exchange rollout behind billion dollar presale debuts.

The SolidProof audit cleared every contract, the 420 trillion supply is permanently capped, and the Binance listing is locked. Notably, the presale rate today is the last price controlled by the team before exchange volume determines every price that follows.

BlockDAG

BlockDAG collected $452 million across a presale that missed every timeline from August 2025 through February 2026, and the token trades near $0.01 after a $0.05 target that collapsed. Therefore, exchange rollouts remain gradual with limited confirmed markets, and repeated delays eroded the community trust that presale investors require.

XRP

The xrp price sits near $1.34 after the SEC and CFTC jointly classified XRP as a digital commodity, removing years of legal uncertainty per CoinGecko data.

Goldman Sachs holds 83.6 million XRP worth $153 million, and spot XRP ETFs hold roughly $947 million in combined assets. In addition, Standard Chartered cut its 2026 target from $5.50 to $2.80, and with an $85 billion cap the xrp price needs massive inflows just to deliver a 2x. That outcome depends on geopolitical stability returning before the chart confirms what institutional buying suggests.

Conclusion

A federal judge protecting AI innovation proves the legal environment for AI crypto tools is strengthening, and every token that builds on that protected foundation with confirmed exchange access benefits from the credibility that ruling delivers. The xrp price offers regulatory clarity and institutional backing, but its $85 billion cap means even Standard Chartered’s reduced target delivers a 2x over months. Above $8.8 million committed while courts were still ruling on AI protection proves the sharpest wallets positioned early, and the Pepeto official website shows a presale entry that the Binance listing permanently replaces with exchange pricing.

XRP was cheap at $0.006 before it exploded to $3.65 and the people who entered when nobody believed built real wealth from one decision. Moreover, millions entering this presale during fear means the reader entering Pepeto now is positioned for the same kind of wealth from the same kind of moment before the crowd arrives. The Binance listing opens, the presale shuts, and the wallets inside keep the full spread.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

How does the xrp price compare to presale token potential?

The xrp price sits 62% below its all time high with an $85 billion cap, limiting returns to a 2x recovery, while presale tokens like Pepeto offer Binance listing asymmetry from a much lower starting point.

Why are traders adding Pepeto alongside XRP?

XRP delivers slow institutional grade returns, while Pepeto hands buyers a presale rate that the Binance listing converts into the kind of multiple XRP’s $85 billion cap cannot physically deliver. Visit the Pepeto official website for full details.

What does the Anthropic court ruling mean for AI crypto tokens?

Federal courts protecting AI innovation validates the legal foundation for AI powered tools, and presale tokens like Pepeto that build real utility on that protected infrastructure gain long term credibility that pure speculation cannot match.