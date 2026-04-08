David Sacks ended his 130 day tenure as White House crypto and AI czar, and his next move is co chairing PCAST alongside Zuckerberg and Huang, proving that the people who shaped crypto policy are doubling down in a new capacity. Notably, Ethereum price holds near $2.200 despite ongoing market developments. The ethereum price holds near $2,200 while Maxi Doge raises on meme nostalgia, but the presale attracting the most capital pairs working exchange tools with a confirmed Binance listing at a rate the open market has never priced.

David Sacks Exits White House Crypto Role and Joins PCAST With Zuckerberg and Huang

David Sacks completed his 130 day term as the White House crypto and AI czar, with US law capping special government employees at 130 days per year. Bloomberg reported Sacks will co chair the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology alongside Mark Zuckerberg and Jensen Huang.

CoinDesk noted the appointment keeps crypto expertise embedded at the highest policy level, signaling that digital asset regulation will continue advancing regardless of personnel changes. When the architect of US crypto policy moves to an advisory council with the CEOs of Meta and Nvidia, every token with working tools and confirmed exchange access benefits from the credibility that follows.

The Ethereum Price Outlook and Presale Tokens Drawing Smart Capital

Pepeto

The White House keeping crypto expertise at the top of its advisory structure confirms the shift Pepeto was built for, and above $8.8 million raised proves the conviction extends well beyond policy circles. A fee free swap engine rotates tokens across every chain without charging the wallet, while the PepetoAI risk scorer scans contracts and whale exits so traders catch danger before committing capital.

Pepeto runs a cross chain bridge that delivers value between blockchains in seconds, handing retail wallets the kind of speed that only institutional desks used to command. The pioneer who launched the original Pepe token wired the tokenomics so each transaction feeds fresh demand back, and a former Binance debut strategist on the dev team charted the exchange rollout behind previous billion dollar market caps.

The SolidProof audit verified the code, the 420 trillion supply is locked, and the Binance listing is confirmed. The presale rate is the final controlled price before exchange demand takes over, and each round that fills pushes that floor one step higher.

Maxi Doge

Maxi Doge raised $4.3 million on a muscular Shiba Inu mascot and leaderboard promises, but has no working product, no confirmed listing beyond a planned Uniswap debut with no public date, and a 420 billion supply that needs billions in market cap before price targets move past fractions of a cent.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum trades near $2,200 after BlackRock launched the iShares Staked Ethereum ETF pulling $15.5 million in volume on day one per CoinDesk data. Over 30% of supply remains staked, limiting liquid tokens and reducing sell pressure. The ethereum price sits 56% below the $4,891 all time high with a $233 billion market cap, and even a recovery to $3,000 delivers a 1.4x that depends on macro cooperation before the chart confirms what staking ETF inflows already suggest.

Conclusion

David Sacks moving from White House crypto czar to PCAST alongside Zuckerberg and Huang proves crypto policy stays embedded at the highest level, and every token with working tools and confirmed listings benefits from that permanent credibility. The ethereum price offers staking ETF tailwinds, but its $233 billion cap limits what a presale to Binance listing delivers faster. Above $8.8 million raised during fear proves the calculated wallets already see the outcome, and the Pepeto official website confirms a presale entry that listing day converts into whatever demand sets.

Early Ethereum holders who followed whale movements into the $0.31 ICO all say they were uncertain at the time and wish they invested more, and that same whale signal is flashing into Pepeto right now with the wallets following it looking at returns the uncertain ones will spend this cycle wishing they had. The presale closes, the Binance listing opens, and only the positions built before that moment capture the full spread.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

How does the ethereum price compare to presale token potential?

The ethereum price sits 56% below its all time high with a $233 billion cap, limiting returns to a 1.4x recovery, while presale tokens like Pepeto offer Binance listing asymmetry from a much lower starting point.

Why are traders adding Pepeto alongside ETH holdings?

ETH delivers slow recovery over months, while Pepeto places buyers at a presale rate that one Binance listing event converts into multiples no $233 billion cap can produce. Visit the Pepeto official website for full details.

What does David Sacks joining PCAST mean for crypto?

Keeping crypto expertise at the highest US policy level signals continued regulatory advancement, and presale tokens with confirmed exchange access and working tools benefit most from expanding institutional credibility.