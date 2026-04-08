Opera proposed replacing $160 million in cash payments with CELO tokens, and when a Nasdaq listed company trades cash for crypto the signal is clear that traditional tech bets its future on blockchain.

Solana fights resistance while Bitcoin Hyper fails to deliver after a $32 million raise, but the new crypto drawing the most presale capital backs live exchange tools with a confirmed Binance listing at a rate listing day retires.

Opera Proposes $160 Million Token Deal as Corporate Crypto Adoption Deepens

Opera proposed replacing its cash payments from the Celo ecosystem with 160 million CELO tokens, pending community governance approval, as the browser company shifts from integration fees to token aligned incentives. CoinDesk reported the deal builds on Opera’s MiniPay wallet, which has grown to 14 million users in emerging markets.

CoinMarketCap noted the move represents a meaningful shift in how traditional tech companies engage with blockchain, moving beyond partnerships into direct token commitment. When a Nasdaq company locks $160 million into tokens, every new crypto with working tools and confirmed exchange access benefits from that corporate conviction.

Finding the Best New Crypto as Corporate Capital Enters the Market

Pepeto

Opera committing $160 million to tokens confirms corporate capital no longer experiments but bets, and above $8.8 million entering the Pepeto presale proves individual wallets share that conviction. A fee free swap engine handles token rotation across chains without taking a cut, while the PepetoAI risk scorer evaluates holder concentration and liquidity traps so every trade begins with intelligence.

Pepeto runs a cross chain bridge that moves capital between blockchains in seconds, giving traders the speed to position before trends hit headlines. The visionary who designed the original Pepe token structured the supply so each transaction generates fresh buying pressure, and a former Binance growth lead on the dev team engineered the exchange launch behind billion dollar debuts.

The SolidProof audit cleared every line, the 420 trillion supply is sealed, and the Binance listing is confirmed. The presale rate is the final discount before demand takes control.

Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin Hyper raised $32 million promising a Bitcoin Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine, but the mainnet still does not exist, no testnet is live for public review, and early price targets of 100x have collapsed to 2 to 3x as the presale drags past its original Q1 deadline with no confirmed exchange beyond a planned Uniswap debut.

Solana (SOL)

Solana trades near $83.21 after falling 72% from its $293 all time high, with spot SOL ETFs holding above $1 billion in assets and the Alpenglow consensus upgrade targeting sub 150 millisecond finality per CoinDesk data.

Weekly transactions exceed 826 million, and SoFi launched enterprise banking directly on the chain. SOL’s $46 billion market cap means even a strong recovery to $150 delivers a 1.8x that requires months of patience through macro headwinds that keep the chart stuck below key resistance.

Conclusion

Opera locking $160 million into tokens proves corporate capital is committing to blockchain at a scale that lifts every new crypto with working tools and confirmed exchange access. Solana offers massive transaction volume and ETF backing, but its $46 billion cap means returns compress into fractions of what presale to exchange pricing delivers in weeks. Above $8.8 million committed while Opera was still negotiating its token deal shows the earliest wallets acted before the corporate headlines confirmed the trend, and the Pepeto official website locks every new buyer into a rate that exchange day converts into whatever demand sets.

The reader searched for the best new crypto and the answer led here, early wallets acted before the crowd had reason to look, and the reader’s money right now sits at presale pricing with a working exchange behind it, which is how every early fortune in crypto started. Listing day arrives, the presale door shuts, and the spread between those prices is where the real wealth of this cycle is built.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best new crypto to buy before a bull run?

New crypto projects with confirmed Binance listings, working tools, and completed audits at presale pricing offer the strongest setup, which is why Pepeto with its zero fee swap engine and SolidProof audit leads the field right now.

Why are traders choosing Pepeto over other new crypto presales?

Other presales like Bitcoin Hyper raised millions but failed to deliver products, while Pepeto ships live exchange tools with a confirmed Binance listing and a SolidProof audit at a presale rate the exchange replaces on day one. Visit the Pepeto official website for full details.

How does Opera’s $160 million token deal affect new crypto projects?

When a Nasdaq company commits $160 million to tokens, corporate conviction validates the entire sector, and new crypto projects with confirmed exchange access and live tools attract the capital that corporate commitment brings into the broader market.