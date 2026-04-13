XRP just pulled $120 million in weekly ETF inflows, the strongest since December, and the xrp news still shows a token grinding below $1.35 after six straight monthly losses. XRP News Puts $120 Million in ETF Inflows on the Table as investors look for signs of a turnaround. The CLARITY Act heads to the Senate Banking Committee in late April, yet every catalyst has been buried under war headlines.

If you still regret missing the last cycle, this presale is the clearest second chance. Pepeto has collected over $8.8 million during a Fear and Greed reading of 16, with a former Binance expert on the dev team and a confirmed Binance listing approaching.

XRP News: $120 Million Weekly Inflows Lead Global Crypto Rebound

XRP led all crypto ETF inflows at $120 million last week, more than half the global $224 million total and the strongest weekly intake since mid December 2025, according to CoinDesk.

Nearly all of that demand came from European and international ETPs, not U.S. spot XRP ETFs. The CLARITY Act returns to the Senate on April 13, with a markup expected in late April that could classify XRP as a digital commodity under federal law, according to DL News. Despite this xrp news, the token trades at $1.33 after six consecutive monthly losses and needs a close above that level to break the streak.

XRP Outlook and the Presale That Does Not Wait for Legislation

Pepeto

While the xrp news cycle waits for a Senate vote that may not come before midterms, a different kind of capital fills a presale that answers to a listing event instead of legislation. Pepeto has introduced a complete token exchange to the meme coin space, where PepetoSwap charges nothing per trade so every dollar stays in position, and the bridge moves tokens across chains at zero cost so capital flows to the best opportunity without losing value on the way.

The platform runs regardless of Senate schedules because its confirmed Binance listing is the only catalyst it needs. A former Binance expert leads the dev team alongside the cofounder who created the original Pepe coin, and every contract cleared a full SolidProof audit.

The presale has collected over $8.8 million with tokens at $0.000000186, and that amount arriving during a Fear and Greed reading of 16 proves calculated wallets, not speculators. Holders earn 184% APY staking that compounds while the listing approaches, turning every waiting day into paid time.

The fixed 420 trillion supply matches what carried PEPE to $11 billion with zero exchange products behind it, and analysts project 100x returns once the Binance listing opens volume. The XRP outlook math offers a best case 50% from $1.33, but the presale delivers its return in one listing event while XRP waits for votes that may stall.

XRP Price Prediction

XRP trades at $1.33 after six straight monthly losses, its worst sustained decline since 2022, according to CoinGecko. The token sits below its 50 day EMA at $1.38 and well under the 200 day MA at $1.88. Changelly forecasts $1.30 to $1.51 for April with an average of $1.41. A recovery to $2.00 would deliver roughly 50% from here, but requires the ceasefire to become permanent, the CLARITY Act to advance, and the Fed to signal cuts. Without all three, xrp news analysts see the token stuck between $1.25 and $1.45 for weeks. Whale buying sits at a 10 month high, yet price has not responded. For those tracking the XRP cycle and hoping for a breakout, the math offers a fraction of what the presale delivers through one confirmed event.

Conclusion

Last cycle made millionaires out of the wallets that moved first, and everyone who hesitated spent years wishing they had acted when the entry was open. Pepeto with a confirmed Binance listing is the clearest second chance the xrp news cycle will present, because the same Pepe cofounder already proved what this supply does when a listing opens and the crowd arrives. The Pepeto official website is where capital flows right now during the deepest fear since 2022, and entering the presale now is how to own the returns the listing delivers instead of reading about them afterward. Missing this means carrying the same regret into the next cycle, and that entry disappears permanently when trading opens.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the biggest xrp news for April 2026?

XRP led $120 million in weekly ETF inflows and the CLARITY Act returns to the Senate, but the token stays below $1.35 after six monthly losses.

Can the CLARITY Act break the xrp news losing streak?

If the markup passes in late April, XRP gets classified as a digital commodity, but midterm politics could delay it past May and extend the sideways grind.

Is Pepeto a stronger entry than XRP right now?

Pepeto offers a confirmed Binance listing with 100x analyst projections and zero fee exchange tools, details on the Pepeto official website, while XRP needs three catalysts to reach $2.