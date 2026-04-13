The roadmap is the oldest trick in the presale playbook. A slick diagram. A Q3 exchange integration. A Q4 DEX launch. A 2027 mainnet. The timeline keeps moving and the capital keeps flowing into promises that the market has now had enough data to evaluate honestly. Messari confirmed only 6 of 41 token sales since 2025 are profitable with average losses at 46% across the cohort. The 35 that failed had one thing in common. They were selling a roadmap.

AlphaPepe shipped. AlphaSwap is live. The cross-chain AI-powered DEX with contract screening, whale tracking, and trend detection is generating real trading fee revenue right now before any exchange has listed the token. The public demo is confirmed. The infrastructure is not a Q3 update. It is the product already running while competitors are still writing timelines on pitch decks.

What the 35 Failed Token Sales Had in Common With Every Roadmap

The Messari data is not opinion. It is a documented outcome set. 41 token sales tracked since 2025. 35 are unprofitable with average losses of 46%. The pattern that produced those failures is the same pattern every over-promised presale follows: raise capital on a roadmap, list the token, retail discovers the product does not exist yet, early buyers sell into the retail entry, price dumps, holders lose.

Tribune India confirmed investors in 2026 are becoming more selective as many projects struggle to move beyond promises. That selectivity is the market’s response to the 35 failures. The buyers who are still participating in presales in April 2026 are not buying roadmaps anymore. They are running a product quality check. Does it ship? Does it generate revenue? Is the audit on record before the money comes in?

AlphaPepe passes every criterion in that check. AlphaSwap ships. AlphaSwap generates revenue. The BlockSAFU 10/10 audit was on record before the first presale dollar was accepted.

The Live AI DEX That Competitors Will Promise by Q3 Is Already Running

Not Launched on DEX Yet. Stage 11 Sold Out. Over $830,000 Raised. Stage 12 at $0.01450.

AlphaPepe is at $0.01450 in Stage 12 with over $830,000 raised from 7,600+ holders and 100 new wallets entering daily. AlphaSwap is live as a cross-chain AI-powered DEX generating real trading fee revenue before any exchange has listed ALPE. The developer who built it was a member of the Shibarium team at Shiba Inu, an infrastructure project that processed over 500 million mainnet transactions, before building this from scratch. A 10/10 BlockSAFU audit was completed before the presale opened. Tokens arrive in your wallet instantly at purchase. No vesting period. Staking at 85% APR from day one. Buyers entering $1,000 or more can use code ALPHA30 for a 30% bonus on their token count.

At $0.01450 a $1,000 entry produces 68,966 tokens. Analysts targeting $1.50 at Q2 DEX launch put that at around $103,448. At $3.50 ahead of the Tier 1 CEX debut those tokens approach $241,379. The competitors writing Q3 infrastructure updates into their roadmaps have not shipped what AlphaPepe already runs. By the time their Q3 arrives, AlphaPepe’s Q2 first pricing event will have already assigned the market value that Stage 12 buyers hold from $0.01450 before discovery.

Join the AlphaPepe presale before Stage 12 sells out.

FAQs

Why should investors stop buying roadmaps and focus on AlphaPepe’s live AI DEX?

Messari confirmed only 6 of 41 token sales since 2025 are profitable with average losses of 46% across the cohort. The 35 failures raised capital on roadmaps before shipping. AlphaSwap is live and generating real cross-chain trading fee revenue before any listing, with a 10/10 pre-deployment audit on record, making AlphaPepe one of the 6 that the Messari filter would pass rather than one of the 35 that failed it.

What could a $1,000 Stage 12 entry with ALPHA30 be worth at Q2 launch?

At $0.01450 with ALPHA30 a $1,000 entry produces 89,655 tokens worth around $134,483 at $1.50 and $313,793 at the $3.50 Tier 1 projection.

Why does AlphaPepe deliver what competitors will only promise by Q3?

Competitors issuing Q3 infrastructure update roadmaps are asking buyers to trust a timeline. AlphaPepe has already delivered the product those timelines promise. AlphaSwap is live, the public demo is confirmed, and $830,000 has been raised from 7,600+ holders who ran the product quality check and found a live AI DEX rather than a pitch deck with a Q3 date on it.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

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