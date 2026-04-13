ETH transfers jumped 56.9% in one month to 1.34 million, the highest activity this year, and the ethereum news still points to a token stuck at $2,200 with no breakout. In recent market coverage, Ethereum News Shows ETH Transfers Hit Records, drawing attention from both investors and analysts.

Charles Schwab confirmed direct ETH spot trading in 2026, yet the price has not responded. The biggest returns this cycle are not forming inside tokens that need institutional permission to move. Pepeto has pulled in more than $8.8 million from wallets entering at a Fear and Greed reading of 16, with a confirmed Binance listing and analysts projecting 100x returns.

Ethereum News: ETH Transfers Climb 56.9% as Schwab Opens Spot Trading

ETH transfers climbed from 855,444 to 1.34 million in one month, marking the most active phase on the Ethereum network this year, according to Bitcoin Ethereum News. Despite record activity, ETH consolidates at $2,200 without converting transfers into capital inflows. Charles Schwab confirmed it will offer direct ETH spot trading to brokerage clients in 2026, joining Morgan Stanley in the race for ethereum news headlines, according to OpenPR. The Ethereum Foundation also sold 5,000 ETH worth $11.1 million for grants and development, signaling spending rather than holding conviction.

ETH Outlook and the Presale the Market Has Not Priced

Pepeto

While ethereum news headlines focus on transfer records that fail to lift the price, a different kind of capital fills a presale that answers to a listing event instead of resistance levels. Pepeto is building the exchange infrastructure for the next wave of meme coin trading that the ETH cycle keeps pointing toward but never delivers.

Whether large caps grind through resistance or presale tokens race toward listing, the need to trade without fees and check contracts before capital enters separates protected money from exposed money. Pepeto works regardless of market direction because PepetoSwap removes all trading costs and the risk scorer grades every token before a dollar enters.

This independence from the ETH cycle gives it a floor built on real tools and a ceiling that analysts project at 100x compared to the flat returns ETH offers from $2,200. The platform organizes meme coin trading into one place where every trade costs zero and every contract gets screened before money goes in.

Every contract passed a full SolidProof audit, and the architect of the original Pepe coin assembled this with 420 trillion tokens, the same supply that carried PEPE to $11 billion with zero products. The presale has pulled in more than $8.8 million with tokens at $0.000000186, and that capital flowing at a Fear and Greed reading of 16 proves these wallets calculated the outcome while the crowd sold.

Holders earn 184% APY staking that compounds while the listing approaches, turning dead time into paid time. Analysts project real returns once the Binance listing brings volume, and the ETH outlook ceiling is exactly why this math matters more right now.

Ethereum Price Prediction

ETH trades at $2,200, down 55% from its August 2025 all time high of $4,954, according to CoinGecko. CoinCodex projects ETH reaching $2,453 by the end of April. BlackRock bought $60.8 million in ETH through its ETF on April 7, showing institutional demand but no move above $2,300 resistance.

The Glamsterdam upgrade planned for mid 2026 promises a 78.6% gas reduction, yet the token trades flat while 200.4 million mainnet transactions filled Q1. Standard Chartered holds a $40,000 long term target, but that timeline stretches to 2030. A recovery to $3,000 offers roughly 36% from here, and the ETH cycle math confirms that a presale entry with a confirmed listing event delivers its return in one moment, not four years.

Conclusion

As ethereum news highlights record transfers and institutional access, the debate about which entry leads this cycle is already settled by the capital that flowed in during fear. PEPE turned small entries into fortunes with zero products behind it, reaching $11 billion on nothing but a token and a story, and more tools behind a project logically reaches more than what zero tools ever reached, which means the wallets entering through the Pepeto official website right now are doing the math the crowd will confirm later.

The presale price vanishes when the listing opens, and entering now is how to own the returns the listing delivers. That entry cannot be matched by the ETH price cycle from $2,200.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the biggest ethereum news for April 2026?

ETH transfers hit 1.34 million in a month and Charles Schwab confirmed direct spot trading, but the price stays flat at $2,200 resistance.

Why are wallets choosing presales over ethereum news rallies?

Presale entries deliver returns through one listing event instead of waiting years for ETH to reclaim its all time high from $2,200.

Is Pepeto a strong entry during the current ethereum news cycle?

Pepeto has pulled in over $8.8 million with a confirmed Binance listing and 100x analyst projections, details on the Pepeto official website.