The xrp news is growing stronger as commodity status holds. $1.4 billion in ETF inflows pour in, and the CLARITY Act approaches an April vote with 72% odds on Polymarket. As the crypto market tries to regain ground, risk appetite is gradually returning across altcoins. Rather than chasing short lived moves, attention is shifting toward entries that combine strong positioning with clear utility. Pepeto, with more than $8 million raised by the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion, is the presale positioned to capture the institutional capital. The xrp news confirms that record levels of institutional capital are entering the market.

XRP News: Commodity Status Confirmed as $1.4 Billion in ETF Inflows and CLARITY Act Build the Case

XRP trades at $1.41 with commodity status confirmed by the SEC on March 17, according to Phemex. XRP ETFs pulled in $1.4 billion in Q1 2026 and the CLARITY Act holds a 72% chance of becoming law, according to 24/7 Wall Street. The XRP outlook is the strongest it has ever been for regulatory clarity. However, XRP remains range bound between $1.30 and $1.50. Even a breakout to $3 is roughly 2x over months. The wallets looking for returns that change a financial future are finding them in the presale. This presale lists into this same rising market.

XRP News and the Presale Building Returns That the Range Cannot Deliver

Pepeto

The xrp news confirms institutional products and regulatory clarity, but exchange infrastructure earns from every trade. This happens regardless of whether XRP breaks out or stays in its range. Pepeto is building exactly that. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team. Furthermore, SolidProof verified every contract.

More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches. PepetoSwap removes every fee so your capital stays whole. The cross chain bridge connects Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at zero cost. The risk scorer checks every contract before your money goes near dangerous tokens. That protection is the utility that keeps demand growing after launch.

Staking at 193% APY adds to positions while the CLARITY Act moves toward a vote and $1.4 billion flows into XRP ETFs. The same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion sits underneath a project with real tools. This shift is redefining what counts as the best entry in the current cycle.

The people watching the xrp news and waiting for the range break will wish they had entered this presale while the entry was still available. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money. The people who move now will have the positions the rest of the market spends this cycle wishing they had secured during the fear.

XRP Price Prediction: Live Targets and Levels

XRP trades at $1.41 with a $70 billion cap. It is range bound between $1.30 and $1.50, according to 24/7 Wall Street. Perplexity AI projects XRP could reach $10 by year end, according to Cryptonews.

The CLARITY Act would lock commodity status into law and the ETF pipeline has $1.4 billion. Support at $1.30, breakout above $1.50 targets $2.45. The XRP outlook is positive but even a move to $3 is 2x over months. Pepeto delivers that distance from presale to listing in weeks.

XRP News: The CLARITY Act Will Pass but the Presale Window Closes First

The XRP outlook will keep improving. But XRP at $1.41 to $3 is 2x over months. Pepeto at presale pricing with a Binance listing is where the real returns get built in weeks. The Pepeto official website is where those entries are being made right now. The listing will close this window.

The entries on the official website of Pepeto while the xrp news improves are the positions this cycle will be remembered for.

FAQ

What is the biggest xrp news right now?

Commodity status is confirmed, $1.4 billion in ETF inflows, and the CLARITY Act approaches an April vote with 72% odds of becoming law.

How does the xrp news affect Pepeto?

Institutional capital flowing into XRP lifts the market, and the Pepeto official website offers presale entry before the Binance listing captures that wave.

Is Pepeto a better entry than XRP at $1.36?

The xrp news shows 2x to $3. Pepeto offers presale to listing math the cofounder proved when Pepe reached $11 billion with nothing.