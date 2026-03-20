Citron Research has accused the Coinbase CEO of making a sudden reversal on the CLARITY Act. They argued that the exchange is trying to protect its stablecoin yield business from growing competition. The xrp news cycle is heating up as regulatory debates intensify across Washington.

While institutions fight over policy, retail investors are racing into the presale that could make them rich before the bull run fully arrives. Pepeto has raised $8.1 million at $0.000000186 with three exchange products close to launch. In a market where waiting a few hours means missing the entry that changes your life, the xrp news about institutional battles feels irrelevant compared to the ground floor opportunity sitting right in front of you.

Citron Research slams Coinbase CEO over CLARITY Act position

Citron claimed that the Coinbase CEO’s recent comments suggested concern about competitors who already hold the licenses needed to operate in the stablecoin space. Coinbase officially withdrew support for the bill, citing risks to tokenized equities, DeFi user data, and stablecoin rewards. The xrp news scene is being reshaped by these institutional power struggles.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin dropped to $70,000 on March 19 as inflation fears triggered a broad sell off. The Fear and Greed Index fell to 23.

Fortune reported that Bitcoin was at $72,483 on March 18. XRP fell to $1.30 on March 19 as the xrp news cycle turned cautious ahead of the Fed rate decision.

Which is the best project to invest in for the xrp news cycle?

Pepeto: The exchange ecosystem that is leaving everything behind

The xrp news cycle is full of debates about which tokens will lead the next rally, but investors are moving away from hype and toward exchange ecosystems with real products that traders will use every day.

Pepeto is a full exchange ecosystem built by the PEPE cofounder who created a $7 billion coin. PepetoSwap handles cross chain swaps, Pepeto Bridge moves assets between blockchains, and Pepeto Exchange provides a complete trading platform, all close to ready for launch.

The smart contract is audited by SolidProof with over 4 billion tokens burned, and staking at 196% APY locks supply while rewarding holders who commit early.

Currently, Pepeto is priced at $0.000000186 with $8.1 million raised, and with exchange listings approaching, the xrp news about institutional growth pales compared to what this presale could deliver. A 269x move to $0.00005 would turn a modest investment into a fortune.

Does SHIB still have potential?

Shiba Inu was trading at $0.0000055 on March 19 after the correction extended across all meme coins. The current price is over 90% below the all time high. Some analysts forecast that SHIB might pump to $0.00014 this year if conditions improve dramatically. But sentiment has dropped due to limited utility, and the xrp news alongside SHIB both show that established tokens with massive caps need extraordinary conditions to deliver big returns. Pepeto at presale pricing needs only exchange listings.

Nexo strengthens on institutional partnerships

Nexo recently became an official partner of a Formula 1 team, pushing the token above $1 before pulling back. Technical indicators show buying pressure remains. Forecasts suggest the price could reach $2.53 by late 2026. But the xrp news alongside Nexo both represent moderate return stories. For investors who missed the early days of DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE, Pepeto at $0.000000186 is the kind of entry they will never see again once listings begin.

Final verdict

While the xrp news focuses on incremental institutional progress, Pepeto has $8.1 million raised with exchange listings approaching that could trigger the kind of returns that make every xrp news headline look boring by comparison. Investors who let this presale close without buying will spend the rest of 2026 watching Pepeto on exchanges and wishing they had acted when the entry was still $0.000000186.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the xrp news mean for retail investors? Institutional battles over regulation create uncertainty. Pepeto at presale pricing offers clarity and upside.

Is Shiba Inu still a good investment? SHIB is 90% below ATH with limited utility. Pepeto offers real exchange products at ground floor pricing.

Can Pepeto outperform XRP this cycle? With a PEPE cofounder and presale pricing at $0.000000186, the return math far exceeds what XRP can deliver.