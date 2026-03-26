Why Technology Companies Are Entering Financial Services

Apple, Google, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft collectively generated an estimated $18 billion in financial services revenue in 2024, according to analysis by CB Insights. That figure is growing at 30% annually. Technology companies are entering financial services not as a side project but as a strategic expansion into the largest service industry in the global economy. Their advantages, including massive user bases, data infrastructure, and engineering talent, position them to capture significant market share from both traditional banks and standalone fintech companies.

The Strategic Logic of Big Tech in Finance

Technology companies enter financial services for three reasons. First, financial products increase the lifetime value of existing customers. An Apple user who also uses Apple Card, Apple Pay, and Apple Savings is more deeply integrated into the Apple ecosystem and less likely to switch platforms. McKinsey estimated that customers using three or more financial products from a single provider have 4-5x higher retention rates than single-product customers.

Second, financial services generate recurring revenue from existing customer relationships at near-zero marginal acquisition cost. Apple does not need to advertise Apple Pay to iPhone users; it is pre-installed on every device. Amazon does not need to market its BNPL option; it appears at checkout for every shopper. 60% of consumers now prefer digital financial services and technology companies are positioned to serve that preference through the platforms consumers already use daily.

Third, financial transaction data provides insight into consumer spending patterns, merchant performance, and economic trends. This data enhances the technology company’s core business, whether that is advertising (Google, Meta), e-commerce (Amazon), or hardware sales (Apple). S&P Global noted that the data generated through financial services is often more valuable strategically than the direct revenue from financial products.

What Technology Companies Are Building

Apple has built the most comprehensive financial services offering among Western technology companies. Apple Pay reached over 500 million users globally. Apple Card attracted over 12 million holders. Apple Savings accounts held $10 billion in deposits within months of launch. Apple Pay Later offered installment payments directly through the Apple Wallet.

Amazon provides merchant lending through Amazon Lending, consumer credit through BNPL partnerships with Affirm, and payment processing through Amazon Pay. The company also operates Amazon Insurance in selected markets. BCG estimated that Amazon’s financial services revenue exceeded $5 billion in 2024.

Google offers payment services through Google Pay and has partnered with banks to offer checking accounts. Meta launched Meta Pay for transactions across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. WhatsApp Payments operates in India and Brazil, reaching hundreds of millions of potential users. digital wallet usage has reached more than 4 billion users worldwide as technology companies extend financial services to users in markets where traditional banking access is limited.

The Regulatory Response

Technology companies entering financial services face increasing regulatory scrutiny. China’s intervention against Ant Group in 2020, which blocked its IPO and required restructuring as a regulated financial entity, demonstrated that regulators will act when technology companies gain systemic importance in financial services. The Bank for International Settlements cited the Ant Group case as a reference point for regulatory approaches to big tech in finance globally.

In the EU, the Digital Markets Act classifies large platforms as “gatekeepers” subject to additional competition requirements. The UK’s Payment Systems Regulator has expanded its oversight to include Apple Pay and Google Pay. In the US, the CFPB proposed rules requiring large technology companies offering financial services to register as nonbank financial entities subject to federal examination.

fintech is reshaping the $300 trillion global financial services industry and the entry of technology companies adds complexity to regulatory frameworks designed for traditional financial institutions. Technology companies often operate across multiple financial product categories and jurisdictions simultaneously, creating oversight challenges for regulators organized around specific product types or geographic boundaries.

Impact on Banks and Fintech Companies

75% of banks now collaborate with fintech startups as banks seek partnerships with technology companies rather than competing against their distribution advantages. Goldman Sachs’ Apple Card partnership and Google’s bank account partnerships demonstrate the collaboration model. Technology companies provide distribution. Banks provide regulatory infrastructure. Both share revenue.

For fintech companies, big tech entry creates both competition and opportunity. Technology companies compete directly in payments and consumer financial services. But they also create demand for fintech infrastructure. Apple uses Marqeta for card issuance. Google uses Plaid for bank data connectivity. Amazon uses multiple fintech infrastructure providers for its lending and payment operations.

Statista projected that technology company revenue from financial services would exceed $50 billion by 2028. fintech platforms are growing faster than traditional banks in product speed and user experience, and the entry of technology companies raises the competitive bar even further. The financial services industry is converging from three directions: banks moving toward technology, fintechs building financial products, and technology companies adding financial services to their platforms.

The Embedded Finance Connection

the global embedded finance market is forecast to reach $7 trillion by 2030 and technology companies are the largest practitioners of embedded finance. When Apple offers a savings account inside the Wallet app, that is embedded finance. When Amazon offers BNPL at checkout, that is embedded finance. When Uber offers driver banking, that is embedded finance. Technology companies embed financial services because they already own the customer relationship and can offer financial products at the moment of need.

fintech companies are capturing 25% of global banking revenues as technology companies use AI to personalize financial product offers, automate underwriting decisions, and optimize pricing in real time. The combination of massive user data, AI capabilities, and embedded distribution gives technology companies advantages in financial services that banks and many fintech companies cannot easily replicate.

Technology companies in financial services in 2026 are not experiments. They are strategic business lines generating billions in revenue and serving hundreds of millions of users. the global fintech market value is projected to grow beyond $1 trillion will include significant contributions from companies that are classified as technology firms rather than financial institutions. The distinction between the two categories becomes less meaningful with each passing year as technology companies deepen their financial services offerings and financial institutions increase their technology investments.