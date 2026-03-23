Why Fintech-Powered Banking Services Are Growing Rapidly

The Convergence of Technology and Banking at Scale

Fintech-powered banking services, those that use financial technology infrastructure to deliver banking products through both traditional and non-traditional channels, are growing at rates that outpace the broader banking industry by significant margins. This growth, documented by industry research from McKinsey & Company and reflected in the financial results of both fintech companies and the traditional banks that partner with them, indicates a fundamental shift in how banking products are created, distributed, and consumed.

The term fintech-powered banking encompasses a broad category of services. It includes neobanks that deliver banking entirely through digital channels. It includes traditional banks that use fintech infrastructure to modernize their services. It includes non-financial companies that embed banking features into their platforms through banking-as-a-service partnerships. And it includes hybrid models where fintech companies and traditional banks collaborate to combine their respective strengths.

Consumer Demand Driving Adoption

The fundamental driver of fintech-powered banking growth is consumer demand for financial services that are faster, simpler, more transparent, and less expensive than traditional alternatives. This demand has been building for years as consumers’ digital experiences in other domains, including shopping, entertainment, communication, and transportation, have set expectations that traditional banking has struggled to meet.

Survey data consistently shows that consumers prioritize convenience, speed, and low fees when choosing financial services providers. Fintech-powered banking services are designed to excel on exactly these dimensions. Account opening in minutes rather than days. Instant notifications rather than monthly statements. Transparent fee structures rather than hidden charges. These service characteristics align with consumer preferences and drive the adoption that fuels growth.

Technology Enabling Better Products at Lower Cost

The technology foundation of fintech-powered banking enables product quality and cost efficiency that traditional banking infrastructure cannot easily match. Cloud computing provides scalable, reliable infrastructure at variable cost. Artificial intelligence improves credit decisioning, fraud detection, and customer service. Data analytics enables personalization and product optimization based on actual customer behavior rather than demographic assumptions.

These technology capabilities translate into tangible product advantages. More accurate credit underwriting means more borrowers can be served at appropriate risk-adjusted prices. Better fraud detection means lower losses that do not need to be passed on to customers through higher fees. Personalized product recommendations mean customers find the right financial products more easily, improving both customer outcomes and platform revenue.

Traditional Banks Adopting Fintech Infrastructure

An important and sometimes overlooked dimension of fintech-powered banking growth is the adoption of fintech infrastructure by traditional banks. Many banks are using fintech platforms for card issuing, payment processing, compliance automation, and customer onboarding rather than maintaining or building these capabilities internally. When a traditional bank uses Marqeta for card issuing or Plaid for account connectivity, its banking services become fintech-powered even though the customer relationship sits with a traditional institution.

This adoption reflects a pragmatic recognition by bank executives that building and maintaining modern financial technology infrastructure is a core competency of technology companies rather than banks. By partnering with fintech infrastructure providers, banks can modernize their services faster and at lower cost than internal development would allow, while focusing their own resources on customer relationships, risk management, and regulatory compliance.

Embedded Banking Expanding the Distribution Surface

The embedding of banking services into non-financial platforms represents perhaps the most powerful growth driver for fintech-powered banking. Every technology platform, marketplace, or service provider that adds banking capabilities to its product increases the total distribution surface through which banking services reach consumers and businesses.

This expansion of distribution has no clear natural limit. Any company with a customer relationship and a digital presence could potentially embed banking services. As more companies recognize the revenue opportunity and customer retention benefits of offering financial features, the total market for fintech-powered banking grows. Research from Accenture suggests that embedded banking could eventually represent a significant share of total banking distribution, complementing rather than replacing direct banking relationships.

Geographic Expansion Broadening the Growth Base

Fintech-powered banking is growing globally, but the growth rates are highest in emerging markets where traditional banking infrastructure is least developed and where the need for accessible financial services is greatest. Markets in Africa, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Latin America are seeing particularly rapid adoption as fintech-powered banking services reach populations that traditional banks have not been able to serve effectively.

The geographic expansion is supported by improving digital infrastructure, including expanding mobile network coverage, decreasing smartphone costs, and increasing internet penetration. Each improvement in digital infrastructure makes it possible for fintech-powered banking to serve a larger population, creating a positive feedback loop where infrastructure development enables financial inclusion, which in turn generates economic activity that supports further infrastructure investment.

Challenges to Sustained Rapid Growth

While the growth trajectory of fintech-powered banking is strong, several challenges could moderate the pace. Regulatory environments are evolving, and changes in regulatory requirements could affect the viability of certain business models. Economic conditions influence banking activity levels and credit performance. Competitive intensity as more players enter the market could compress margins. And technology risks, including cybersecurity threats and operational resilience challenges, require ongoing investment and attention.

Customer trust remains essential and must be continuously earned. Fintech-powered banking services that fail to protect customer data, that experience extended service outages, or that treat customers unfairly will quickly lose the customer goodwill that drives growth. The industry’s rapid growth must be accompanied by proportionate investment in security, reliability, and customer service to maintain the trust foundation on which continued expansion depends.

The Long-Term Trajectory

The rapid growth of fintech-powered banking reflects a structural transformation rather than a cyclical trend. The fundamental advantages that technology brings to banking, including lower costs, better experiences, broader access, and greater personalization, are durable and will continue driving growth regardless of short-term economic fluctuations or competitive dynamics.

The question is not whether fintech-powered banking will continue growing but how large it will ultimately become relative to the total banking market. Current trends suggest that fintech-powered banking will capture a progressively larger share of banking activity globally, eventually becoming the default way that most people interact with financial services. The banks and technology companies that position themselves at the forefront of this transformation will be among the most consequential financial institutions of the coming decades.