SoFi’s 2026 Financial Outlook: $4.655 Billion Revenue and 30% Member Growth

SoFi Technologies has positioned itself as the most financially mature of the US neobank cohort, achieving GAAP net income profitability in Q4 2023 and sustaining it through 2024. The company’s 2026 revenue outlook reflects continued momentum across its three operating segments: Lending, Financial Services (banking, investing, insurance distribution), and Technology Platform (Galileo, Technisys). SoFi’s bank charter and diversified revenue model distinguish it from pure-play neobanks like Chime that rely primarily on interchange.

Analyst consensus for SoFi’s 2026 revenue is approximately $3-3.5 billion, representing approximately 20-25% growth from 2024’s estimated $2.4 billion. This forecast assumes continued member growth toward 15+ million, expansion of lending volume as the rate environment normalizes, and Technology Platform revenue growth as Galileo and Technisys sign enterprise clients. Each segment has distinct drivers and risks that shape the overall forecast.

Lending Segment Outlook

SoFi’s Lending segment generates revenue from personal loans, student loan refinancing, and home loans. Personal loans have become the dominant lending product, with SoFi originating billions in personal loans quarterly. The personal loan business benefits from SoFi’s bank charter: SoFi Bank can fund loans with deposits, reducing the cost of capital compared to fintech lenders that rely on warehouse lines of credit or whole loan sales.

Student loan refinancing,SoFi’s original product and its initial source of brand awareness,has been constrained by federal student loan pause extensions through 2023. With federal student loan repayments resumed in 2023-2024, the student loan refinancing market has reopened. However, elevated interest rates make refinancing less economically attractive for borrowers with existing fixed-rate federal loans. SoFi’s student loan refinancing volume in 2025-2026 is expected to grow modestly as borrowers who can benefit from refinancing,primarily high-income professionals with substantial loan balances,become more active.

Home loans are SoFi’s most interest-rate sensitive product. The 2022-2024 high interest rate environment dramatically reduced mortgage origination volume industry-wide. SoFi’s home loan originations were minimal in 2023-2024 as a result. If the Federal Reserve delivers meaningful rate cuts in 2025-2026, the mortgage market could see significant volume recovery. SoFi’s home loan segment represents substantial upside to revenue forecasts if rates decline materially from current levels.

SoFi’s loan quality has been strong, with charge-off rates below industry averages for comparable loan categories. The credit quality is partly a product of SoFi’s initial target demographic: high-income, employed professionals with college degrees. SoFi’s original student loan refinancing product attracted high-credit-quality borrowers, and the platform’s reputation has continued to attract creditworthy personal loan applicants.

Financial Services Segment Growth

SoFi’s Financial Services segment,which includes SoFi Money (banking), SoFi Invest, SoFi Credit Card, and SoFi Insurance,is the fastest-growing segment by member count and product adoption. SoFi Checking and Savings accounts have attracted substantial deposits through competitive APYs (Annual Percentage Yields) made possible by SoFi’s bank charter. SoFi’s ability to offer FDIC-insured high-yield savings accounts with rates competitive with Marcus and Ally has driven deposit growth that funds SoFi’s lending business.

SoFi Money deposit growth has been exceptional. SoFi reported $24+ billion in total deposits as of Q4 2024, up from minimal deposits before its bank charter acquisition. These deposits represent low-cost funding for SoFi’s loan portfolio, significantly improving net interest margin versus pre-charter funding costs. The deposit franchise is a key competitive advantage that traditional fintech lenders without bank charters cannot replicate.

SoFi Invest,the automated and active investing platform,has grown its Assets Under Management (AUM) as equity markets have risen. SoFi offers both automated robo-advisory and self-directed stock trading. Revenue from Invest is generated through management fees on automated portfolios and through stock lending and other ancillary activities on self-directed accounts. Invest contributes less to revenue than lending or banking but is strategically important as a full-service financial platform differentiator.

Cross-sell between SoFi products is central to its revenue model. A member who joins for student loan refinancing is targeted for checking and savings. A checking account holder is offered a personal loan pre-approval. A loan customer is shown investment options. SoFi’s data shows that members who hold multiple products have 3-4x higher LTV than single-product members. Increasing products per member,which has grown consistently quarter-over-quarter,is a primary revenue growth lever that does not require customer acquisition spending.

Technology Platform: Galileo and Technisys

SoFi’s Technology Platform segment includes Galileo Financial Technologies (acquired 2020 for $1.2 billion) and Technisys (acquired 2022 for $1.1 billion). Galileo is the leading API banking infrastructure provider for US and Latin American fintechs, powering debit card programs for many of the largest neobanks globally (including, notably, some of Chime’s competitors). Technisys is a cloud-native core banking system serving financial institutions in Latin America and expanding to the US.

The Technology Platform generates B2B revenue through account processing fees, API call fees, and implementation services. Revenue is relatively predictable because it is driven by client account volumes, which grow as Galileo’s and Technisys’s fintech clients grow. The major risk to Technology Platform revenue is client concentration: losing a large Galileo client (a major neobank) could meaningfully impact segment revenue.

Technology Platform 2026 revenue is forecast at $500-600 million, up from approximately $400 million in 2024. Growth is driven by new client signings, existing client growth, and the expansion of Technisys’s US market presence. The segment contributes lower margins than Lending due to cost-of-service economics, but provides revenue diversification and recurring income that smooths SoFi’s overall financial performance.

2026 Revenue and Profitability Outlook

SoFi’s 2026 revenue consensus estimate of $3-3.5 billion assumes GAAP profitability continuing and improving through 2025-2026. SoFi’s management has guided toward continued EPS (earnings per share) growth through increased net interest income from deposit-funded loans, operating leverage as Technology Platform and Financial Services scale, and cost discipline in lending operations.

Interest rate sensitivity is the largest variable in SoFi’s 2026 outlook. Rate cuts would benefit home loan volumes and reduce deposit costs relative to loan yields, improving net interest margin. Rate increases or sustained high rates would continue suppressing mortgage volume and put pressure on competitive deposit pricing. SoFi’s 2026 performance is therefore partially dependent on Federal Reserve monetary policy, which remains uncertain.

What is clear regardless of rate direction is that SoFi has built a more diversified and resilient financial institution than its early identity as a student loan refinancer suggested. The question is no longer whether SoFi can survive as a bank , it is how quickly the full product platform can convert its member base into multi-product relationships that deliver durable, recurring revenue.