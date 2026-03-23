Why Fintech Startups Are Attracting Nearly 20% of Global Venture Capital Funding

Fintech startups now attract nearly 20% of all global venture capital funding, according to Crunchbase data and analysis from KPMG’s Pulse of Fintech report. In absolute terms, fintech companies raised over $50 billion in venture capital in 2024 alone, out of a global VC total of roughly $280 billion. No other single sector commands a comparable share.

That 20% figure has been relatively stable since 2019, even through the 2022-2023 funding correction. While total fintech funding dropped from its 2021 peak, so did overall venture capital activity, meaning fintech maintained its share of the pie. This consistency says something about how investors view financial technology compared to other sectors.

Why Fintech Captures So Much Capital

The size of the underlying market is the primary reason. Global financial services generates over $15 trillion in annual revenue, according to McKinsey. That makes it the largest industry in the world by revenue. Venture capitalists are drawn to sectors where even a small share gain translates to billions in revenue, and financial services fits that description better than any other market.

Transaction-based revenue models also appeal to investors. A payment processor that takes 2% of every transaction sees its revenue grow automatically as the volume of digital payments increases. There is no need to renegotiate contracts or upsell new products. The revenue scales with economic activity itself. Stripe, Adyen, and Square all built multi-billion dollar businesses on this model.

Recurring revenue from financial infrastructure is another draw. Companies like Plaid (data connectivity), Marqeta (card issuing), and Unit (banking-as-a-service) charge recurring fees for access to their platforms. Their customers, typically other fintech companies or banks, integrate these services deeply into their own products. Switching costs are high, which means revenue is predictable. Investors pay premium valuations for predictable revenue.

The regulatory moat is a fourth factor. Obtaining financial licences, meeting compliance requirements, and building trust with regulators takes years and significant capital. Once a fintech company has cleared these hurdles, competitors face the same barriers. This creates a defensible position that investors value. According to a 2024 analysis by PitchBook, fintech companies with full banking or money transmitter licences traded at 30% to 50% higher revenue multiples than unlicensed competitors.

Which Fintech Segments Attract the Most Funding

Payments and payment infrastructure consistently lead in total funding. Stripe has raised over $8 billion in total funding. Checkout.com, Adyen (before its IPO), and Rapyd have each raised billions. The payments market is large enough to support multiple well-funded competitors across different geographies and merchant segments.

Digital banking and neobanks attracted the second-largest share of VC funding between 2019 and 2024. Revolut, Chime, Nubank, and N26 raised multi-billion dollar rounds. However, investor appetite for neobanks has cooled since 2022, as many struggled to reach profitability. The neobanks that continue to attract capital are those with clear paths to positive unit economics, typically through lending products or premium subscription tiers.

B2B fintech has been the fastest-growing category in terms of new funding since 2023. Companies like Ramp (corporate cards and spend management), Mercury (business banking), and Airwallex (cross-border business payments) have raised large rounds by targeting businesses rather than consumers. B2B fintech companies tend to have higher average revenue per account and lower churn rates, which makes their economics more attractive to investors in a higher-interest-rate environment.

Insurance technology, wealth management, and regulatory technology each account for smaller but growing shares of fintech VC funding. The regtech market reached $23.4 billion in 2026, and the companies building compliance automation tools are raising significant capital as regulation becomes more complex globally.

How Fintech Compares to Other Sectors

At 20% of global VC, fintech’s share is roughly equal to enterprise software and larger than healthtech (approximately 12%), e-commerce (approximately 8%), and edtech (approximately 3%), according to Crunchbase sector data.

The comparison to enterprise software is instructive. Both sectors benefit from recurring revenue, high switching costs, and large total addressable markets. But fintech has an additional advantage: it sits on top of money flows. Every financial transaction generates data and revenue. Enterprise software companies need to sell licences or subscriptions. Fintech companies can earn revenue simply by processing the economic activity that already exists.

Healthtech is often cited as the next sector that could match fintech in VC share. Healthcare spending globally exceeds $8 trillion annually, and the sector is ripe for technology-driven efficiency improvements. But healthcare’s regulatory complexity, long sales cycles, and fragmented payer systems have made it harder for startups to scale quickly. Fintech companies have been faster to reach $100 million in annual revenue than healthtech companies, on average, according to data from CB Insights.

Geographic Distribution of Fintech VC

The United States captures the largest share of fintech venture capital, at roughly 40% to 45% of the global total. This reflects both the size of the US financial services market and the maturity of the US venture capital ecosystem.

The UK is the second-largest destination for fintech VC, with London-based companies raising a disproportionate share relative to the UK’s overall economic size. According to Innovate Finance, UK fintech companies raised over $5 billion in 2024 alone.

India has grown rapidly as a fintech VC destination, driven by the success of UPI and the large underbanked population. Brazil, Singapore, and Germany round out the top markets. Africa is growing from a small base but at a fast rate, with fintech accounting for over 50% of all VC funding into the continent, according to Partech Africa’s annual report.

What This Means Going Forward

The 20% figure is likely to hold or increase slightly over the next several years. Financial services remains the largest industry in the world, and the share of that industry being served by technology-driven companies is still growing. New categories like embedded finance, decentralised finance, and AI-powered financial services are creating additional investment opportunities that did not exist five years ago.

The character of fintech VC is changing though. Early-stage funding remains accessible for companies with strong founders and clear market opportunities. Late-stage funding has become much more selective, favouring companies with proven unit economics over those optimising purely for growth. The shift toward profitability is real, and it is filtering down into which companies VCs choose to fund.

For founders, the message is clear. Fintech is still the best-funded sector in venture capital. The capital is there. But the bar for earning it is higher than it was in 2021, and the investors writing the checks are asking harder questions about revenue quality, margin structure, and the path to break-even. The companies that can answer those questions will continue to attract a disproportionate share of global venture capital.