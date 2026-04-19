Why digital payments account for over 32% of the UK fintech market

Digital payments now define the UK FinTech landscape

The United Kingdom’s fintech sector has undergone a structural transformation over the past decade, and nowhere is that transformation more legible than in the payments segment. Digital payments — encompassing mobile wallets, contactless transactions, real-time bank transfers, and digital-first card products — now account for over 32% of the total UK fintech market by value. That figure, drawn from Statista and UK Finance data, represents not merely the success of a product category but a wholesale reimagining of how money moves through the economy.

The UK has become one of the world’s most advanced digital payments ecosystems, ranking consistently among the top five globally for cashless transaction volume per capita. In 2023, UK Finance reported that contactless payments accounted for 67% of all debit card transactions by volume — a number that was essentially zero a decade earlier. The speed and completeness of this shift reflect both infrastructure investment and the consumer adoption dynamics that infrastructure enables.

Faster payments infrastructure has been the enabling layer

The UK’s Faster Payments Service, launched in 2008 and significantly upgraded since, established the rails that made real-time digital payments commercially viable at scale. By enabling account-to-account transfers to settle within seconds — 24 hours a day, 365 days a year — the infrastructure created the conditions for a generation of payment-focused fintechs to build viable businesses on top of it.

Pay.UK data shows that Faster Payments processed over 4.5 billion transactions in 2023, representing a value of approximately £2.7 trillion. That volume has grown at a compound annual rate of roughly 18% since 2018, reflecting both consumer adoption and the expansion of use cases — from peer-to-peer transfers to business payroll to government disbursements. The infrastructure has proven scalable in ways that critics initially doubted, and the New Payments Architecture programme underway at Pay.UK is designed to sustain that scalability into the 2030s.

Open Banking, introduced following the Competition and Markets Authority’s 2016 remedies and implemented from 2018 under PSD2, added a further enabling layer. By requiring banks to expose account data and payment initiation capabilities through standardised APIs, Open Banking created a new channel through which third-party payment providers could operate. By the end of 2023, the Open Banking Implementation Entity reported over 11 million active Open Banking users in the UK — a figure that represents approximately 17% of the UK’s adult population.

Consumer adoption has accelerated beyond pre-pandemic baselines

The Covid-19 pandemic served as a significant accelerant for digital payment adoption, compressing what might have been a decade of gradual transition into roughly 18 months. Contactless payment limits were raised from £45 to £100 in October 2021, expanding the practical utility of tap-to-pay for higher-value purchases. Physical cash, which had already been declining as a share of transactions, dropped further — UK Finance data shows cash accounted for just 14% of all UK payments in 2022, down from 56% in 2010.

The more significant dynamic is that behaviour changes adopted during the pandemic have proved sticky. Consumers who adopted mobile wallets and contactless payments out of necessity — reducing physical contact with payment terminals during lockdown — did not revert to previous habits once restrictions lifted. Adoption curves that typically follow S-curves with extended plateaus instead showed continued momentum, with debit contactless volumes growing 22% year-on-year in 2022 even as pandemic restrictions fully lifted.

Generational dynamics reinforce this trajectory. Among consumers aged 18 to 34, digital payments are functionally the default: UK Finance surveys indicate that fewer than 10% of this cohort used cash as their primary payment method in 2023. As this cohort ages into higher earning and spending brackets over the next decade, the payment mix will continue to shift structurally toward digital.

The competitive landscape within UK digital payments

The 32% market share figure for digital payments encompasses a diverse competitive landscape. At the infrastructure layer, Visa and Mastercard dominate card network rails, processing the majority of contactless and e-commerce transactions. PayPal remains a significant force in online payments, particularly for marketplace and cross-border transactions, with approximately 8 million active UK accounts.

Apple Pay and Google Pay have captured significant wallet share for proximity payments, benefiting from their integration with the smartphone operating systems that most UK consumers use. Apple Pay alone is estimated to account for over 25% of contactless mobile payments in the UK, a share that has grown steadily as Apple Watch and other wearables expand the form factors through which payments can be made.

UK-headquartered fintechs occupy a significant portion of the remaining competitive space. Wise (formerly TransferWise) has established a dominant position in cross-border digital payments, with over 16 million customers globally and a London Stock Exchange listing that valued the business at approximately £5 billion at its 2021 IPO. Revolut’s payments infrastructure — including its multi-currency accounts and real-time FX — has made it a payments platform as much as a banking product. SumUp and iZettle (now part of PayPal) have extended digital payment acceptance to small merchants who previously relied on cash.

Buy now pay later has become a structural component of digital payments

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) has emerged as one of the most disruptive sub-segments within UK digital payments. Klarna, Clearpay (Afterpay), and Laybuy have built substantial UK user bases by embedding short-term instalment credit directly into the payment flow at checkout, both online and in-store. Worldpay data estimates that BNPL accounted for approximately 6% of UK e-commerce transaction value in 2023, up from under 1% in 2018.

The regulatory environment for BNPL is evolving. The Financial Conduct Authority is bringing BNPL products within its regulatory perimeter, a development that the Woolard Review recommended in 2021 and that formal legislation is expected to implement by 2025. Regulation will impose affordability checks and clearer disclosure requirements, which are expected to slow user growth modestly but to improve credit quality and reduce reputational risk for the category’s major players.

The longer-term significance of BNPL for the digital payments market is structural: it has demonstrated that credit can be invisibly embedded within the payment experience, blurring the line between a payment product and a lending product. That insight is being generalised into broader embedded finance architectures that will continue to expand the functional scope of digital payments over the next five years.

Cross-border digital payments represent the next growth frontier

Domestic digital payments in the UK are approaching maturity in some dimensions — contactless card penetration, mobile wallet adoption, and real-time transfer usage are all high. The more significant growth opportunity lies in cross-border payments, where fragmentation, cost, and speed remain pain points despite significant progress.

The Bank of England’s work on enhancing cross-border payment linkages, combined with international initiatives such as the G20 cross-border payments roadmap, is creating infrastructure conditions for faster and cheaper international transfers. UK fintechs are positioned to benefit disproportionately: global fintech deal volume reflects increasing competition precisely in this cross-border segment, as startups and scale-ups compete to displace correspondent banking relationships with digital alternatives.

The UK’s position as a global financial centre — with deep connections to both European and Commonwealth markets — gives it structural advantages in cross-border payment flows. Neobanks expanding through embedded finance partnerships are beginning to extend those partnerships into cross-border payment corridors, creating new revenue streams from international transaction flows. Combined with accelerating SME digital banking adoption, cross-border digital payment growth is likely to be the segment that drives the next phase of UK fintech market expansion beyond the 32% baseline that digital payments have already established.

The market share figure is a floor, not a ceiling

Digital payments accounting for over 32% of the UK fintech market is best understood as a point in a continuing trajectory rather than a destination. The structural forces driving that share — infrastructure maturation, generational behaviour shifts, regulatory enablement through Open Banking, and the embedding of payment capabilities into non-financial platforms — are all still in motion.

Projections from GlobalData suggest that UK digital payment transaction values will grow at approximately 12% per annum through 2027, significantly outpacing overall retail spending growth. If those projections prove accurate, digital payments will account for approximately 45% of the UK fintech market by value within five years, a shift that will have profound implications for the competitive structure of UK retail financial services, the revenue models of incumbent banks, and the investment case for payment-focused fintech businesses across the ecosystem.