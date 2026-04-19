How neobanks are expanding through embedded finance partnerships

Neobanks have spent their first decade proving they can acquire customers and manage deposits. Their second decade will be defined by how aggressively they expand through partnerships. Embedded finance is the vehicle for that expansion, enabling neobanks to distribute financial products through platforms they do not own to customers they did not acquire directly.

What embedded finance partnerships look like for neobanks

When a neobank enters an embedded finance partnership, it provides financial infrastructure to a non-financial platform in exchange for revenue from the transactions that flow through that infrastructure. A neobank might provide the banking rails for a gig economy platform to pay workers instantly. It might supply the lending engine for an e-commerce platform to offer buy-now-pay-later at checkout. It might white-label its savings product for a healthcare company to offer employees as a benefit.

Each partnership expands the neobank’s effective distribution without requiring direct customer acquisition. The gig economy platform already has thousands of workers. The e-commerce company already has millions of customers. The healthcare company already serves tens of thousands of employees. By embedding financial products into these existing relationships, the neobank generates revenue from user bases it would never have reached through its own marketing.

The embedded finance market reached $148.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit $197.06 billion in 2026, growing at a 31.53% CAGR through 2034, according to Precedence Research. That growth rate exceeds the broader fintech market’s 18.2% CAGR per Fortune Business Insights, which projects overall fintech reaching $1.76 trillion by 2034.

Why neobanks are well positioned for embedded finance

Traditional banks struggle to execute embedded finance partnerships quickly. Their technology stacks were not built for API-first integration. Compliance review processes for new partnerships take months. Product customisation requires lengthy development cycles. Neobanks, built on modern infrastructure with API-first design principles, can execute partnerships in weeks rather than months.

UK fintech investment reached $3.6 billion across 534 deals in 2025 per Innovate Finance. A portion of that capital is funding the infrastructure buildout that makes embedded partnerships scalable. Banking-as-a-service components, compliance automation tools, and API management platforms are attracting dedicated investment because they are prerequisites for the partnership expansion that neobanks are pursuing.

The revenue model of partnership expansion

Embedded finance partnerships generate revenue on transaction volume, monthly fees for API access, and revenue share on financial products sold through the partner platform. The economics are attractive because the acquisition cost is zero for individual end users. The partner platform bears the customer relationship cost; the neobank earns revenue on the financial activity those customers generate.

Mordor Intelligence projects the UK fintech market growing to $43.92 billion by 2031 at a 15.42% CAGR. Within that market, embedded finance partnerships represent a growth vector that neobanks can pursue without the linear costs of organic customer acquisition. Each new partnership adds a distribution channel; the marginal cost of adding the next partnership is lower than the first. Venture capital investment in neobanks increasingly prices in partnership expansion potential as a driver of long-term revenue.

The data flywheel from partnership distribution

Every embedded finance partnership generates transaction data that the neobank can use to improve its products and risk models. When a neobank powers payroll payments for a gig economy platform, it gains visibility into income patterns, earnings volatility, and spending behaviour for thousands of workers it did not previously serve. This data enriches the neobank’s credit underwriting models, fraud detection systems, and product personalisation capabilities. The improvement compounds: better data leads to better models, which enable the neobank to offer more competitive products to the next partner, which attracts more partnerships, which generates more data. Traditional banks serving the same customers through branch relationships accumulate data more slowly and in less structured forms. The embedded finance route to data collection is faster, cheaper, and more actionable than any survey or focus group could produce, giving neobanks a machine learning advantage that grows as the partnership network expands.

Partnership strategies across the neobank landscape

Different neobanks have pursued embedded finance with different strategic emphasis. Some have focused on being the financial infrastructure provider to enterprise clients — targeting large platforms where a single partnership yields millions of end users. Others have prioritised vertical-specific partnerships in sectors such as healthcare, travel, or gig work, building deep product expertise for the particular financial needs of those industries. Starling’s Banking Services product has targeted enterprise clients who want a fully licensed bank’s infrastructure without building their own. Revolut has built a business banking proposition that serves SME clients directly while also pursuing larger partnership opportunities. The strategic diversity reflects genuine uncertainty about which partnership model will scale most efficiently, and the market will likely reward multiple approaches as the embedded finance opportunity grows. What is clear across all approaches is that embedded finance represents a customer acquisition and revenue diversification path that operates independently of the direct consumer marketing spend that defined the industry’s first decade.

Risk and governance in partnership models

Embedded finance partnerships introduce complexity. When a neobank’s financial product is delivered through a partner platform, questions arise about who owns the customer relationship, who is responsible for compliance, and who bears credit risk. Regulators in the UK and EU have been actively developing frameworks for embedded finance, and neobanks must build governance structures that satisfy both their own regulators and the requirements of each partner’s regulatory environment.

The FCA’s approach to open banking and embedded finance has given UK neobanks a regulatory framework to work within, but that framework requires ongoing engagement rather than a one-time compliance check. How fintech reshapes competition through embedded partnerships will be partly determined by which neobanks build the compliance infrastructure to execute partnerships at scale rather than as one-off arrangements.

The neobanks that successfully build embedded finance partnership networks in the next five years will have distribution advantages that compound over time. Each new partnership adds users, data, and revenue. The future of digital banking will be shaped as much by partnership strategy as by direct consumer product development.