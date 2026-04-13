Why DHL, FedEx, and Aramex Are Switching to eMovly E-Bikes for City Deliveries

Global couriers turn to electric as eMovly fleet expands across Europe, UAE, UK, and America.

Global delivery giants are rethinking city logistics. Increasingly, they are turning to eMovly electric bikes.

DHL, FedEx, and Aramex have adopted eMovly’s branded e-bikes for last-mile delivery in congested urban centers. From London to New York, Dubai to Singapore, couriers are discovering that eMovly bikes are faster, cheaper, and more reliable than petrol vehicles in dense city environments.

The Problem with Traditional Delivery Vans

For years, global couriers relied on vans and scooters for urban deliveries. But as cities grow more congested, those vehicles have become liabilities. Parking is impossible. Traffic eats hours. Fuel costs fluctuate wildly. And narrow streets in historic city centers or dense neighbourhoods simply cannot accommodate large vehicles.

DHL, FedEx, and Aramex needed a better way. They found it with eMovly.

Built for City Delivery

The eMovly electric bike was designed specifically for urban last-mile delivery. Lightweight enough to navigate narrow alleyways. Powerful enough to carry parcels up to 50 kilograms. Efficient enough to run an entire shift on a single battery charge – with swappable batteries for extended routes.

“Traffic used to kill our delivery times,” says a DHL operations manager in London. “With eMovly bikes, drivers cut through congestion and deliver more parcels per shift. Our customer satisfaction scores improved noticeably.”

Real Results Across Global Cities

In Singapore, eMovly riders navigate through the city-state’s dense urban core, completing deliveries that would take three times longer by van.

In New York, FedEx SameDay drivers have adopted eMovly bikes to guarantee one-hour delivery windows. During rush hour, a bike can cross midtown Manhattan in half the time of a van or car.

In Dubai, extreme heat used to limit scooter deliveries. eMovly bikes, designed with heat-resistant components and efficient battery cooling, keep running when petrol engines struggle.

In London, DHL has deployed eMovly bikes across Zones 1 and 2, where congestion charges make van deliveries prohibitively expensive. The bikes pay for themselves in avoided fees alone.

In Sydney, Aramex drivers use eMovly bikes for waterfront and inner-city deliveries, where parking restrictions make van deliveries nearly impossible.

Built for Professional Drivers

Every eMovly bike comes equipped with features professional couriers demand:



Swappable batteries for all-day riding

Reinforced frame capable of carrying heavy parcels

GPS tracking for route optimization

Integrated phone mount and power outlet

Lockable storage box for small parcels

Weather-resistant components for all-season delivery

A Global Community Made This Possible

eMovly’s rapid expansion across four continents would not have been possible without its global community of investors. From individuals to institutions, investors from around the world have helped grow the eMovly fleet to serve major couriers like DHL, FedEx, and Aramex.

These investors earn monthly returns while supporting sustainable urban logistics. Their contributions have directly enabled eMovly to deploy thousands of bikes across Africa, Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

What’s Next for eMovly

With successful deployments already live in the United Kingdom, United States, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and Australia, eMovly is accelerating expansion. The company plans to quadruple its fleet within the next 7 months, adding capacity in existing markets while entering new ones including Germany, Canada, and Japan.

For the world’s largest delivery companies, the message is clear: eMovly has become a strategic solution for last-mile logistics.

About eMovly

eMovly is a global e-mobility platform providing branded electric bikes to delivery drivers and courier companies worldwide. The company’s fleet is designed specifically for urban last-mile delivery, offering faster, cheaper, and more sustainable solutions than traditional petrol vehicles. eMovly operates across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, supported by a global community of investors.

Media Contact:

Email: media@emovly.com

Website: www.emovly.com