Why AI Is Becoming Core Financial Infrastructure

AI is becoming core financial infrastructure as every major bank, insurer, asset manager, and fintech company embeds machine learning into its fundamental operations. McKinsey estimated in its 2024 banking report that AI could deliver $200 billion to $340 billion in annual value to the global banking industry. JPMorgan employs more than 2,000 AI and machine learning specialists. Goldman Sachs uses AI across trading, risk management, and compliance. BlackRock’s Aladdin platform, which uses AI for risk analytics across more than $21 trillion in assets, generates more than $1.5 billion in annual technology revenue.

From Tool to Infrastructure

The distinction between AI as a tool and AI as infrastructure is important. A tool is optional. Infrastructure is required. Email was a tool in the 1990s. By 2010, it was infrastructure. AI in financial services is making the same transition. Fraud detection, credit scoring, customer service, compliance monitoring, and risk management all increasingly depend on AI systems that operate continuously and at scale.

When Visa processes 200 billion transactions annually and evaluates 500 risk attributes per transaction in under 100 milliseconds, AI is not a feature. It is the system. When Klarna’s AI handles 66% of customer service interactions, AI is not augmenting human agents. It is the primary service delivery channel. When Upstart’s AI models process millions of credit decisions with 75% fewer defaults, AI is not assisting lending officers. It is the underwriting engine. Fintech revenue growing at a 23% CAGR is structurally dependent on AI infrastructure.

The AI Infrastructure Stack in Finance

Financial AI infrastructure has four layers. The data layer includes data lakes, real-time streaming systems, and data quality tools from companies like Snowflake, Databricks, and Confluent. The model layer includes machine learning frameworks, training infrastructure, and model management tools from companies like AWS SageMaker, Google Vertex AI, and Weights & Biases. The deployment layer includes serving infrastructure, monitoring systems, and A/B testing tools. The application layer includes fraud detection, credit scoring, chatbots, and analytics.

Each layer requires specialised investment. JPMorgan’s $15 billion technology budget includes spending across all four layers. Smaller institutions use cloud-based AI platforms to access capabilities without building proprietary infrastructure. The democratisation of AI through cloud services means that institutions of all sizes can deploy machine learning, though large institutions maintain advantages in data volume and model sophistication. More than 30,000 fintech companies operate at various points in this infrastructure stack.

Institutional Adoption Patterns

Large banks are building AI centres of excellence. JPMorgan, Bank of America, and HSBC each have dedicated AI research teams that develop proprietary models. JPMorgan’s COiN platform uses AI to review commercial lending agreements, completing in seconds what previously took lawyers 360,000 hours annually. Bank of America’s Erica has handled more than 1.5 billion customer interactions.

Mid-sized institutions are licensing AI capabilities. Rather than building models from scratch, they integrate AI services from specialised providers. FICO provides credit scoring AI. NICE Actimize provides fraud and compliance AI. Personetics provides customer engagement AI. This model allows community banks and credit unions to access institutional-grade AI at subscription prices.

Fintech companies are AI-native. Companies founded after 2020 typically build their entire product around AI capabilities from day one. This means they do not have legacy systems to integrate or legacy processes to replace. Their cost structures, customer experiences, and competitive advantages are fundamentally AI-driven. Fintech companies capturing 25% of banking revenues compete primarily on AI capability.

Regulatory Framework for AI Infrastructure

The EU AI Act, the most comprehensive AI regulation globally, classifies financial AI applications as high-risk and requires risk assessments, documentation, and human oversight. US regulators including the CFPB, OCC, and Federal Reserve have issued guidance on AI fairness, explainability, and model risk management. Singapore’s MAS published the world’s first AI governance framework for financial institutions in 2023.

These regulatory requirements are actually accelerating institutional AI adoption by providing clear rules. Banks that were hesitant to deploy AI due to regulatory uncertainty now have frameworks to follow. Compliance requirements also create demand for AI governance tools and expertise, expanding the market for AI infrastructure companies.

The trajectory is clear. AI has moved from experimental to operational to infrastructural in financial services. The growth from 20 to over 300 fintech unicorns in the past decade was enabled by AI. The next decade will see AI become as fundamental to financial services as databases and networks are today. Institutions that fail to build or access AI infrastructure will not be able to compete on cost, speed, accuracy, or customer experience.