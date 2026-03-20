Which Crypto to Buy Under $1? Experts Compare 3 Cheap Options

For investors seeking affordable crypto opportunities, analysts are highlighting three promising options under $1: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepecoin (PEPE), and Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Each of these low-cost altcoins has shown notable momentum, attracting attention for potential short- and long-term growth in 2026.

While SHIB and PEPE have established communities and strong retail interest, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out as an emerging DeFi protocol with expanding utility and an active roadmap. Experts suggest that diversifying across these three cheap cryptocurrencies could offer balanced exposure to high-growth potential within the under-$1 market segment.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains one of the most recognized names in the industry, currently trading at approximately $0.0000069. With a market capitalization hovering around $4.07 billion, it is firmly established as a top-30 global asset. Early investors loved SHIB for its ability to turn small amounts of capital into massive returns during the height of its 2021 surge. However, that very success has created a major hurdle in 2026: its sheer size.

The problem for SHIB is the massive amount of new liquidity required to move its price in a meaningful way. Because the circulating supply sits at a staggering 589 trillion tokens, even a move to a fraction of a cent would require a market cap larger than many global industries. We are seeing this “liquidity anchor” in action as the token struggles to sustain breakouts. Despite updates to its Layer-2 network, Shibarium, the chart movement has become heavy and slow. For serious growth, SHIB now needs billions in fresh capital just to maintain its current rank, making it a saturated option for those seeking the high-velocity movement of its early days.

Pepecoin (PEPE)

Pepecoin (PEPE) entered the market as a “pure” community play, currently trading near $0.0000037 with a market cap of roughly $1.55 billion. It rose to prominence by leaning into an “anti-utility” stance, openly stating that the token was for entertainment and cultural relevance. This strategy worked perfectly during its initial adoption curve, allowing it to bypass the need for a complex roadmap while its community demand reached fever pitch.

In the first quarter of 2026, however, the narrative is starting to weaken. Without a technical backbone or a functional reason for users to hold the token long-term, PEPE is highly sensitive to shifts in social trends. When the community’s attention drifts elsewhere, there is no underlying catalyst to support a recovery. Analysts have noted that the token’s trend strength is falling as it fails to hold critical support levels like $0.0000034. With a neutral-to-bearish price outlook suggesting a potential slide toward $0.0000028 if sentiment doesn’t shift, PEPE is facing the reality that culture alone may not be enough to sustain a billion-dollar valuation in a mature market.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as the technical answer to the issues facing its larger counterparts. Unlike SHIB, it does not require an impossible amount of liquidity to move because it is still in its early growth stages. And unlike PEPE, its value is not tied to the fleeting nature of internet hype. Instead, Mutuum Finance has built a decentralized borrowing and lending engine on the Ethereum network that creates value through actual system usage.

The protocol uses a dual-market structure to provide capital efficiency. Users can choose between Peer-to-Contract (P2C) pools for instant liquidity or a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace for custom lending agreements. When you provide assets to these pools, you receive mtTokens, which act as interest-bearing receipts. These tokens are mechanically linked to the value of the interest paid by borrowers, ensuring that the system follows predictable rules rather than market moods.

The Early Distribution Data:

Current Price: $0.04

Total Holders: 19,200+

Total Raised: $21 million

Presale Allocation: 1.82 billion tokens (45.5% of the 4 billion total supply)

Core Mechanics That Strengthen MUTM’s Long-Term Case

The strength of the MUTM token lies in its buy-and-distribute model. Under this system, a portion of the fees generated by every loan and liquidation on the platform is used to purchase MUTM tokens from the open market. These tokens are then given back to the community members who are staking their mtTokens. This creates a sustainable loop where the more the protocol is used, the more buying pressure is applied to the token.

To ensure this entire system is safe, the protocol integrates with decentralized Oracles for real-time pricing. By connecting the token’s performance to the volume of capital flowing through the lending markets, Mutuum Finance solves the core issues of its competitors. It provides the high-upside potential that SHIB has lost and the technical utility that PEPE never had. While established coins may see a modest 10-15% increase during a recovery, the structural design of MUTM allows it to target much more aggressive growth as it moves toward its confirmed official launch price of $0.06.

Roadmap Catalysts

Mutuum Finance is currently executing a clean sequence of technical milestones as it prepares for wider adoption:

V1 Testnet Activity: The protocol is already live on testnet, handling nearly $300 million in simulated liquidity.

Verified Security Stack: The smart contracts hold a high 90/100 safety score from CertiK and have undergone a full manual code review by Halborn.

Interest-Backed Stablecoin: The team is developing a native over-collateralized stablecoin that users can mint directly against their interest-bearing positions.

Layer-2 Expansion: Plans are in place to expand to major Layer-2 networks to further reduce costs and increase transaction speed for small-scale lenders.

Phase 7 of the community rollout is now nearing full completion, with over 860 million tokens already claimed. We are seeing a significant increase in whale inflows as large holders move to secure their positions before the remaining allocation is exhausted. With the 24-hour leaderboard rewarding top daily participants and the distribution window closing fast, the transition from a “hidden gem” to a public financial tool is nearly finished.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com